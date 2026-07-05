Forget Lake Erie, These Are Ohio's 10 Underrated Destinations For Camping, Swimming, And Lake Fun
Though it doesn't border any of America's oceans, Ohio does have a "coastline" of sorts thanks to its northern border along Lake Erie. The presence of a North American Great Lake is enough to give Ohio several excellent beaches, islands, and lakeside resorts, including fantastic waterfront destinations that often rival what you'll find on the actual ocean. Great Lake shores also tend to produce amazing parks, and Ohio's Lake Erie shoreline is home to plenty of terrific public lands and nature preserves at the local, state, and federal levels. Lake Erie, however, is far from Ohio's only lake for swimming, camping, and fun recreation on the water. Though none match Lake Erie in size, Ohio has plenty of other inland lakes and reservoirs that offer excellent outdoor recreation.
One advantage of Ohio's "other" lakes is that they stretch across all corners of the state, from remote forest settings to just outside of major cities. As a result, you can find a great Ohio lake destination without having to drive all the way to Lake Erie. These lakes often feature lovely parks and nature preserves with opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, and other fun water activities. And like many of Lake Erie's best parks, those along Ohio's smaller lakes often include campgrounds for memorable overnight trips.
While lake options around the state are extensive, a few underrated Ohio parks do stand out for having the most comprehensive experiences for visitors. These 10 overlooked park destinations offer some of the best outdoor experiences beyond the well-known Lake Erie. Each stands out for its combination of campgrounds, swimming beaches, recreational opportunities, and beautiful scenery.
Harrison Lake State Park
Harrison Lake State Park is a scenic lakeside getaway in the heart of northwest Ohio's farmlands. The region's vast, biodiverse wetlands have long since been drained away, but Harrison Lake retains a few ecological traces of the previous ecosystem. Harrison Lake covers about 100 acres, with a shoreline marked by waterside forests and meadows. Harrison Lake offers boating, fishing, and a swimming beach (including a designated beach for dogs). The Harrison Lake State Park Campground has 165 campsites on both the north and south shores, with electric campsites, group sites, cabins, and yurts.
Caesar Creek State Park
Though the word "creek" features in its name, Caesar Creek State Park's most prominent body of water may be its 2,830-acre lake. Beyond its lake's sheer size, the park's vibrant meadows, wooded ravines, and lakeside forests create some truly memorable scenes. Caesar Creek Lake's recreational beach is great for cooling off, but visitors can also enjoy kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding. Caesar Creek State Park's campground has nearly 300 campsites, including electric sites, RV sites, and an equestrian camp. Campers also have access to a secluded swimming area away from the park's main beach.
Salt Fork State Park
Covering more than 17,000 acres, Salt Fork State Park is Ohio's largest state park. It features a nearly 3,000-acre reservoir, with stunning shores lined with thriving second-growth forests, wildflowers, rolling hills, and valleys indicative of eastern Ohio's Appalachian borderlands. Salt Fork Lake's expansive area creates ample space for boating, while the park's swimming beach is one of the largest inland beaches in Ohio. The Salt Fork State Park Campground has overnight options for tents and RVs, with convenient lake access and a separate swimming area available to campers.
Strouds Run State Park
Strouds Run State Park is a premier lake escape next to Ohio's walkable and artsy college town of Athens. Strouds Run is thus close enough to civilization for convenient day trips, while still pristine enough to be a true getaway into nature. The park's Dow Lake offers excellent fishing, boating, and paddling opportunities, all in view of forest-lined hills. Campers at the Strouds Run State Park can stay at one of 57 campsites, two cabins, or a group campsite, with close access to a large sandy swimming beach.
Indian Lake State Park
The central feature of Indian Lake State Park was once a small offshoot of the historic Miami & Erie Canal. Today, however, Indian Lake and its surrounding state park feature some of western Ohio's best water recreation, including boating, fishing, and even jet skiing. The park's location along major bird migration routes provides superb birdwatching opportunities, and there are even two different beaches open to swimming. The Indian Lake State Park Campground has fully electric campsites right on the water, plus a boat camp where boaters can spend the night.
Scioto Trail State Park
Scioto Trail State Park's 218 acres initially seem rather small for a park. However, it's located within Ohio's over 9,000-acre Scioto Trail State Forest, so guests have plenty of space on both land and water to explore. Water recreation is available at the state park's two small but lovely lakes: Lake Caldwell and Lake Stewart. Both are excellent for paddling excursions amid views of the park's dense and beautiful Appalachian area hardwood forests. The park's campground is conveniently located near the lake, with convenient access to a small wading beach and swimming area.
Kiser Lake State Park
The 396-acre Kiser Lake of Kiser Lake State Park has 5 miles of shoreline adorned with tree-lined hills and wetlands. On land, much of the state park's scenery stems from Ice Age glaciers that molded the landscape thousands of years ago. On the water, Kiser Lake offers exceptional opportunities for sailing, paddling, and even scuba diving in notably clear waters (thanks in part to the prohibition of motorboats). The park's 600-foot beach is equipped with a concession stand, and the Kiser Lake State Park Campground has 77 cozy campsites near the water.
Shawnee State Park
Like Scioto Trail State Park, Shawnee State Park is located in a much larger state forest, in this case, the more than 60,000-acre Shawnee State Forest. Within this rugged stretch of southern Ohio's "Little Smokies" Appalachian foothills, Shawnee State Park offers plenty of outdoor adventures. On land, visitors can experience hikes over rolling hills like the breathtaking Day Hike Trail. On the water, Shawnee State Park's twin Roosevelt and Turkey Creek lakes offer public swimming beaches, boating, and fishing. The park's two campgrounds include comfortable camping sites, electric hookups, cabins, and even marinas for lake access.
Alum Creek State Park
Located just half an hour north of Ohio's capital city, Alum Creek State Park has a reputation as one of the best camping destinations near Columbus. The park centers around a large reservoir surrounded by forests and open fields, with a few cliff-lined coves hidden in plain sight for peaceful fishing escapes. As a popular Columbus-area camping destination, the Alum Creek State Park Campground is rich in amenities like electric, water, and sewage hookups. It also has boat ramps, recreational facilities like basketball and volleyball courts, and access to one of Ohio's largest swimming beaches.
Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area
Arguably Ohio's best inland lake escape that's not in a state park, the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area is a jewel of the sprawling Wayne National Forest. The rather fiery name of the 143-acre Lake Vesuvius comes from a historic iron furnace that once operated nearby. Foreboding as its volcanic namesake may be, Lake Vesuvius is a peaceful and inviting forest retreat with swimming beaches, boating areas, picnic spots, trails, and scenic overlooks. The recreation area has two developed campgrounds, with several spots having easy access to the beach, the boat launches, or the park's many trailheads.