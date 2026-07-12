Canada's Under-The-Radar Park Is A Family-Friendly Getaway For Lake Fun, Camping, And Hiking
Residents of the province of Alberta in Canada are often spoiled for choice, sitting smack dab in the middle of some of the world's most picturesque scenery. Visitors from across the world eagerly make their way here to take in Alberta's tranquil natural setting, with its craggy mountains, vibrant lakes, and some of the world's best skiing systems. However, you might be surprised to find that even in this well-regarded scenic oasis, a few secret spots remain hidden off the beaten path, unknown to those chasing down the more famous places like Banff or Jasper National Park. One of these hidden gems is Whitney Lakes Provincial Park, near the town of Elk Point.
The reason for Whitney Lakes Provincial Park's relative obscurity is plain when you look for it on a map. It lies pretty much in the middle of nowhere. The nearest major city is Edmonton, known as the gateway city to Jasper National Park, and even that is about a 2.5-hour drive away, so unless you stay in one of the smaller towns nearby, you're looking at hours of driving just to reach the place. Yet those who do eventually make their way to the park never regret the long journey.
Whitney Lakes Provincial Park offers visitors four different lakes to choose from — Whitney Lake, Ross Lake, Laurier Lake, and the more remote Borden Lake. Spread across these lakes is a plethora of activities, ranging from backcountry hikes and paddling to well-maintained beaches and children's playgrounds. As Rockies Family Adventures put it, "Name a sport that you would like to do while camping and I'm pretty sure you can do it at Whitney Lakes."
Whitney Lakes Provincial Park is a water lover's dream
With four lakes to choose from, anyone hoping for a fun day on the water is probably going to leave Whitney Lakes Provincial Park satisfied. Whitney Lake, Ross Lake, and Laurier Lake allow motorized boating, while Borden Lake allows only non-motorized boating. This split allows everyone to enjoy their preferred form of boating without getting in one another's way — those looking for a quiet atmosphere and peaceful paddling can head straight to Borden Lake, which is accessible only via the park's trail system, while thrill-seeking speedboat enthusiasts can zip through the water on the other three lakes. However, while all three lakes have boat launches, Laurier Lake has fewer amenities than the more easily accessible Whitney and Ross Lakes, according to Travel Lakeland.
Families with small children will also appreciate the kid-friendly beaches and playgrounds, which can easily keep their kids occupied for hours. The playgrounds sit on the beaches along Whitney Lake and Ross Lake, within easy reach of the campsites, allowing kids to switch between sliding down onto the sand and splashing in the lake's refreshing waters. If you've come here for a beachy vacation, you're better off heading to Ross Lake, which has three beaches to Whitney Lake's one.
Did you know that you can also fish here? Whitney Lake, Ross Lake, and Laurier Lake are all stocked with perch and pike, while Laurier Lake also has walleye, according to Elk Point. During winter, when the lakes freeze, visitors can even try their hand at ice fishing. If the thought of scouring the lake's glacial waters for elusive fish has you champing at the bit, head to Laurier Lake, which is the largest of the four and has the best fishing, per To Do Canada.
Hiking and camping at Whitney Lakes Provincial Park
While swimming, paddling, and fishing in the lakes are good reasons to head to this remote provincial park, Whitney Lakes is also stunning on land. Alberta has been called the world's "most desirable region" for its picturesque mountains and azure alpine lakes, but the trails around Whitney Lakes Provincial Park offer a different perspective of this well-known area. These trails curve around the lakes and crisscross through the forests, forming an intricate network of more than 18 miles of maintained and backcountry trails. The most famous of these is the Glacial Esker Trail at Borden Lake (aka the Borden Lake Trail), a backcountry trail along the park's famous esker — a ridge made of leftover sand and gravel deposited by a retreating glacier thousands of years ago. Note, Alberta Parks has issued advisories warning people of flooding around the lakes, which may cover up some trails.
The park's remote location also makes it ideal for overnight camping, giving visitors time to fully explore the trails, play in the four lakes, and snap pictures of the resident wildlife. The largest campground in the park is beside Ross Lake, with 150 campsites, including one wheelchair-accessible site. Of these, 144 have power hookups. Whitney Lake has a smaller group of campsites — 53 in total, with power hookups in 33. However, for those who prefer to pitch a tent in the middle of nowhere and really lean into the park's remote vibe, there's one designated backcountry campsite near Borden Lake.
While it may not be as well-known as the most breathtaking lakes in the Canadian Rockies, Whitney Lakes Provincial Park provides a serene and secluded camping spot with ample attractions for the adult and young members of your family.