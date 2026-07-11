Between Cincinnati And Detroit Is Ohio's Village With Local Eateries And One Of The State's Oldest Festivals
While many holidayers might think of Ohio as just a flyover state, there is, in fact, plenty of adventure to be found there. From scenic wilderness landscapes where you can explore the outdoors to cozy villages for historic sightseeing, the Buckeye State might end up surprising you. Travelers who prefer wandering around small towns where they can enjoy a slower pace of adventure should consider a weekend in Kalida, Ohio. Squeezed between shady groves of trees amidst vast grassy fields where the winding Plum Creek flows into the Ottawa River, a trip to Kalida brings travelers into the embrace of rural countryside scenery — but don't let that fool you. Kalida certainly has a lot to offer.
Sure to entice history buffs is the Pioneer Days festival each autumn, when the village parties like it's the 19th century. Many of Kalida's first residents arrived in the early 1800s, establishing rustic farms to grow crops and raise livestock on the land. Today, the village's descendants continue to honor this homesteader heritage with a family-friendly bash where you can join in all kinds of merriment, from carnival rides to parades. Kalida has been celebrating Pioneer Days since 1873, making it one of the Buckeye State's oldest festivals, which now attracts thousands of attendees from all across the county.
Meanwhile, sightseers can take a leisurely stroll around Kalida's quiet streets to admire the clapboard architecture, or go fishing and picnicking at Four Seasons Park. At the end of the day, stop at the town's local watering holes to find a tasty meal. Ohioans in Cincinnati can drive up to Kalida in a little over two hours, while Michigan road-trippers in Detroit can make the journey in a similar time.
Have fun at Kalida's historic Pioneer Days festival
To mingle with the locals at a charming, small-town festival, make your way to Kalida in September for the Pioneer Days festival. As an event that has been celebrated for more than 150 years, you can be sure that there will be all kinds of excitement to keep the crowds entertained. Taking place right after Labor Day, the festival spans the entire weekend.
Live bands take to the stage to fill the downtown streets with music, and carnival amusements offer thrills for attendees. Stop by to watch a magic show, or bring the kids to the face painting booth. Join in on some dancing, hop on a fairground ride, or browse the festival's craft stalls. Meanwhile, stick around as hundreds of automobiles cause a traffic jam in the streets for the big car show, accompanied by marching bands and horseback riders. Auto fiends can snap photos with the lineup of flashy sports cars and vintage vehicles, not to mention trucks and tractors.
If you're in the mood for a little peace and quiet, then make your way to Four Seasons Park just north of the village's downtown. Sprawling grassy lawns surround a pond where anglers can reel in a fresh catch, while picnic tables invite visitors to soak up the woodland scenery. Spend the day playing disc golf, or take a leisurely stroll along the paved footpath which loops around the pond and between the trees. Kids will enjoy running around the climbing frames and slides at the park's playground. Next, you'll find more small-town fun just an hour's drive away in Bryan, a town known as "Fountain City," which boasts a lively entertainment district.
Great places to eat in downtown Kalida, Ohio
One of the best parts of exploring a new town is trying all the food options, and Kalida has no shortage of local eateries. For a comforting slice of cheesy goodness, what better place than The Pizzeria? Tucked inside a simple clapboard shack, the menu offers a dizzying array of toppings, sides, and specialty pizzas to choose from. The pizzas here are apparently so tasty that some customers have traveled from neighboring towns to satisfy their cravings. "We heard they had crab pizza," says a Google review. "It was worth the drive over from Lima for sure."
Meanwhile, beer-drinkers should stop for a sip at 1820 BrewWerks, a rustic local brewery where the exposed brick interiors, dangling lightbulbs, and wooden tables create a casual vibe for relaxing. The bar serves craft beers on tap, from Irish ales to stouts and lagers. "Great little craft brewery with absolutely tasty food," says one Google review. Pair your brew with cheesy breadsticks, chicken wings, or perhaps a salad. The flatbread pizzas are also a popular choice. For all manner of grilled meats, head to Smoke-E's Bar & Grill. Though the decor might feel austere, the service is great, and the dishes are flavorful. "When you want BBQ pork [...] they got you covered," a Google reviewer writes. Order pulled pork sliders with loaded nachos, or try their award-winning grilled chicken drizzled in barbecue sauce.
If you're on the hunt for more tasty bites, make the roughly hour-long drive over to Bucyrus, a vibrant Ohio city which proudly claims the nickname of "the Bratwurst Capital of America". Meanwhile, for more rural Ohio adventures, drive just 30 minutes up to Defiance, a charming riverside city with hometown vibes, cute shops, and historic trails.