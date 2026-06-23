Between Chattanooga And Nashville Is Tennessee's Spectacular Waterfall Surrounded By Campsites And Trails

Waterfalls are known the world over for their beauty, but they also cause a rather unique natural phenomenon. Through what's known as the Lenard effect, waterfalls create negative ions in the air that have positive effects on living organisms. According to a 2018 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, negative air ions can increase "psychological health, productivity, and overall well-being." Those health benefits are just some of many reasons why you should venture into the Tennessee countryside to visit Foster Falls, a 60-foot cascade in South Cumberland State Park that's about 100 miles from Nashville and 35 miles from Chattanooga.

South Cumberland State Park is a dreamscape of gorges, waterfalls, and trails, but Foster Falls is one of its most popular natural attractions. Rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, it's listed as one of the top two things to do in Monteagle, a mountaintop town rich with Appalachian heritage — and if you want to visit the town itself, it's just a 20-minute drive away from the falls. "Foster Falls is pure magic. The waterfall and crystal-clear pool feel straight out of a fantasy world, surrounded by dramatic cliffs and wild beauty," one visitor said in a Tripadvisor review. And they're not wrong. The picturesque cascade is nestled among rocky cliffs where green and brown mountain foliage pepper the grey rocks with life.

Regardless of whether you take in Foster Falls from the clifftops or down by the edge of its plunge pool, the setting is spectacular. Sunlight glistens in the pool to create an inviting natural oasis that's difficult to not want to dive into — many people enjoy swimming at the base of the falls or relaxing by the shoreline, with some setting up hammocks between the trees to drift off to the soundtrack of the flowing Foster Falls. Crowded days may detract from the serenity, however, especially when it's sunny. Some people have also complained of boisterous teenagers occupying the site, so if you're concerned about noise levels, you may want to visit during the daytime on a weekday.