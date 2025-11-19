Mississippi's Best-Kept Secret Is A State Park With Campsites Right Next To A Waterpark

Every natural area in Mississippi has something that sets it apart. J.P. Coleman State Park has a secret waterfall, while Tishomingo State Park has striking rock formations. But if you're looking for a water lover's getaway, consider heading to Buccaneer State Park. As one of the state's best-kept secrets, Buccaneer State Park's massive water park makes it the ideal place to cool off during the summer months. Located in the city of Waveland, a scenic and thriving destination on the Gulf Coast known for its hospitality, the park combines gorgeous natural features with modern amenities.

The setting promises a comfortable escape packed with fun activities for the whole family. Whether you want to camp, go on nature walks, or float in the wave pool, all you need to do is hop in your car and drive toward the coast. Spanning more than 400 acres of wetlands, oak forests, and waterfront, Buccaneer State Park has been drawing in vacationers since its establishment in 1972 (when it was named Jackson's Ridge). Prior to being designated as a recreation haven, the area was associated with piracy and smuggling in the 18th century. In fact, U.S. President Andrew Jackson established a post at this very site during the Battle of New Orleans.

Nowadays, the only fighting you'll see at the state park is the battle over who's going down the slide first. The park's 4.5-acre water park is the main attraction, complete with tipping buckets, sprays, surf pool, and everything in between. Since the waterpark operates seasonally from May to September, the best time to visit is in the summertime; otherwise, you'll have to stick to camping and hiking.