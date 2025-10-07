America's Most Underappreciated National Park Thrives With Some Of The Warmest Fall Foliage Hues

From Hoover Dam and Lake Tahoe to Valley of Fire State Park and the most fun city in America (also known as Las Vegas), Nevada has no shortage of attractions for visitors. Yet the state's only national park is one of the least-visited in the system. According to the National Park Service, Great Basin National Park only sees about 140,000 visitors each year, compared to Zion National Park with 5 million annual visits and Great Smoky Mountains National Park with more than 12 million annual visits. Luckily, if you want to bypass the crowds, autumn is the perfect time to visit and explore many of America's best national parks. However, it's also a great time to see one of the country's most under-appreciated. This is because Great Basin National Park offers some of the prettiest fall foliage around.

The quickest way to get to the park and explore its colorful landscapes — as well as its scenic drives and pristine stargazing — is to fly into Salt Lake City International Airport. Once you land, you'll want to rent a car to make the four-hour drive to the park. Another option is to arrive at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and drive four hours and 30 minutes to Great Basin. Just don't delay your travel plans: sections of the park close down for the season after mid-October.