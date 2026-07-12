This Sprawling National Forest Is A Rocky Mountain Gem Straddling 2 States With Serene Lakes And Trails

Residents of Wyoming and Colorado share a jewel of a national forest in the Rocky Mountains that stretches nearly 3 million acres. The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland is made up of miles of hiking trails, and it is dotted with multiple calm lakes where you can enjoy fishing, paddling, or simply camping nearby. Medicine Bow and Routt National were once separate forests, but the two were combined with the Thunder Basin National Grassland to create one area.

The closest major airport hub to the southern part of the forest is the Denver International Airport (DEN), which is a little over a two-hour drive from the town of Kremmling, Colorado, just east of the lower part of the forest. The forest land stretches as far south as north-central Colorado, and as far north as the Thunder Basin National Grasslands in northern Wyoming. These forests are a small part of the vast Rocky Mountain range, which stretches from Santa Fe, New Mexico, all the way up to the northern tip of British Columbia, Canada. Some of the most stunning national forests and parks can be found in these mountains, and each is a gem well worth visiting. The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest could take up weeks or months of adventuring.