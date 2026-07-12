Wyoming's Ex-Gold Mining Town Under 4 Hours From Yellowstone Is Now A Historic Site With Gorgeous Mountains

Yellowstone National Park is one of America's great outdoor destinations, welcoming some 4.7 million visitors each year who come to marvel at its unique and unspoiled landscapes. However, Wyoming has more to offer than the geysers, bison, and other wildlife the great reserve is known for. This rugged state boasts plenty of other stunning natural attractions well worthy of exploration, along with some Old West-style towns like South Pass City.

Situated just south of the Wind River Range about three and a half hours southeast of Yellowstone, this historic site features a fully-restored 1860s gold rush-era town set amidst sagebrush and beautiful mountain scenery. Owned and operated by the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, South Pass City is a chance for visitors to experience the state's mining heritage firsthand, all while soaking in the raw, unspoiled nature that Wyoming is most famous for.

"The largest historic site in the state of Wyoming didn't disappoint!" raved one visitor on Tripadvisor. "Nestled in a gorgeous little valley, the ghost town has been restored so well that you can hear the gold dust shifting through the floorboards!" Another reviewer echoed this sentiment, writing, "Fascinating place to understand how miners and pioneers in the area lived. Well-preserved buildings, laid out along walkways with good historic info."