The 'Inner Tubing Capital Of The World' Is A Charming Wisconsin Village With Outdoor Fun And Restaurants
Waterparks around the world pay good money to install lazy rivers where patrons can sit back on their floats and relax while being gently guided along a watery path. Of course, the idea for these creations was inspired by some of Earth's naturally slow and meandering rivers that are perfect for a summertime float. In 1941, when LIFE Magazine published a photo essay featuring shots of hundreds of happy people inner tubing down the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, the small town became a top destination for this activity. Today, Somerset is still known as the "inner tubing capital of the world," and people come from all over for a chance to get on the Apple River.
Plus, when you're ready to explore on land, Somerset has plenty of other outdoor activities to enjoy. Several parks and green spaces in town provide places for picnics or scenic walks, and you can find a nature preserve or wildlife area with local flora and fauna in almost any direction. Staying at a wooded campsite along the river's edge offers the chance to experience Somerset without having to stray too far from the water.
Much of this area's charm comes from the Apple River, which flows through town and provides peaceful background noise for all who care to listen. Meanwhile, community events like Pea Soup Days celebrate Somerset's French-Canadian heritage, and live concerts at the outdoor amphitheater bring the village's music lovers together to hear their favorite groups perform. A selection of tasty restaurants enhances the ambiance in Somerset and makes it easy to find a satisfying meal after a busy day of tubing or other outdoor adventures.
Apple River inner tubing and outdoor fun await in Somerset
The Midwest is no stranger to rivers perfect for a thrilling day of tubing, but Somerset's Apple River is special. At about the halfway point during your float, a sandbar will appear. This is where floaters like to stop off for refreshments and other summer fun, which might contribute to why some people call tubing the Apple River a floating Mardi Gras. In Somerset, your options for inner tube rentals include spots such as Apple River Family Campground to the west and River's Edge Apple River Campground to the east. Both locations offer camping, but being a camper isn't required to float the river. Tube rentals include shuttle service, though there is a parking fee at either location. Plan to spend up to three and a half hours on the water. To get the most from your trip, know the rules (such as not bringing any glass or Styrofoam) before you arrive, too.
Camping at one of Somerset's campgrounds keeps you close to all the inner tubing action, and each offers a range of options to suit your needs. From rustic tent-only campsites to RV sites with electricity and cabins with terrific views, there are plenty of accommodations to choose from at the Apple River Family and River's Edge Apple River campgrounds. Both feature additional amenities (such as a pool, volleyball court, and disc or mini golf course) to enhance the outdoor fun.
Somerset also manages several parks in town, so you can enjoy a respite from the river when needed. Village Park has a scenic picnic area along the water, plus a walking path and pedestrian bridge over the river. Between Village Park and the amphitheater is Veterans Memorial Park, where you'll find pickleball and tennis courts, restrooms, and playgrounds. For a more natural setting, check out Parnell Prairie Preserve. The area's hiking trails and disc golf course make it a unique spot for spending time outside.
Enjoy tasty eats at Somerset's best local restaurants
Somerset's charming village restaurants are ideal places to grab some tasty eats after a day of tubing, exploring, or simply soaking in the riverfront vibes. If you're hanging out at Village Park, it's a short walk to Sportsman's Bar & Grill, which gets 4.5 stars on Google Maps. The restaurant serves a diverse array of breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes, with several reviewers mentioning the quick, friendly service and delicious food. Kennedy's Cafe is a popular Somerset breakfast spot that also gets 4.5 stars from Google Maps reviewers who appreciate the menu of traditional American fare.
Within walking distance of Village Park, there's also Earth Apple Cafe, which has 4.9 stars on Google Maps. It's the perfect stop for flavorful coffee and fresh eats. One reviewer even wrote, "Loved everything about this cafe! They roast their own coffee, bake their own pastries and bread, and make their own food." From here, take the pedestrian bridge across the river to hang out at Edgy Eats, a place for more than just enjoying a good meal. Food trucks gather here, giving you and your group plenty of snack and meal options. Plus, the family-friendly atmosphere invites you to stay and challenge your friends to a lawn game or gather around to listen to a live band.
For another charming Wisconsin town with local eats and friendly vibes, consider adding Rhinelander to your bucket list. Or, consider Cassville — a quiet riverside village with fun parks.