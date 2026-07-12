Forget Lake Tahoe, California's Dreamy Blue Getaway Closer To Sacramento Has Fishing, Swimming, And Boating

California's Sierra Nevada is one of those iconic U.S. regions that makes you feel like slowing down, breathing deep, and reconnecting with nature. Beautiful mountain landscapes, swimmable glacial lakes, and fresh air scented with conifer pines and wildflowers are the ideal ingredients for an alpine road trip, after all.

While many head to well-known Lake Tahoe as an easy and popular escape from the city, it's understandable to seek out alternatives that are a bit less crowded. With around 4,000 backcountry lakes to choose from across the Sierra Nevada range, it's not hard to find equally stunning views and outdoor adventures elsewhere. One such place you may not have heard of yet is Scotts Flat Lake, with enticing blue waters that are well worth the drive for those craving a tranquil mountain getaway.

Scotts Flat Lake is located in the Sierra foothills, just an hour and a half from Sacramento and under 3 hours from the Bay Area. It's closer to get to than Lake Tahoe, and offers similar appeal, with miles of scenic shoreline, surrounding views of the Sierras, and tons of opportunities for water recreation. Swimming, boating, and year-round fishing are particularly noteworthy here. You can plan a day visit to Scotts Flat Lake if you're just passing through while exploring the Sierra Nevada's most gorgeous mountain destinations, but overnight stays and extended stays are also possible right here, with a variety of campgrounds catering to both tents and RVs.