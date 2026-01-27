The Overlooked Wyoming Mountain Range That Competes With Colorado's Most Stunning Peaks, Per Reddit
When you think of Wyoming's outdoor majesty, Yellowstone National Park probably springs to mind, and for good reason. This 2.2-million-acre wilderness expanse is not only home to grizzly bears, bison, and steaming geysers, but was also the first national park in the U.S. This also makes it wildly popular, though there are ways to avoid the crowds, such as entering through this uncrowded, hidden gateway.
Despite its undeniable grandeur, Yellowstone isn't Wyoming's only outdoor treasure. There is, of course, the incredibly beautiful Grand Tetons (which may be the best park in America for people who hate hiking), as well as picturesque mountains that cross state borders. Wyoming's real hidden gem, however, just may be the Wind River Range.
This arm of the Rockies is part of the Continental Divide and is about 100 miles long and 20 miles wide. Situated in Wyoming's rugged and remote central west, the range is home to over 1,300 lakes, 63 glaciers (including seven of the 10 largest in the lower 48), and over 40 peaks that exceed 13,000 feet in altitude. It is, in short, one of the country's great alpine wildernesses, and despite the fact that it gets visitors, it has somehow managed to remain under-the-radar all these years.
Explore the hiddden majesty of the Wind River Range
While the Winds — as those in the know call the range — have yet to achieve household name status, word of their singular beauty has begun to get out. This can be seen in online forums such as Reddit, where plenty of outdoor enthusiasts have started to sing their praises as one of the country's most underrated mountains. "The ranges in Wyoming (other than the Tetons) are underappreciated. The Wind River Range rivals the best of Colorado," remarked one Redditot, while another confirmed the take. "The Winds definitely get my vote," they wrote. "Home of the largest glaciers in the U.S. Rockies, and some of the most rugged mountains in the lower 48."
One thing that sets the Winds apart is their scale. The range is home to 19 of Wyoming's 20 loftiest peaks, including Gannett Peak, which at 13,804 is the highest in the state. Sometimes referred to as "Wyoming's mini-Everest," this technically demanding mountain is considered a more difficult climb than many of the more famous 14,000-foot peaks found in Colorado. "And though Gannett Peak doesn't quite make it to the famed "14er" club," wrote Stephen Hanson in The Travel, "the mountain's tough terrain and fearsome conditions actually make it a much more daunting climb than many higher peaks!"
How to visit the Winds
It may surprise some to learn that, as spectacular as it is, the Winds isn't protected as a national park. However, much of the range's 2.5 million acres lie in two federal reserves: the Bridger-Teton and Shoshone National Forests, while another part is under the jurisdiction of the Wind River Reservation, home to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes, where outdoor recreation requires a special permit.
The fact that the Wind River Range is hard to get to is exactly why it has remained unspoiled. The easiest way to access the mountains is via the town of Pinedale, which sits some 75 miles south of Jackson. From there, it's a drive down long dirt tracks to the trailheads, some of which are 50 miles from the town, so make sure to have a full tank of gas, at least one spare tire, and plenty of supplies. The mountains are home to more than 600 miles of hiking trails, and dispersed camping is allowed, which means you can just pick a perfect spot and set up your tent (just make sure to leave no trace). Some backcountry areas require permits, so be sure to check with the Bridger-Teton National Forest office before setting out.
There are also a few established campgrounds in the Winds. The towns of Lander, Riverton, Dubois, and Shoshoni all have full-hookup RV sites, cabins, and yurts for those not looking to rough it, and there are also a number of BLM sites in the area that allow for more primitive camping. For more of Wyoming's untamed magic, check out this underrated area for hikes, gorges, and canyons.