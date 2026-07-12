Less Than An Hour Outside Chattanooga Is Tennessee's Under-The-Radar Wildlife Site With Gorgeous Mountain Trails
Chattanooga has no shortage of famous outdoor destinations, but some of the best nearby hikes await just outside the usual visitor loop. Head west toward Marion County, and the scenery includes lake views, wooded ridges, limestone outcrops, and quieter trails that feel much farther from the city than they actually are. Little Cedar Mountain Small Wild Area is one of those places.
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) manages Little Cedar Mountain Small Wild Area in Jasper, on the shores of the Nickajack Reservoir, less than a half-hour drive west of Chattanooga. TVA describes the site as a 320-acre natural area with about 4 miles of trails that wind through cedar groves and native hardwoods. Hikers also encounter boulder fields and limestone outcrops, while spring brings a colorful display of wildflowers. In a thriving ecosystem like this, wildlife watching opportunities are plentiful.
Part of what keeps Little Cedar Mountain under the radar is that it doesn't get the same attention as Chattanooga's bigger-name outdoor spots. Most visitors head toward Lookout Mountain, Signal Mountain, or trails closer to downtown. This hidden gem sits farther west in Jasper, making it feel more like a place you'd find with a little extra digging. Visitors won't find a large welcome center or a packed parking lot at the trailhead. One reviewer described the parking area as having room for only about six cars. Instead, you get a small loop with lake and mountain views and enough distance from the city to make the hike feel like a true escape. It's close enough to Chattanooga for an easy day trip, though visitors should still bring water, sturdy hiking shoes, and a downloaded map, just in case cell service is spotty.
Little Cedar Mountain's trail loop offers expansive views
A must-do for visitors is hiking the main Little Cedar Mountain loop for the overlooks of Nickajack Reservoir. The trail is recommended by guides like Outdoor Chattanooga because it showcases several landscapes in a single outing, including wooded sections, rocky features, wildflowers, and water views. Outdoor Chattanooga also notes that the mountain is teeming with wildlife, which is more easily observed from the trails and overlooks. Visitors may spot deer, wild turkeys, and, with a little luck, bald eagles.
Little Cedar Mountain offers a hike that may surprise some visitors. Four miles sounds manageable, and for many hikers, it is. However, it's still a mountain trail with tricky climbs, rocky footing, and uneven terrain. Marion County's outdoor guide calls it "one of the few TVA trails that is rated difficult because of steep climbs and trail length." The main trail is a 3-mile loop, with the fourth mile coming from the added trail section that circles the pond. Several AllTrails reviewers describe it as approachable for most hikers, but some warn of potential downed trees, muddy conditions after rain, and insects like ticks. One Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "Probably wouldn't want to be on these trails if they were wet."
Travelers would be wise to treat it like a real hike rather than a quick roadside stroll or paved walking path. That means wearing shoes with good grip, allowing enough time to navigate the area without rushing, and checking the weather before heading out. For a wild area just outside Chattanooga, Tennessee's "scenic city" with a flourishing arts scene, Little Cedar Mountain offers visitors an easy way to enjoy nature without venturing deep into the backcountry.
Nearby, enjoy Nickajack Lake, bat watching, or a waterfall
Little Cedar Mountain works well as a day trip on its own, but the surrounding area offers even more opportunities for wildlife watching and outdoor recreation. According to the Southeast Tennessee Tourism Association, Marion County Park and Nickajack Dam are among the best bird-watching spots around Nickajack Reservoir. Nature lovers should consider bringing binoculars for a better look. From Little Cedar, the park is a five-minute drive east on Lee Highway, while the dam is about six minutes south via TVA Road. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency notes that the area is home to bald eagles and many species of ducks, gulls, and geese.
Visitors may also want to head south on Tennessee Highway 156 toward New Hope to see the mystical Nickajack Cave hidden along the Tennessee River, home to colonies of gray bats. TVA closed the cave off to humans in 1981 to protect the bats, but visitors can still view the cave from a viewing platform by following the boardwalk from the Maple View Recreation parking lot. Boaters and kayakers can also check out the cave from the water, with put-in access available on-site.
Those looking for another hike can head about 20 minutes north to Foster Falls, Tennessee's spectacular waterfall in South Cumberland State Park. The area is equipped with useful facilities, including camping sites, restrooms, picnic areas, a boardwalk, and a viewing platform. Together, these stops make Little Cedar Mountain more than a one-trail outing. They create an easy Marion County day trip centered on hiking, wildlife watching, natural beauty, and escaping city crowds.