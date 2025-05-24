One Of Virginia's Best Small Towns Is A Patriotic Escape With Boutique Shops And Presidential History
Tucked snugly amidst the sweeping foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia is the town of Orange, a rich tapestry of American patriotic heritage. This enchanting village dates back to 1749 and is named after William IV, the Prince of Orange in the Netherlands. Today, Orange's downtown is a colorful mélange of restored historic buildings, like the county courthouse built in the 1850s. These sights serve as a vibrant backdrop for visitors to enjoy while exploring charming boutiques, local art, and places to eat in the area.
What many don't know is that Orange also has connections to one of America's founding fathers: James Madison, the country's fourth president, who inherited his family's estate, Montpelier, a stunning mansion on the outskirts of town. After his tenure in the White House, Madison retired here in 1817 to live with his wife. Only a 10-minute drive outside Orange, Montpelier is a fascinating exploration of a president's legacy. The surrounding landscape of Orange County is also a patchwork of Civil War battlegrounds. Particularly interesting is the Wilderness Battlefield, where General Grant and General Lee fought in 1864. Just a short drive from Orange, battlefield hiking trails allow historians and outdoor enthusiasts alike to retrace the steps of Civil War troops.
The town of Orange is roughly an hour's drive away from Richmond, so it's the perfect day trip destination if you're looking for a break from the city. Brimming with leisurely shopping opportunities, historic landmarks, and cultural heritage, Orange offers fun for everyone. It's also only two hours away from Williamsburg, a charming coastal town and one of America's first planned cities.
Visit the home of James Madison and hike Civil War trails
A visit to James Madison's stunning mansion should certainly be on your Orange itinerary. As soon as you step up to the colonnaded portico, you'll instantly feel the weight of history lingering in the atmosphere. Take the one-hour Highlights of Montpelier Tour for a guided walk through the legacy of the Founding Father who authored the Bill of Rights. You'll get the chance to explore both floors of the house, which include opulently furnished rooms decorated with incredible works of art. The drawing room in particular boasts vibrant red walls and gilt-frame paintings competing for space. The rest of the mansion is equally enchanting, with the original furnishings arranged to look as if the Madisons still live there. Tour tickets are limited, so it's recommended to book in advance.
Standing at the mansion's entrance, you'll be treated to sweeping views of the estate grounds and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. From there, take the opportunity to hike some of the estate's nature trails. The Montpelier Loop Trail takes you through formal gardens brimming with flowers, brick parterres, and ornamental shrubs, as well as pristine wilderness and horse pastures. Montpelier Civil War Trail, a mile-long hike, follows the path of General Samuel McGowan's Brigade and brings you to the remnants of a Confederate encampment and the farmland of George Gilmore, a man formerly enslaved at Montpelier. Respect the trails as you walk, and don't leave any waste or litter. The house and grounds admit visitors until 4 p.m., so plan your visit accordingly.
Explore things to do and places to stay in Orange, Virginia
For more presidential history, stop by the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage. Here, you can explore permanent exhibits preserving countless original possessions that once belonged to former Virginia-born presidents. Artifacts range from furniture to books and a piano. Other exhibits include displays on Native American culture and Black history. Also nearby is Bloomsbury, a home considered to be the oldest in Orange County. Dating to about 1729, this charming Georgian Colonial manor hosts tours that take you on an enchanting exploration of classic architecture that evokes a nostalgic, old-world charm. Tours of Bloomsbury are by reservation only and can be arranged through the James Madison Museum.
While a little jaunt to Orange is a great day trip if you're in Richmond, consider staying overnight, especially in some of the stunning historic properties around town. The Mayhurst Estate is an incredible 160-year-old Virginia manor house with luxurious guest rooms featuring sprawling poster beds and cozy fireplaces. For a truly presidential stay, choose the Lincoln Suite or Madison Room. Another option is the Holladay House, a Victorian-style brick mansion located in downtown Orange. Near both the Mayhurst Estate and Holladay House, enjoy the community's boutique shopping options at bookshops, antique stores, and more.
If you're looking to explore more of Virginia, you could drive about an hour over to Warrenton, a cozy town with historic charm. For some foodie fun, visit the ham capital of the world, an artsy Virginia town a little over two and a half hours away by car. No matter your plans, a trip to Orange will be an adventure through American history.