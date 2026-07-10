Not Arizona, Not Utah — This Is The Driest State In The US

When picturing the driest state in the country, images of cacti, sand dunes, and barren landscapes may come to mind, and many people are quick to name Arizona or Utah as places with a serious lack of moisture. So it may surprise you to learn that Nevada is actually the driest state in the United States. On average, Nevada gets less than 10 inches of rain annually, which is much less than the national average of 30 inches. Arizona and Utah receive around 12.2 inches of annual rainfall each, meaning they both come up well below the national average, too, but still get noticeably more precipitation than the Silver State.

Because of Nevada's size (it's the seventh-largest state by square miles) and geography, precipitation varies quite a bit between its different regions. The southern part of the state, which includes Las Vegas, has less rain and snowfall than the northern part, where you'll find Reno to the west and Elko to the east. In fact, Las Vegas typically only has about four inches of rainfall every year, but if you head farther north to Reno, the average rain and snowfall jumps to 7.4 inches annually. In Elko, the average precipitation is 10 inches, but Great Basin, America's most underappreciated national park, gets the most moisture in the Silver State, at just over 14 inches a year.