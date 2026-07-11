Virginia's 'Fried Chicken Capital' Is A Charming Town Near Shenandoah National Park Full Of Delish Local Eats
How far would you travel for really good fried chicken? What about the best fried chicken in the world? Nobody knows the exact origins of fried chicken — though many global cultures embrace a version, it may have come to America by way of Scotland and West Africa — but it is a staple of American cuisine, particularly in the South. And one of the towns most associated with the humble hand-held delight is Gordonsville, Virginia, a historic horse country gem also known as the "fried chicken capital of the world."
Approximately 20 miles northeast of Charlottesville and 66 miles northwest of Richmond, small-town Gordonsville (population: under 1,500) is a historic junction steeped in early American history. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, whose estates are nearby, drank at the town's first tavern, which eventually was expanded into the Exchange Hotel. Soon, the hotel served the railways and roadways that eventually turned Gordonsville into a transit hub. During the Civil War, the hotel was converted into a hospital. After the war, when civilian travel resumed, formerly enslaved women began selling biscuits, pies, and fried chicken to train passengers from the depot platform next to the hotel. The women, known as waiter-carriers, carried baskets of food atop their heads and made transactions through the car windows, swiftly gaining a reputation — and rare financial independence. Commuters even made detours for their wares, and planned their meals around the Gordonsville stop.
Today, Gordonsville continues to celebrate its legacy as the fried chicken capital with an annual fried chicken festival, while enjoying a small, revitalized downtown. Surrounded by Virginia's rolling fields, equestrian farms, wineries, and historic sites, there's also plenty of renowned dining, drinking, shopping, and outdoor adventures, particularly in Shenandoah National Park — just 50 miles away.
Find good eating and drinking year-round in Gordonsville
The 2026 Fried Chicken Festival in Gordonsville is scheduled for October 3 — and the all-day event includes a fried chicken competition, vendors, and plenty of live entertainment. But if you're not traveling in time for the festival, not to worry: there's still good fried chicken served year-round in Gordonsville.
Gordonsville Ice House is a local staple, serving fried chicken all ways, fried catch of the day, and classic sides from deviled eggs to white chicken chili and black-eyed peas. BBQ Exchange, just across from the historic tavern and hotel-turned-Civil War hospital, serves slow-smoked hickory meats and chicken, along with signature pumpkin muffins and a plethora of Southern specialities, from hush puppies to fried green tomatoes, plus local beer. For more local beer, head to Patch, a fairly new brewery complex downtown that includes a restaurant, dog park, and spacious fields for games and events. For something upscale and special, Près des Prés is a small, fine-dining destination, serving a French-inspired, prix fix menu.
Well Hung Vineyard & Restaurant is reputable for its wine — Gordonsville is, in fact, part of the AVA-designated Monticello Wine Trail, a historic collection of award-winning wineries in the scenic Virginia hills — as well as its cheeky humor and flavorful fried chicken. The tasting room downtown offers generous pours with a full Southern menu, including buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, flatbreads, and seasonal slushies. Visitors will find plentiful wine options nearby: just up Highway 15, the James Madison Highway, is the whimsical Honah Lee Vineyard, known for award-winning wines and an old country store-style market, or 6 miles over in Barboursville, another charming town full of arts and history in the shadows of the Shenandoah, Barboursville Vineyards offers a historic inn, restaurant, and acclaimed, European-style wines.
Exploring historic, downtown Gordonsville
Southern Living called Gordonsville's primary downtown thoroughfare "the best little Main Street in Virginia," thanks to commercial revitalization that has elevated niche shopping spots, like Gillian Valentine, a boutique with artistic home décor and other goods, and the Laurie Holladay Shop, the go-to for all things lamps and custom shades, as well as other treasures. Jackson & Company Market is a gourmet market and take-away spot serving baked goods, snacks, wines, and gelato, along with cutesy home wares and gifts. Browse Cavallo Gallery and Custom Framing, locally owned with artistic décor, jewelry, and clothing; or peruse the work of a number of local and national artists in the Annie Gould Gallery, featuring a multi-media array of painting, photography, sculpture, and glasswork. Just up Highway 15, The Gallery on 15 is a sprawling collection of antiques, art, and vintage furniture.
The storied Exchange Hotel is now a Civil War Museum, which includes the main building, kitchen, and train depot where the waiter-carriers sold fried chicken to railway passengers. It hosts occasional historic reenactments and is open for self-guided tours, including evening paranormal investigations: the area is purportedly haunted, and The History Channel even listed it on its list of top 15 most-haunted places in America.
Located in central Orange County, Gordonsville is a short ride from James Madison's estate, Montpelier, and Thomas Jefferson's estate, Monticello – highly recommended historic sites. It's also just 10 miles southwest of Orange, known as one of Virginia's best small towns thanks to its presidential history and a downtown full of boutiques. Gordonsville enjoys proximity to Charlottesville, Albemarle (CHO), and Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD), but is also just 75 miles from Richmond International Airport (RIC) and 85 miles from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).