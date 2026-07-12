Mississippi's Former Farm Town Is Now An Abandoned Escape For Camping, Scenic Views, And Trails

Not all settlements become towns, and not all towns become cities. Some of America's first towns no longer exist, and some that do exist stand only as ghostly remnants of what was and could've been had fate been kinder. The town of Rocky Springs in Mississippi was a once prosperous farming community with various wealthy plantations, whose owners — like many in America's South during the 1800s — enslaved people. This town of a few thousand residents also had a school, church, nearby inn, and various artisans and merchants.

It was cotton farming that gave Rocky Springs its wealth and, ironically, eventually led to the town's demise. First, the town struggled with an epidemic of yellow fever in the 1870s, with over 40 people in town dying. A few decades later, Rocky Springs couldn't recover from a boll weevil infestation that decimated cotton crops. By the 1940s, the town was all but abandoned. Today, Rocky Springs provides a fascinating stop for history and nature lovers alike, only one hour's drive from the state capital of Jackson.

Few remnants of the town remain — only the circa-1837 church, cemetery, post office safes, and some cisterns. The natural spring that gave the town its name also dried up shortly before it was abandoned. However, thanks to the National Park Service, you can now also find campsites, hiking trails, and beautiful natural scenery here. Whether you're walking past the ghost town while embarking on the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail or just want a relaxed camping trip, Rocky Springs can coax you away for longer than you might expect.