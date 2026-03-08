The 10 Best Hidden Hot Spring Hikes In America
There's nothing quite like sinking your weary limbs into a natural hot spring after a tiring hike. Especially if the enchanting pool is hidden halfway up a hillside with jaw-dropping views of the surrounding valleys and forests. Enjoying a relaxing soak in the steaming water while immersed in nature is the perfect way to rejuvenate both body and soul, and it's a great way to reward your efforts too. So, just where are America's best hidden hot spring hikes?
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are around 1,661 hot springs in the U.S. with the highest concentration found in the American West. States like Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and California are home to abundant natural hot springs, thanks to the prevalent geothermal activity in these areas.
Some springs, like the colorful geothermal pools in Yellowstone National Park, are too hot for humans so it's good to know what to look for to determine if a hot spring is safe to swim in. Luckily, we've done the research for you, and compiled a list of some of the best hidden hot spring hikes in America with natural pools that are just the right temperature for an outdoor dip. Some hikes only take a few minutes and offer great reward for little effort, while others lead you on longer wilderness adventures that may even involve an overnight backcountry camp. Either way, you'll have a soak to remember.
1. Goldbug Hot Springs near Salmon, Idaho
It's a steep, uphill hike to reach the Goldbug Hot Springs, but the scenery and the soak are well worth the workout. The sublime setting of the six shallow pools makes this one of the best hot spring hikes in America. Sitting at the top of a waterfall hidden away in a desert valley, these natural hot tubs come with superb mountain views, making an idyllic backdrop to your dip. The upper pool is naturally heart shaped — perfect for those enviable Instagram shots.
The water temperature in Goldbug Hot Springs is ideal for lingering soaks with the pools closest to the trail being the warmest at a toasty 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature cools as the pools cascade down the valley, so head high if you fancy a hot dip in spring, fall, or winter, and scramble lower for a more refreshing dunk on a hot summer's day. Thanks to their dreamy scenic appeal, these natural springs can get busy, so try to visit during the week or outside the summer months for a bit of solitude. However, since there are several pools to choose from, you should easily find a quiet spot to slide into, even at popular times. Clothing is optional here, for a true back-to-nature experience.
Beginning just south of Salmon in Idaho, the 4-mile out-and-back trail is moderately challenging, with plenty of elevation gain and rough terrain to navigate. You'll climb 1,350 feet, with stair sections to help you up the steepest parts of the valley. The rocky stretches of the trail can be slippery, especially after rain, so sturdy footwear is advisable.
2. Conundrum Hot Springs in Aspen, Colorado
The challenging but scenic 16.9-mile out-and-back Conundrum Creek Trail climbs through forests and alpine meadows to three secluded thermal pools, each with stunning views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains. Immersed in nature and flanked by dramatic scree slopes stretching down from the lofty peaks, these unspoiled geothermal pools offer a true wilderness experience.
At 102 degrees Fahrenheit, the water is just right for a relaxing soak at the end of your epic hike. After traversing wooden bridges, scrambling up steep slopes, and jumping across creeks, your body will probably be craving a couple of hours in one of the natural hot tubs. To maximize soaking time at the thermal pools, most people camp overnight here in the backcountry rather than attempting the return journey in a single day. This means you can watch sunset and sunrise while luxuriating in the warm mountain waters, and indulge in a bit of dark-sky stargazing too.
Conundrum Hot Springs are best visited in summer between July and September when the trail and campsites are accessible. Snow is often present for the rest of the year, thanks to the 11,266 feet of elevation. Overnight camping permits should be booked well in advance as spaces are limited, and it's best to arrive early at the parking area too. If you're looking for other hidden adventures near Aspen to complement your Conundrum Hot Springs hike, this secret ghost town has incredible mountain and waterfall views.
3. Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork Canyon, Utah
Also known as Diamond Fork Hot Springs, these natural pools are located on a stunning 4.5-mile out-and-back trail that takes you on a scenic journey along a bubbling creek through a dramatic tree-lined ravine. Tucked away in Utah's Diamond Fork Canyon, about an hour south of Salt Lake City, these hot springs are hidden in nature, dotted along Sixth Water Creek.
There are several shallow pools of different temperatures so it's best to sample a few before finding one that's just right for you. The higher you climb, the warmer the water will be, with the hottest pools being 102 degrees Fahrenheit. For a more thorough soak, you can even take a hot shower in the waterfall right at the top of the cascades. There's sulfur in the water here, which has antibacterial properties and is good for easing skin conditions, so it's worth putting up with the slight smell. The cloudy-blue color is great for photos too, with the shades changing with the seasons and the light.
The hot springs can be crowded in summer, so come in the shoulder months for a little more serenity, or opt for a weekday morning when the natural lighting is at its best. Public nudity is illegal in Utah, so remember to take your bathers if you're planning on taking a dip at Fifth Water Hot Springs.
4. San Antonio Hot Springs in Santa Fe National Forest, New Mexico
These remote pools in the forested Jemez Mountains are the perfect place to connect with nature, hidden away from the world. There are several rocky pools, cascading into one another down the steep hillside, with the hottest pools — up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit — being at the top. The views from these upper terraces are spectacular, with sweeping vistas over the valley and across the treetops of Santa Fe National Forest providing the perfect setting for your dip.
Unlike many of the other hot springs in the U.S., the water here is clear, so you can see what you're stepping into. It's also rich in rejuvenating minerals, which is just the thing for soothing those aching legs. This is another clothing optional pool, giving you a fully immersive hot spring experience. The pools tend to be quieter during the early mornings or late afternoons, so plan accordingly if you want a peaceful soak. If you're lucky and keep quiet, the local wildlife might make an appearance so keep your eyes peeled for deer and elk.
The rocky trail is a moderate 1.5-mile out-and-back route, climbing gradually through patches of pine trees, with some steep, rough sections. It's quite exposed here, so water, sunscreen, and sunhats are a must, especially during the summer months. Access to the San Antonio Hot Springs Trailhead is via a dirt road so you'll need a 4X4 with high clearance, particularly after a period of heavy rain.
5. Umpqua Hot Springs in Umpqua National Forest, Oregon
Also known as Toketee Hot Springs, these beautiful geothermal pools along the North Umpqua River are a photographer's dream. Just be careful where you point your camera as nude bathing is allowed here. Surrounded by fragrant pine trees and hidden deep in Umpqua National Forest, the springs enjoy an untouched, fairytale setting. You can see Surprise Falls across the North Umpqua River from the pools, which adds to the enchantment.
There are several terraced pools at Umpqua Hot Springs, heated by water escaping from a natural fault, with the warmest three found on the upper levels. Temperatures in these pools can reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit, but the lower ones are much cooler and better suited for hot days. It does get busy up here in the summer and at weekends, so you might not always get the springs to yourself.
It's a short but steep 1-mile roundtrip hike from the parking area, so sturdy outdoor shoes are a good idea. Arrive early to bag a parking spot as space is limited, with room for just 10 vehicles. Umpqua is one of America's best hot springs for a warm winter soak as the pools are much quieter at this time of year. However, the road to the trailhead is shut down over winter, so you'll have to hike another couple of miles if you visit during these months.
6. Olympic Hot Springs in Olympic National Park, Washington
If you really want to earn your scenic soak, this epic 19.6-mile roundtrip hike on the Olympic Peninsula is a proper workout. You'll be following the Elwha River along the Olympic Hot Springs Trail, traversing bridges and meandering through forests on your quest for the perfect hidden hot spring. Starting from Madison Falls trailhead near Port Angeles, much of the route is on a gravel road so it's pretty easy underfoot, despite the distance and the 3,248-foot elevation gain.
The trail leads you to a series of enchanting forest hot springs. Small but perfectly formed, some of these thermal pools sit right beside the trail while others are secreted away in the trees, revealing themselves only to curious explorers. Temperatures vary between the pools, with some reaching 118 degrees Fahrenheit, so dip your toes in to test the waters before taking the plunge. The remoteness of the springs means that you'll probably have them to yourselves, which is good news if you're planning on wearing just your birthday suit.
Enchanting as they are, the hot springs aren't the only reason to tackle this mega trail. There's plenty of interest along the way too, including the beautiful Madison Falls, and the Glines Canyon Spillway Overlook — the site of a former dam that makes a great picnic stop. Just keep an eye out for bikers as the first part of the trail is also popular with two-wheeled adventurers. You'll need a National Park Pass to use the trail.
7. Boquillas Hot Springs in Big Bend National Park, Texas
This unique desert hot spring is found within the foundations of a ruined bathhouse, secreted away on the northern bank of the Rio Grande in Big Bend — a remote and under-the-radar national park in the South. In the early 1900s, homesteader J.O. Langford came to the hot springs area, hoping the curative mineral-rich waters would heal his malaria-ravaged body. After successfully treating his ailments by bathing in the geothermal spring water, he built a bathhouse by the river so others could also benefit.
Although the historic bathhouse is now gone, the foundations remain, and you can enjoy a rejuvenating soak in the bubbling spring that still fills the ruins. At a comfortable 105 degrees Fahrenheit, the water is just right for a lingering, riverside soak. It's a unique experience, and the views probably haven't changed in the century since the bathing house was built. Just be mindful that when the river floods, the bathhouse ruins become submerged and unsuitable for bathing.
The hike to the bathhouse is an easy 1-mile loop that starts at the Hot Springs Trailhead, 17 miles south of the Panther Junction Visitor Center. This region has been settled by humans for thousands of years, and if you look closely, you'll see primitive rock art dating to 1,000 B.C. carved into the limestone cliffs along the trail.
8. Rock Tub Hot Springs near Mammoth Lakes, California
Tucked away down a hillside and hidden among foliage, Rock Tub Hot Springs offers a scenic soak in Long Valley Caldera near California's Mammoth Lakes. It's one of the prettiest geothermal pools in the Eastern Sierra and one of the best hidden hot spring hikes in California. The tub is concrete but you're in the heart of nature so it still feels wild and remote, plus it's an idyllic place to watch the sunset. You'll be surrounded by the peaks of the Sierra Nevada, and with a pleasant temperature of 105 degrees Fahrenheit, it's a great spot for a longer soak.
It's just a short hike from the parking area to the hot spring so you'll enjoy great rewards for very little effort. This is one of the most accessible hot springs in America, which means it does get busy at weekends and during holiday periods. Clothing is optional here, so be aware you may be sharing the pool with a few naked strangers. If you prefer to have the tub to yourself, try to come early or late in the day and aim for spring or fall.
It's worth mentioning that Rock Tub Hot Springs is sometimes wrongly called Whitmore Hot Springs, so don't confuse the two and end up in the wrong place. Cell service is patchy in this area so it's a good idea to download the map while you're online to help navigate to the parking area.
9. Gold Strike Hot Springs near Boulder, Nevada
Hidden just outside Las Vegas, this natural hot spring in Gold Strike Canyon is an authentic geothermal oasis, with superb views of the Hoover Dam and Colorado River from the trail. The challenging route through the canyon takes you past red rock cliffs, caves, and waterfalls on the way to the hot springs which are nestled deep in the ravine. The round trip is only 5.3 miles, but it takes three to four hours each way due to the technical nature of the terrain — basic canyoneering skills and fixed ropes are required to navigate the steep 600-foot drop in elevation.
There are three different hot spring areas along the trail, with the hottest ones beside the cliffs reaching 109 degrees Fahrenheit. For a cooler, more scenic dip after a sweaty scramble, the best pools are found further down beside the Colorado River. Keep an eye out for bighorn sheep which can sometimes be seen down in the canyon.
You'll find the Gold Strike Hot Springs Trailhead near the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge beside Hoover Dam. It gets hot here in the desert, so the hike is best tackled early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the worst of the heat, and the crowds. The trail is usually closed between May and September due to the intense heat, and you can check for seasonal closures on the Lake Mead National Park Service website.
10. Verde Hot Springs near Camp Verde, Arizona
These unusual geothermal pools on the banks of the Verde River once belonged to a hot springs resort that was built here in the 1920s. However, after burning down in 1962, the hotel was abandoned and left to ruin — but the hot springs remain and are open to curious explorers looking for a unique soak. Rumor has it that Al Capone once used the resort as a hideout, and with the secluded riverside setting it's easy to see why.
Water temperatures in these concrete riverside tubs reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit, but each pool is different so try a few to find the one that feels just right. The graffitied walls and brightly painted rocks around the tubs give the place an edgy, almost urban vibe in these otherwise natural surroundings. There's also a handy deck running alongside the pools, making them easy to access.
The straightforward 2.5-mile there-and-back trail to the abandoned hot spring resort begins at the nearby Childs Dispersed Camping Area, about 30 miles south of Camp Verde. You can camp for free if you want to stay for the night, but you'll need a 4X4 to navigate the dirt access track. From the campground, you'll follow the river upstream before wading across to the other side and continuing downstream to the pools. It's not advisable to cross after periods of heavy rain or snowmelt as flash flooding does occur here.
Methodology
We used research from state tourism websites as well as hiking and travel blogs to determine the best hot spring hikes for this list. Traveler reviews on sites like AllTrails and Tripadvisor were also examined. To be included in the post, the hike had to offer visually stunning landscapes and a unique, atmospheric hot spring setting. The trails range in difficulty from very easy to challenging, to cater for all abilities, with each hike in a different state to cover as much of the U.S. as possible. The hot spring hikes have been ranked in order of their scenic soak appeal.