This Midwest City Was Just Named America's Most Educated For 2026
One Midwest city has claimed the title of the most educated city in the United States: Ann Arbor, Michigan. A WalletHub study compared the 150 most populous metropolitan areas across the U.S. to find the most and least educated cities in the country for 2026. The research examined adult education levels and the quality of institutions available in a city, taking into consideration race, gender, and income disparities.
The Michigan city stands above the rest when it comes to education, with the highest percentage of adults with college-level experience in the country, as well as the best public school system. Following Ann Arbor in the rankings are Durham, North Carolina, and San Jose, California, both of which boast over 50% of adults with a bachelor's degree. In contrast, the least-educated cities are Visalia, California; McAllen, Texas; and Brownsville, Texas, respectively.
The WalletHub study also notes Ann Arbor's equality when it comes to access to education, stating that there's "only a 1.8% gap between the share of women and men who have at least a bachelor's degree." It also ranks among the top 10 for the quality of its higher education, boasting esteemed public colleges, such as the University of Michigan, and private institutions like Concordia University Ann Arbor. These universities have an active role in the city's community, so it's no wonder that Ann Arbor is America's best college town, with a charming downtown.
Ann Arbor's educational institutions
Ann Arbor is a charming weekend getaway, and one of the best ways to explore the city is to stop by the University of Michigan campus. The public college has made it onto Forbes' list of "The New Ivies" for 2026 (the second year in a row), which highlights schools that are prioritizing AI learning amid mass layoffs driven by new technologies. Not to mention, on Time's "The World's Top Universities of 2026," the Ann Arbor school ranks No. 9 globally and is the top public college in the U.S. The University of Michigan has 19 nationally esteemed colleges and schools, with over 35,000 undergraduate students at the Ann Arbor campus. If you're not a student, you can still enjoy some of the university's free attractions, like the scenic trails and gardens at Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, the fascinating exhibits at the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology, or the modern art at UMMA.
While the University of Michigan is a large presence in the city, there are many other schools that exude college vibes, too. Concordia University in Ann Arbor is a private Christian college, offering bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs focused on the education and healthcare sectors. Washtenaw Community College is another option for students looking to fine-tune their skills in cybersecurity, transportation, science, technology, and engineering, as well as those who want to transfer to a university.
After exploring the educational offerings around Ann Arbor, take a second to discover the city's urban charms, like the quirky hidden gem of Graffiti Alley downtown. Plus, the city's close location to Detroit makes it easy to reach, as the bigger metropolis is only a 45-minute train ride or a one-hour drive away.