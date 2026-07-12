Wyoming's Ex-Gold Mining Town Under 4 Hours From Yellowstone Is Now A Historic Site With Gorgeous Mountains
Yellowstone National Park is one of America's great outdoor destinations, welcoming some 4.7 million visitors each year who come to marvel at its unique and unspoiled landscapes. However, Wyoming has more to offer than the geysers, bison, and other wildlife the great reserve is known for. This rugged state boasts plenty of other stunning natural attractions well worthy of exploration, along with some Old West-style towns like South Pass City.
Situated just south of the Wind River Range about three and a half hours southeast of Yellowstone, this historic site features a fully-restored 1860s gold rush-era town set amidst sagebrush and beautiful mountain scenery. Owned and operated by the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, South Pass City is a chance for visitors to experience the state's mining heritage firsthand, all while soaking in the raw, unspoiled nature that Wyoming is most famous for.
"The largest historic site in the state of Wyoming didn't disappoint!" raved one visitor on Tripadvisor. "Nestled in a gorgeous little valley, the ghost town has been restored so well that you can hear the gold dust shifting through the floorboards!" Another reviewer echoed this sentiment, writing, "Fascinating place to understand how miners and pioneers in the area lived. Well-preserved buildings, laid out along walkways with good historic info."
Step back in time at South Pass City
South Pass City is named for the mountain pass it occupies — a gap in the Continental Divide which was a crucial crossing point for pioneers traveling the Oregon, California, and Mormon trails in the 1800s. Gold was discovered along Willow Creek in 1867 — a strike known as the "Carissa Lode." Within a year, South Pass City stretched out for one raucous, muddy mile, and was home to more than 3,000 residents.
The easy-to-reach gold was quickly mined out, and people began to move elsewhere. By the 1880s, just one family operated what was left of South Pass City, while the rest became a fully-preserved ghost town. Unlike other mining boom towns that were eventually reclaimed by time and the elements, South Pass City endured, even enjoying some brief mining revivals over the years. The land was eventually acquired by the state of Wyoming in 1966 and officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. Work was done to refurbish many of the old structures, and, today, 20 restored buildings make up the site while containing authentic touches, like original wallpaper and 19th century mining tools.
Like Tombstone, Arizona — America's Ultimate Wild West Destination — South Pass City is both a fun, family-friendly tourist attraction and open-air museum. Sunset Magazine recently listed the site as one of its "50 Essential Western Travel Experiences." "A Western mining town was a chancy start-up. Although a few succeeded to become big cities, far more crumpled picturesquely into dust. South Pass City is among the most evocative," wrote journalist Fred Pflughoft.
South Pass City: where Wyoming's past comes alive in a stunning mountain setting
South Pass City sits at 8000 feet in elevation, with views of both the surrounding hills and the Wind River Range in the distance. Just driving down the dirt road into the settlement reveals its beauty. "The scenery is spectacular," gushed one visitor on Tripadvisor. The Continental Divide Trail — a stunning, underrated long hiking route — passes right through the town. There are also three hiking paths winding through the area where visitors can take in the gorgeous surroundings and keep their eyes peeled for wildlife.
While you're at the site, make sure to pop into the wonderfully preserved Sherlock Hotel or Carissa Saloon — both of which act as time capsules for life during the gold rush. Or, sip a sarsaparilla at the Smith-Sherlock Company Store. A tour of the Carissa Mine and Mill will give you an appreciation for the heavy machinery used at the time to grind rocks to extract the gold. You can even try your hand panning for nuggets in Willow Creek itself. To top it off, history buffs can visit the very room where local resident Esther Morris began the movement that culminated in Wyoming Territory becoming the first place in the country to grant women's suffrage in 1869.
South Pass City is a pretty remote place. The closest major hub is Salt Lake City International Airport, which is four hours away by car. While you're in the area, check out the nearby Wind River Range, where you'll find Wyoming's overlooked mountains that compete with Colorado's most stunning peaks.