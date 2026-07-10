The World's Longest Freshwater Boardwalk Is A Wetland Wonder In Canada's Underrated 'Gateway To The Rockies'

Calling all boardwalk fans — there's a town nestled on the fringes of Canada's Rockies that boasts the single longest freshwater boardwalk in the world, plus a whole load more! Cue Hinton, a onetime mining and railroad outpost that straddles the cool waters of the Athabasca River in the province of Alberta. It's got the high, glacier-topped mountains of Jasper National Park on one side and wild forests, waterways, lakes, and foothills swirling all around it.

However prime a gateway to the famed Rockies this may be, Hinton has some nice aces up its own proverbial sleeve. Chief among them has to be the famed Beaver Boardwalk. Hit that before you head for the highlands in the west to enjoy strolls through lush wetlands, beside tranquil lakes, and along paths that get you tantalizingly close to real, live beavers!

If you're ready to catapult yourself into the Rockies with some boardwalk adventures along the way, then you should know that the nearest international airport to Canada's Hinton is Edmonton International Airport (YEG), which sits just a touch over three hours' drive away. Avid road trippers are also likely to enjoy the fact that Hinton sits plum atop the Yellowhead Highway, an epic route that links the great prairies in the east to the mountains of British Columbia in the west.