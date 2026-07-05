Forget Lake Erie, These Are Ohio's 10 Underrated Destinations For Camping, Swimming, And Lake Fun

Though it doesn't border any of America's oceans, Ohio does have a "coastline" of sorts thanks to its northern border along Lake Erie. The presence of a North American Great Lake is enough to give Ohio several excellent beaches, islands, and lakeside resorts, including fantastic waterfront destinations that often rival what you'll find on the actual ocean. Great Lake shores also tend to produce amazing parks, and Ohio's Lake Erie shoreline is home to plenty of terrific public lands and nature preserves at the local, state, and federal levels. Lake Erie, however, is far from Ohio's only lake for swimming, camping, and fun recreation on the water. Though none match Lake Erie in size, Ohio has plenty of other inland lakes and reservoirs that offer excellent outdoor recreation.

One advantage of Ohio's "other" lakes is that they stretch across all corners of the state, from remote forest settings to just outside of major cities. As a result, you can find a great Ohio lake destination without having to drive all the way to Lake Erie. These lakes often feature lovely parks and nature preserves with opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, and other fun water activities. And like many of Lake Erie's best parks, those along Ohio's smaller lakes often include campgrounds for memorable overnight trips.

While lake options around the state are extensive, a few underrated Ohio parks do stand out for having the most comprehensive experiences for visitors. These 10 overlooked park destinations offer some of the best outdoor experiences beyond the well-known Lake Erie. Each stands out for its combination of campgrounds, swimming beaches, recreational opportunities, and beautiful scenery.