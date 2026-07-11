Canada's Largest Tree Is A Breathtaking West Coast Gem Nestled In Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Hidden deep within the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on the southwestern part of Vancouver Island is Canada's largest tree. Aptly named the "Cheewhat Giant," this lofty tree is also thought to be the world's largest western red cedar, after the previous status holder, the Quinault Cedar in Washington's Olympic National Park, was felled by a storm. The Cheewhat Giant has been standing tall on Vancouver Island for centuries. According to Ken Wu from the Ancient Forest Alliance, the tree is believed to be close to 2,000 years old, although others estimate it could be as ancient as 2,500 years.
The Cheewhat Giant was first identified as a contender for the largest tree title in 1988 by Maywell Wickheim, a tree hunter from Sooke in the far south of Vancouver Island. However, the giant tree was likely known to the people of the Ditidaht First Nation far earlier, as its people used western red cedar wood for crafting traditional dugout canoes along the Cheewhat River for centuries. Indeed, remnants of one of these canoes was discovered not far from the tree itself. Today, there's a rugged hiking trail through the forest for explorers who want to appreciate the enormity of the Cheewhat Giant for themselves. The tree's position within the reserve means that it's protected from logging, so hopefully this West Coast gem will continue to stand here to be admired for many decades to come.
Why the Cheewhat Giant is Canada's largest tree
So, what do we mean by "largest" when it comes to trees? To determine the overall size of a tree, the total volume in cubic feet is measured rather than height or girth. In fact, the Cheewhat Giant isn't the tallest tree in Canada — that accolade goes to the Carmanah Giant, a 312-foot-tall Sitka spruce in Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park, which is also on Vancouver Island, not far from Cheewhat Lake. Yet when you consider the entire volume of the tree, the Cheewhat Giant comes out on top. With a trunk circumference of exactly 60 feet and a height of 182 feet, the tree measures a massive 15,891 cubic feet. This not only makes it the largest tree in Canada by volume, but also the biggest western red cedar in the world.
Standing at the base of such a giant is reportedly a breathtaking experience. As British Columbia-based blogger Off Track Travel notes, "I was simply awestruck as I stood in front of the Cheewhat Giant." It's so tall that it's hard to photograph in its entirety, as the surrounding forest is too dense to allow a clearer view. This just adds to the drama and the feeling that you're walking among giants. The Cheewhat Giant isn't the only colossal tree in the ancient rainforests of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, though. In fact, the nearby settlement of Port Renfrew is known as the "Tall Trees Capital of Canada" for a reason. The consistent rainfall on Vancouver Island makes this part of British Columbia ideal tree-growing territory, and alongside the Cheewhat Giant, you'll also discover the world's largest Douglas fir and spruce trees here.
How to see the Cheewhat Giant
You'll find the Cheewhat Giant in a remote part of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, just east of Cheewhat Lake. The 1.4-mile out-and-back trail takes up to an hour and begins beside the parking area along the Rosander Main road. Canadian blog Gohiking says that, for much of the year, a two-wheel-drive (2WD) is sufficient on the gravel road, but that during the wet season, a 4x4 is best as "the road can get quite muddy." Flags indicate the trailhead, which can be overgrown and hard to spot in the later part of the year. One AllTrails reviewer reported that the starting point is "marked by pink tape," followed by "pink/orange tape every few hundred metres" along the trail to help you stay on track. Sturdy hiking boots are advisable to tackle this rainforest trail. As one Facebook user commented, the hike has "lots of roots and fallen trees to navigate." They also mention that the terrain is "somewhat steep", with a couple of sections that have ropes to help you over the more difficult parts.
You'll come across plenty of enormous trees during the hike, but don't be tricked into thinking you've found the Cheewhat Giant. Continue toward the lake until the massive tree finally comes into view. As a review on Reddit notes, "the forest is so dense that it remains hidden until you are standing at its base." You'll know it when you see it — you can't miss that massive girth. If you don't fancy the hike, you can instead experience the forests a little differently at Vancouver Island's Malahat Skywalk, which is more easily accessible from the charming city of Victoria.