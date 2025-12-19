Colorado's 5 Best Stargazing Spots That Deliver Breathtaking Views

When you explore Colorado, you can see some of the most dramatic, wild landscapes of the American West, from towering mountain peaks to sweeping sand dunes. If you're willing to brave the darkest nights imaginable, the most truly breathtaking sights might just be the ones you see after the sun sets. Colorado has some of the absolute best spots for stargazing on the planet. In fact, Colorado has more Certified DarkSky Places than most other states in the union, per DarkSky Colorado. These places include parks, and entire communities dedicated to keeping the skies free of light pollution. Head to any of these incredible destinations overnight, look upwards, and you just might see an unparalleled tapestry of twinkling stars, and even the edge of the Milky Way Galaxy.

While you can absolutely go out driving late at night, and pull over near some great stargazing locations, the safest, most relaxing way to stargaze is probably to camp near your chosen stargazing site. Then, all you have to do is make your way back to your tent afterward. To ensure a great experience, though, make sure to keep your eyes on the weather conditions, and the phase of the moon. Arriving on a cloudy night, or having the stars outshone by the moon, will surely ruin your stargazing trip. Make sure that you aren't creating any light pollution yourself, either. Remember to keep your lights off once the sun goes down. If you need something to help you find your tent when you're done, choose a red headlamp or flashlight. It might look a little spooky, but your fellow stargazers will thank you for it.