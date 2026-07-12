Canada's Under-The-Radar Park Is A Family-Friendly Getaway For Lake Fun, Camping, And Hiking

Residents of the province of Alberta in Canada are often spoiled for choice, sitting smack dab in the middle of some of the world's most picturesque scenery. Visitors from across the world eagerly make their way here to take in Alberta's tranquil natural setting, with its craggy mountains, vibrant lakes, and some of the world's best skiing systems. However, you might be surprised to find that even in this well-regarded scenic oasis, a few secret spots remain hidden off the beaten path, unknown to those chasing down the more famous places like Banff or Jasper National Park. One of these hidden gems is Whitney Lakes Provincial Park, near the town of Elk Point.

The reason for Whitney Lakes Provincial Park's relative obscurity is plain when you look for it on a map. It lies pretty much in the middle of nowhere. The nearest major city is Edmonton, known as the gateway city to Jasper National Park, and even that is about a 2.5-hour drive away, so unless you stay in one of the smaller towns nearby, you're looking at hours of driving just to reach the place. Yet those who do eventually make their way to the park never regret the long journey.

Whitney Lakes Provincial Park offers visitors four different lakes to choose from — Whitney Lake, Ross Lake, Laurier Lake, and the more remote Borden Lake. Spread across these lakes is a plethora of activities, ranging from backcountry hikes and paddling to well-maintained beaches and children's playgrounds. As Rockies Family Adventures put it, "Name a sport that you would like to do while camping and I'm pretty sure you can do it at Whitney Lakes."