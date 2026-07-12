Colorado's Underrated Town With Western Charm Is An Outdoor Haven For Lake Fun, Camping, And Stargazing
At nearly 7,000 feet above sea level sits a remote small town where Old West history meets tranquil nature. Norwood's origins date back to the 1880s, and while much has changed since then, a lot also hasn't in this ranching town on Wright's Mesa. Historic buildings still stand, including 19th-century homes and the town's first store, which was built in 1886 and is now Norwood's Log Cabin Museum. The town's ranching and agricultural traditions remain, with cattle still moved seasonally, accompanied by cowboys and locals on horseback as in the 19th and 20th centuries.
While Wright's Mesa was long used by Ute communities, the first Euro-American settlers came in 1877 when some miners stumbled upon it. Settlers soon started staking claims to the land and founded Norwood in 1885. A road was built to Norwood a few years later, allowing it to provide livestock and goods to the mines in Telluride. Soon, it had several saloons, pool halls, and blacksmiths, plus a bank and a post office. It was the Old West, after all, so there were saloons, gambling halls, and other trades catering to travelers and workers at the time. There was also an excess of guns, leading the town to enforce a law making cowboys leave their weapons at the town hall before entering.
This small town of just over 500 people is surrounded by Colorado's San Juan Mountains to the east and Utah's La Sal range in the west. These mountainous borders, plus its high elevation, small size, dry desert climate, and remote location, make Norwood a DarkSky community ideal for stargazing and camping. Norwood's outdoor activities aren't just for the nighttime, as the town's proximity to the Miramonte Reservoir allows people to enjoy lake fun like boating, fishing, and water activities in a picturesque setting below the distinctive Lone Cone mountain.
Lakeside fun near Norwood
Just 30 minutes from Norwood is the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area, which houses the Miramonte Reservoir. This high-elevation lake sits at a little over 7,700 feet above sea level at the base of Lone Cone, a 12,614-foot volcanic landmark covered by oak and spruce forests and topped by a snow-capped peak. Lone Cone is the defining natural monument around Norwood, with one third-generation rancher saying that "if you are in the shadow of the Lone Cone, you'll be all right" (via The Colorado Sun).
Enjoy the idyllic setting of forests, meadows, and Lone Cone, which surround the Miramonte Reservoir, where locals go to fish, swim, boat, and paddle year-round. Southwest Colorado has its fair share of family-friendly fishing meccas, and Miramonte is deserves a spot on that list. Stocked by Colorado Parks and Wildlife with species like rainbow trout, brown trout, and cutbows, Miramonte is actually one of the state's most popular stillwater destinations for fly-fishing. The lake has two boat launches, and water-skiing and jet-skiing are allowed on the western side to protect wildlife.
The Miramonte Reservoir also has a few designated campgrounds lining its shores where you can do free, primitive camping. The sites may lack shade and some amenities, but they do offer views of the lake, Lone Cone, and the sunrise or sunset depending on which direction your campsite faces. Some sites can accommodate RVs too; just note that the road to the reservoir can be difficult for larger vehicles.
Stargazing in Norwood
While some may be drawn to Norwood for its historic charm and lakeside activities, others may have a more cosmic interest in this rural town. Designated as an international DarkSky community in 2019, Norwood is a prime destination for stargazing that holds its own against Colorado's best stargazing spots. David Elmore, Astronomer Emeritus at the National Solar Observatory and Board Member of the Longmont (Colorado) Astronomical Society, noted that "My visit to Norwood was the first time I witnessed a sky that is so dark clouds are black against the stars" (via DarkSky).
The Milky Way is visible from within the town itself, but for an even more immersive experience, head to one of the campgrounds. Miramonte Reservoir is one of the best places in Colorado to stargaze, so consider setting up a tent there. Just over 10 minutes south of Norwood are the Thunder Road Trails within the Uncompahgre National Forest. Surrounded by oak brush and ponderosa forests, these six free dispersed camping sites offer a more remote mountain experience. Otherwise, you can make your wishes on shooting stars above Busted Arm Draw, with views of Lone Cone framed by ponderosa and oak forests. Regardless of where you set up for the night, be sure to check out the Norwood Colorado Dark Sky Advocates for stargazing events.
Due to its remote location, most visitors will need a car to get to Norwood, which is just 45 minutes from the iconic Rocky Mountain views of Telluride. The closest commercial airport is Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ), just under 1.5 hours from Norwood, while the closest major airport is Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), a little under six hours away.