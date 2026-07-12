Colorado's Underrated Town With Western Charm Is An Outdoor Haven For Lake Fun, Camping, And Stargazing

At nearly 7,000 feet above sea level sits a remote small town where Old West history meets tranquil nature. Norwood's origins date back to the 1880s, and while much has changed since then, a lot also hasn't in this ranching town on Wright's Mesa. Historic buildings still stand, including 19th-century homes and the town's first store, which was built in 1886 and is now Norwood's Log Cabin Museum. The town's ranching and agricultural traditions remain, with cattle still moved seasonally, accompanied by cowboys and locals on horseback as in the 19th and 20th centuries.

While Wright's Mesa was long used by Ute communities, the first Euro-American settlers came in 1877 when some miners stumbled upon it. Settlers soon started staking claims to the land and founded Norwood in 1885. A road was built to Norwood a few years later, allowing it to provide livestock and goods to the mines in Telluride. Soon, it had several saloons, pool halls, and blacksmiths, plus a bank and a post office. It was the Old West, after all, so there were saloons, gambling halls, and other trades catering to travelers and workers at the time. There was also an excess of guns, leading the town to enforce a law making cowboys leave their weapons at the town hall before entering.

This small town of just over 500 people is surrounded by Colorado's San Juan Mountains to the east and Utah's La Sal range in the west. These mountainous borders, plus its high elevation, small size, dry desert climate, and remote location, make Norwood a DarkSky community ideal for stargazing and camping. Norwood's outdoor activities aren't just for the nighttime, as the town's proximity to the Miramonte Reservoir allows people to enjoy lake fun like boating, fishing, and water activities in a picturesque setting below the distinctive Lone Cone mountain.