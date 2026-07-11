Canada's Largest Tree Is A Breathtaking West Coast Gem Nestled In Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Hidden deep within the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on the southwestern part of Vancouver Island is Canada's largest tree. Aptly named the "Cheewhat Giant," this lofty tree is also thought to be the world's largest western red cedar, after the previous status holder, the Quinault Cedar in Washington's Olympic National Park, was felled by a storm. The Cheewhat Giant has been standing tall on Vancouver Island for centuries. According to Ken Wu from the Ancient Forest Alliance, the tree is believed to be close to 2,000 years old, although others estimate it could be as ancient as 2,500 years.

The Cheewhat Giant was first identified as a contender for the largest tree title in 1988 by Maywell Wickheim, a tree hunter from Sooke in the far south of Vancouver Island. However, the giant tree was likely known to the people of the Ditidaht First Nation far earlier, as its people used western red cedar wood for crafting traditional dugout canoes along the Cheewhat River for centuries. Indeed, remnants of one of these canoes was discovered not far from the tree itself. Today, there's a rugged hiking trail through the forest for explorers who want to appreciate the enormity of the Cheewhat Giant for themselves. The tree's position within the reserve means that it's protected from logging, so hopefully this West Coast gem will continue to stand here to be admired for many decades to come.