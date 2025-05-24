One Of Virginia's Best Small Towns Is A Patriotic Escape With Boutique Shops And Presidential History

Tucked snugly amidst the sweeping foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia is the town of Orange, a rich tapestry of American patriotic heritage. This enchanting village dates back to 1749 and is named after William IV, the Prince of Orange in the Netherlands. Today, Orange's downtown is a colorful mélange of restored historic buildings, like the county courthouse built in the 1850s. These sights serve as a vibrant backdrop for visitors to enjoy while exploring charming boutiques, local art, and places to eat in the area.

What many don't know is that Orange also has connections to one of America's founding fathers: James Madison, the country's fourth president, who inherited his family's estate, Montpelier, a stunning mansion on the outskirts of town. After his tenure in the White House, Madison retired here in 1817 to live with his wife. Only a 10-minute drive outside Orange, Montpelier is a fascinating exploration of a president's legacy. The surrounding landscape of Orange County is also a patchwork of Civil War battlegrounds. Particularly interesting is the Wilderness Battlefield, where General Grant and General Lee fought in 1864. Just a short drive from Orange, battlefield hiking trails allow historians and outdoor enthusiasts alike to retrace the steps of Civil War troops.

The town of Orange is roughly an hour's drive away from Richmond, so it's the perfect day trip destination if you're looking for a break from the city. Brimming with leisurely shopping opportunities, historic landmarks, and cultural heritage, Orange offers fun for everyone. It's also only two hours away from Williamsburg, a charming coastal town and one of America's first planned cities.