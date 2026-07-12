Less Than An Hour Outside Chattanooga Is Tennessee's Under-The-Radar Wildlife Site With Gorgeous Mountain Trails

Chattanooga has no shortage of famous outdoor destinations, but some of the best nearby hikes await just outside the usual visitor loop. Head west toward Marion County, and the scenery includes lake views, wooded ridges, limestone outcrops, and quieter trails that feel much farther from the city than they actually are. Little Cedar Mountain Small Wild Area is one of those places.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) manages Little Cedar Mountain Small Wild Area in Jasper, on the shores of the Nickajack Reservoir, less than a half-hour drive west of Chattanooga. TVA describes the site as a 320-acre natural area with about 4 miles of trails that wind through cedar groves and native hardwoods. Hikers also encounter boulder fields and limestone outcrops, while spring brings a colorful display of wildflowers. In a thriving ecosystem like this, wildlife watching opportunities are plentiful.

Part of what keeps Little Cedar Mountain under the radar is that it doesn't get the same attention as Chattanooga's bigger-name outdoor spots. Most visitors head toward Lookout Mountain, Signal Mountain, or trails closer to downtown. This hidden gem sits farther west in Jasper, making it feel more like a place you'd find with a little extra digging. Visitors won't find a large welcome center or a packed parking lot at the trailhead. One reviewer described the parking area as having room for only about six cars. Instead, you get a small loop with lake and mountain views and enough distance from the city to make the hike feel like a true escape. It's close enough to Chattanooga for an easy day trip, though visitors should still bring water, sturdy hiking shoes, and a downloaded map, just in case cell service is spotty.