Mississippi's Best-Kept Secret Is A State Park With Campsites Right Next To A Waterpark
Every natural area in Mississippi has something that sets it apart. J.P. Coleman State Park has a secret waterfall, while Tishomingo State Park has striking rock formations. But if you're looking for a water lover's getaway, consider heading to Buccaneer State Park. As one of the state's best-kept secrets, Buccaneer State Park's massive water park makes it the ideal place to cool off during the summer months. Located in the city of Waveland, a scenic and thriving destination on the Gulf Coast known for its hospitality, the park combines gorgeous natural features with modern amenities.
The setting promises a comfortable escape packed with fun activities for the whole family. Whether you want to camp, go on nature walks, or float in the wave pool, all you need to do is hop in your car and drive toward the coast. Spanning more than 400 acres of wetlands, oak forests, and waterfront, Buccaneer State Park has been drawing in vacationers since its establishment in 1972 (when it was named Jackson's Ridge). Prior to being designated as a recreation haven, the area was associated with piracy and smuggling in the 18th century. In fact, U.S. President Andrew Jackson established a post at this very site during the Battle of New Orleans.
Nowadays, the only fighting you'll see at the state park is the battle over who's going down the slide first. The park's 4.5-acre water park is the main attraction, complete with tipping buckets, sprays, surf pool, and everything in between. Since the waterpark operates seasonally from May to September, the best time to visit is in the summertime; otherwise, you'll have to stick to camping and hiking.
Camping at Buccaneer State Park
If you're coming from afar, consider spending the night at Buccaneer State Park. With 206 campsites spread across seven zones, you can take advantage of a wide array of on-site conveniences. More than 100 campsites are divided into five loops, each featuring 30- and 50-amp hookups, water, and sewer hookups, and are within walking distance of shower facilities. Each comes with a barbecue grill and picnic table. The 45 spots in the Treasure Cove area offer similar amenities, plus a bit more privacy and four double sites. The Royal Cay zone, on the other hand, has 57 sites without picnic tables, fire pits, or grills (though visitors are encouraged to bring their own).
The state park has also added 44 more sites for those who prefer a more upscale stay — these feature 39 back-in sites for vehicles up to 71 feet in length and five pull-through sites for RVs up to 89 feet in length. The best part about these sites is that they offer a waterfront location, allowing you to wake up to stunning ocean views. Apart from the standard amenities, these sites feature concrete camp pads and a patio area. All campers have access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Those who prefer to rough it out in nature can opt for primitive camping — there are 25 spots available set among a lush forest.
Groups can host picnics at one of the pavilions in the state park (the largest of which seats up to 75 people). A separate picnic shelter within the waterpark, named the Crow's Nest, has a capacity of 50 people. Keep in mind that food and beverages purchased outside the waterpark are not allowed at the Crow's Nest (unless it's a birthday cake).
The waterpark at Buccaneer State Park
Nobody forgets their swimwear when going to Buccaneer State Park. The park's 460,000-gallon Pirate's Lagoon Wave Pool is where you'll find most people as they bodysurf the waves or float about in a tube. Splash Island is another favorite — somebody's either going down one of the slides, standing under the tipping buckets, or splish-splashing in the water. Kids will love the Lil' Smuggler's Cove, where they can swim in the shallow water playground. Meanwhile, the adults can keep an eye on them from the Treasure Island sun deck. Everyone looks forward to their turn on the waterslides here — Pirate's Plank is a 375-foot enclosed ride, while Pirate's Plunge takes it up a notch with a 425-foot zigzaggy ride. When you get hungry, Sea Dog Galley offers a variety of bites, including burgers, hot dogs, pizza, and more.
Not all activities here revolve around the water, as Buccaneer State Park is home to an 18-hole disc golf course. Covering 6,359 feet of flyways and hazards, the par-3 Jackson's Ridge Disc Golf is suitable for every skill level — if you don't have your own discs, the camp store has some for sale. Hikers can admire the local vegetation along the Pirate's Alley Nature Trail. Spanning 1.8 miles, the trail guides you to oak woodlands, pine groves, and magnolia-lined paths. Bring your binoculars to observe birds like egrets, white pelicans, ospreys, and more — look down, and you just might encounter a blue crab.
Buccaneer State Park also features a playground equipped with swings, monkey bars, climbers, and a merry-go-round, open to children and teenagers of all ages. So the next time you're looking for the best destinations for a Mississippi Gulf Coast getaway, add this state park to your itinerary.