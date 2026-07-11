Virginia's 'Fried Chicken Capital' Is A Charming Town Near Shenandoah National Park Full Of Delish Local Eats

How far would you travel for really good fried chicken? What about the best fried chicken in the world? Nobody knows the exact origins of fried chicken — though many global cultures embrace a version, it may have come to America by way of Scotland and West Africa — but it is a staple of American cuisine, particularly in the South. And one of the towns most associated with the humble hand-held delight is Gordonsville, Virginia, a historic horse country gem also known as the "fried chicken capital of the world."

Approximately 20 miles northeast of Charlottesville and 66 miles northwest of Richmond, small-town Gordonsville (population: under 1,500) is a historic junction steeped in early American history. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, whose estates are nearby, drank at the town's first tavern, which eventually was expanded into the Exchange Hotel. Soon, the hotel served the railways and roadways that eventually turned Gordonsville into a transit hub. During the Civil War, the hotel was converted into a hospital. After the war, when civilian travel resumed, formerly enslaved women began selling biscuits, pies, and fried chicken to train passengers from the depot platform next to the hotel. The women, known as waiter-carriers, carried baskets of food atop their heads and made transactions through the car windows, swiftly gaining a reputation — and rare financial independence. Commuters even made detours for their wares, and planned their meals around the Gordonsville stop.

Today, Gordonsville continues to celebrate its legacy as the fried chicken capital with an annual fried chicken festival, while enjoying a small, revitalized downtown. Surrounded by Virginia's rolling fields, equestrian farms, wineries, and historic sites, there's also plenty of renowned dining, drinking, shopping, and outdoor adventures, particularly in Shenandoah National Park — just 50 miles away.