The 10 Best Hidden Hot Spring Hikes In America

There's nothing quite like sinking your weary limbs into a natural hot spring after a tiring hike. Especially if the enchanting pool is hidden halfway up a hillside with jaw-dropping views of the surrounding valleys and forests. Enjoying a relaxing soak in the steaming water while immersed in nature is the perfect way to rejuvenate both body and soul, and it's a great way to reward your efforts too. So, just where are America's best hidden hot spring hikes?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are around 1,661 hot springs in the U.S. with the highest concentration found in the American West. States like Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and California are home to abundant natural hot springs, thanks to the prevalent geothermal activity in these areas.

Some springs, like the colorful geothermal pools in Yellowstone National Park, are too hot for humans so it's good to know what to look for to determine if a hot spring is safe to swim in. Luckily, we've done the research for you, and compiled a list of some of the best hidden hot spring hikes in America with natural pools that are just the right temperature for an outdoor dip. Some hikes only take a few minutes and offer great reward for little effort, while others lead you on longer wilderness adventures that may even involve an overnight backcountry camp. Either way, you'll have a soak to remember.