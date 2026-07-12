This Midwest City Was Just Named America's Most Educated For 2026

One Midwest city has claimed the title of the most educated city in the United States: Ann Arbor, Michigan. A WalletHub study compared the 150 most populous metropolitan areas across the U.S. to find the most and least educated cities in the country for 2026. The research examined adult education levels and the quality of institutions available in a city, taking into consideration race, gender, and income disparities.

The Michigan city stands above the rest when it comes to education, with the highest percentage of adults with college-level experience in the country, as well as the best public school system. Following Ann Arbor in the rankings are Durham, North Carolina, and San Jose, California, both of which boast over 50% of adults with a bachelor's degree. In contrast, the least-educated cities are Visalia, California; McAllen, Texas; and Brownsville, Texas, respectively.

The WalletHub study also notes Ann Arbor's equality when it comes to access to education, stating that there's "only a 1.8% gap between the share of women and men who have at least a bachelor's degree." It also ranks among the top 10 for the quality of its higher education, boasting esteemed public colleges, such as the University of Michigan, and private institutions like Concordia University Ann Arbor. These universities have an active role in the city's community, so it's no wonder that Ann Arbor is America's best college town, with a charming downtown.