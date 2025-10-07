America's Most Underappreciated National Park Thrives With Some Of The Warmest Fall Foliage Hues
From Hoover Dam and Lake Tahoe to Valley of Fire State Park and the most fun city in America (also known as Las Vegas), Nevada has no shortage of attractions for visitors. Yet the state's only national park is one of the least-visited in the system. According to the National Park Service, Great Basin National Park only sees about 140,000 visitors each year, compared to Zion National Park with 5 million annual visits and Great Smoky Mountains National Park with more than 12 million annual visits. Luckily, if you want to bypass the crowds, autumn is the perfect time to visit and explore many of America's best national parks. However, it's also a great time to see one of the country's most under-appreciated. This is because Great Basin National Park offers some of the prettiest fall foliage around.
The quickest way to get to the park and explore its colorful landscapes — as well as its scenic drives and pristine stargazing — is to fly into Salt Lake City International Airport. Once you land, you'll want to rent a car to make the four-hour drive to the park. Another option is to arrive at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and drive four hours and 30 minutes to Great Basin. Just don't delay your travel plans: sections of the park close down for the season after mid-October.
Enjoy fall colors at Great Basin National Park
The reason behind the park's somewhat limited season is partly geographical: the Great Basin usually sees heavy snowfall by early November, when the Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive and some other park roads and campgrounds close to visitors for safety reasons. This year, additional early closures are planned for a different reason. The Lehman Caves, where stalactites create glittering underground formations, are about to undergo a six-month, $5.8 million overhaul to repair the cave's lighting system.
Now is an ideal time to visit, regardless. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the best time to catch the region's full-color fall foliage show is coming up in the next few weeks. Aspen groves explode in warm hues of yellow and orange along the park's hillsides, with peak color usually appearing by mid-October. A drive along the 12-mile Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive is an easy way to see golden aspens along the roadside.
You'll also see vibrant aspens and cottonwoods while hiking on trails like the 3.4-mile Baker Creek Loop or the easy 1.1-mile Sage Steppe Loop. Keep your eyes open for native wildlife, including elk. If you time your trip just right, you might even have the chance to enjoy the rare sight of fall foliage framed by fresh snow.
Plan a trip to the park
The national park is free to enter. If you visit by mid-October, stop into the Great Basin Visitor Center or the Lehman Caves Visitor Center (both will close later in the month) to plan fall foliage drives and hikes in the park. Camping in Great Basin National Park is possible, though some of the park's five campgrounds close in winter. Reserve a campsite ($20) through the park's website. The park's only dining option, Great Basin Cafe and Gift Shop, is convenient, but it also closes by the end of October. There are picnic areas throughout the park, many with public restrooms.
Just a few miles away is Baker, Nevada, the gateway to the park, and the area is where you'll find a range of useful services, including a gas station and restaurants. If you're looking to stay nearby, check out Stargazer Inn & Bristlecone General Store, a stylish seven-room boutique inn (rooms from $140 per night) with a coffee shop, live music, and grocery store. About a 20-minute drive from the park, Hidden Canyon Retreat (rooms from $175 per night) is a cozy B&B in the mountains with easy access to hiking and fly-fishing.