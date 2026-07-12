This Sprawling National Forest Is A Rocky Mountain Gem Straddling 2 States With Serene Lakes And Trails
Residents of Wyoming and Colorado share a jewel of a national forest in the Rocky Mountains that stretches nearly 3 million acres. The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland is made up of miles of hiking trails, and it is dotted with multiple calm lakes where you can enjoy fishing, paddling, or simply camping nearby. Medicine Bow and Routt National were once separate forests, but the two were combined with the Thunder Basin National Grassland to create one area.
The closest major airport hub to the southern part of the forest is the Denver International Airport (DEN), which is a little over a two-hour drive from the town of Kremmling, Colorado, just east of the lower part of the forest. The forest land stretches as far south as north-central Colorado, and as far north as the Thunder Basin National Grasslands in northern Wyoming. These forests are a small part of the vast Rocky Mountain range, which stretches from Santa Fe, New Mexico, all the way up to the northern tip of British Columbia, Canada. Some of the most stunning national forests and parks can be found in these mountains, and each is a gem well worth visiting. The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest could take up weeks or months of adventuring.
The peaceful lakes of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest
The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest sees many visitors coming to relax in some of America's best hot springs, and the myriad serene lakes offer a natural respite for people looking to get away from the city and enjoy a few days of quiet mountain air. More than 70 of these lakes are found within the Mount Zirkel Wilderness, which has ample opportunities for fishing and backpacking.
One of the most scenic lakes is Lake Marie in Wyoming, about which a Google reviewer remarked, "The crystal-clear water reflects the surrounding mountains like a mirror, creating some of the most beautiful scenery I've seen in Wyoming." It sits in a chain of lakes, including Lookout Lake and Mirror Lake. All three of these are good spots for catching various species of trout.
Hahn's Peak Lake in Colorado is a quiet, remote area for camping, hiking, and lake activities. Like most of the lakes in the national forest, you'll find trout to catch for dinner. A reviewer on Recreation.gov stated, "Camping in the middle of the week in September is a quiet peaceful experience. Mist on the water early in the morning is always a bonus and a great photography opportunity."
Outdoor adventure in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest
You'll find several hundred miles of trails to hike, bike, and ride horses in the forest, according to the National Forest Foundation. A popular trail for summer and winter recreation is the Fish Creek Falls Trail in Colorado, which takes you to a scenic 280-foot waterfall. When the snow hits, bring your snowshoes for a pristine winter trek, or take a stab at ice-climbing the frozen falls.
If you're up for a challenge, head to the Snowy Range and make your way up Medicine Bow Peak. The trailhead can be reached by driving 90 minutes from the adventurous town of Medicine Bow in Wyoming. At the top, gaze out at the surrounding forests and lakes that spread far into the distance. For an easier journey, hike the Turtle Rock Loop Trail, east of Laramie, and circumnavigate intriguing granite rock formations.
This sprawling national forest covers so much area that it can easily be broken up into several trips. If you're enjoying the RV lifestyle, you'll have your choice of hundreds of miles of scenic roads to traverse, including the Snowy Range Scenic Byway in Wyoming and the Flat Tops Trail Scenic Byway in Colorado. Even if you didn't stop, it would take eight hours to get between the northern and southern tips of this massive collection of national forests.