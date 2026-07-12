The 'Inner Tubing Capital Of The World' Is A Charming Wisconsin Village With Outdoor Fun And Restaurants

Waterparks around the world pay good money to install lazy rivers where patrons can sit back on their floats and relax while being gently guided along a watery path. Of course, the idea for these creations was inspired by some of Earth's naturally slow and meandering rivers that are perfect for a summertime float. In 1941, when LIFE Magazine published a photo essay featuring shots of hundreds of happy people inner tubing down the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, the small town became a top destination for this activity. Today, Somerset is still known as the "inner tubing capital of the world," and people come from all over for a chance to get on the Apple River.

Plus, when you're ready to explore on land, Somerset has plenty of other outdoor activities to enjoy. Several parks and green spaces in town provide places for picnics or scenic walks, and you can find a nature preserve or wildlife area with local flora and fauna in almost any direction. Staying at a wooded campsite along the river's edge offers the chance to experience Somerset without having to stray too far from the water.

Much of this area's charm comes from the Apple River, which flows through town and provides peaceful background noise for all who care to listen. Meanwhile, community events like Pea Soup Days celebrate Somerset's French-Canadian heritage, and live concerts at the outdoor amphitheater bring the village's music lovers together to hear their favorite groups perform. A selection of tasty restaurants enhances the ambiance in Somerset and makes it easy to find a satisfying meal after a busy day of tubing or other outdoor adventures.