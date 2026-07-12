West Virginia's Charming Town With A Hilariously Peculiar Name Offers History And Outdoor Fun By Maryland's Border

Hoosier banana, Quaker delight, custard apple — whatever you call it, the pawpaw is arguably the tastiest American fruit that you won't find in any supermarket. Grown across the Midwest and Appalachian regions, the pawpaw's black-mottled green exterior protects yellow flesh with a custard-like texture and the bright citrus flavor of tropical fruit. It also has a notoriously short shelf life and can be challenging to cultivate, stymying attempts to make it a commercial crop. To try a pawpaw, usually you need to go right to the source, and one of the best places to do that is the small town named for this elusive delicacy: Paw Paw, West Virginia.

Paw Paw is a tiny town of around 450 people, covering about half a square mile of land tucked into a bend of the Potomac River in West Virginia's eastern panhandle, right along the Maryland border. Every September, it holds the one-day Pawpaw Festival, where you can taste varieties of what it calls "West Virginia's sweetest hidden gem" while enjoying live music and perusing the wares from local artisans. The festival also features presentations from pawpaw growers and experts, where you can learn more about the fruit's history and cultivation, along with other edible wild plants from the region.

Similar to its namesake, Paw Paw, West Virginia, can require a bit of a quest to find. The closest major transportation hub is Washington, D.C., which is a little over two hours away. You can also drive there in about three hours from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, or Baltimore, Maryland, if those are more convenient starting points. Even if you're not there for the Pawpaw Festival, the town's unique local history and the many outdoor adventures surrounding it give visitors more than just fruit to enjoy while they're here.