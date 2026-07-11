Between Cincinnati And Detroit Is Ohio's Village With Local Eateries And One Of The State's Oldest Festivals

While many holidayers might think of Ohio as just a flyover state, there is, in fact, plenty of adventure to be found there. From scenic wilderness landscapes where you can explore the outdoors to cozy villages for historic sightseeing, the Buckeye State might end up surprising you. Travelers who prefer wandering around small towns where they can enjoy a slower pace of adventure should consider a weekend in Kalida, Ohio. Squeezed between shady groves of trees amidst vast grassy fields where the winding Plum Creek flows into the Ottawa River, a trip to Kalida brings travelers into the embrace of rural countryside scenery — but don't let that fool you. Kalida certainly has a lot to offer.

Sure to entice history buffs is the Pioneer Days festival each autumn, when the village parties like it's the 19th century. Many of Kalida's first residents arrived in the early 1800s, establishing rustic farms to grow crops and raise livestock on the land. Today, the village's descendants continue to honor this homesteader heritage with a family-friendly bash where you can join in all kinds of merriment, from carnival rides to parades. Kalida has been celebrating Pioneer Days since 1873, making it one of the Buckeye State's oldest festivals, which now attracts thousands of attendees from all across the county.

Meanwhile, sightseers can take a leisurely stroll around Kalida's quiet streets to admire the clapboard architecture, or go fishing and picnicking at Four Seasons Park. At the end of the day, stop at the town's local watering holes to find a tasty meal. Ohioans in Cincinnati can drive up to Kalida in a little over two hours, while Michigan road-trippers in Detroit can make the journey in a similar time.