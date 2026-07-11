Why Many Of North America's Largest Mountains Are Close To The Same Height

In the western reaches of the United States, mountaineers love to talk about "fourteeners." These peaks rise over 14,000 feet above sea level and are the tallest mountains in the contiguous 48 states. There are 67 fourteeners in all, all located west of the Mississippi River. The record-setter is Mt. Whitney, a summit in California's Sierra Nevada range that tops out at 14,497 feet. The next is Colorado's Mt. Elbert, at 14,433 feet, in the Sawatch Range. The fifth-tallest is 14,411-foot Mt. Rainier, in Washington's Cascades.

For those keeping track, these are three distinct summits that stand in completely different mountain ranges and states. Geologically, they have almost nothing to do with each other, yet the difference in height amounts to only tens of feet. You'll find the same barren surfaces above the tree line and the same thin air. Yet these three peaks are at least 900 miles away from each other, buffered by one or more sizable states. So, why are their elevations so close?

One theory, known as the "glacial buzz saw effect", hypothesizes that the growth of these mountains was stunted at around 14,000 feet due to glacial erosion caps. Other scientific perspectives state that it was simply a coincidence. Because these ranges are so distinct, their outcomes could have turned out radically different. A combination of endogenic forces and weather-based erosion could have shaped each of these fourteeners in different ways. The highest peak in North America is Denali, which stands in an underrated, mountainous national park in Alaska and measures nearly 6,000 feet taller than Mt. Whitney. In different circumstances, any of these fourteeners could have been a Denali or even an Everest.