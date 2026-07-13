Forget Florida, Visit Mississippi's 'Gateway To The Gulf Coast' With A Water Park, Local Shops, And Lake Camping

Move over, Florida, the Sunshine State isn't the only Gulf state with southern charm, natural beauty, and scores of recreational opportunities. Tourism is surging in Mississippi, with 43.7 million visitors in 2023 and 44.2 million in 2024, up from 23.95 million in 2022, according to Visit Mississippi. Urban destinations like Gulfport, Mississippi's second-largest city, are certainly a draw for visitors. But some of the biggest winners in Mississippi's economic boom have been small towns like Wiggins, home to just 4,300 full-time residents.

Dubbed the "Gateway to the Gulf Coast," Wiggins sits about 35 miles directly north of the Gulf of Mexico. The first settlers arrived here in the 1830s, clearing a space for their town in the virgin yellow pine forest. Early ventures focused on milling and selling timber, which eventually became depleted. At that point, residents turned to canning pickles, eventually establishing the business that grew into the American Pickle and Canning Company, which flourished for over half a century in Wiggins before relocating to Texas.

The town's next boom could be tourism. Wiggins raked in $13 million in tourism in 2024, suggesting that visitors are not just passing through on their way to Gulf beaches. They're sticking around for a while, soaking up Wiggins' southern charm, playing in the Flint Creek Water Park, and camping near the Flint Creek Reservoir, immersed in beautiful nature.