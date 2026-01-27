The Overlooked Wyoming Mountain Range That Competes With Colorado's Most Stunning Peaks, Per Reddit

It may surprise some to learn that, as spectacular as it is, the Winds isn't protected as a national park. However, much of the range's 2.5 million acres lie in two federal reserves: the Bridger-Teton and Shoshone National Forests, while another part is under the jurisdiction of the Wind River Reservation, home to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes, where outdoor recreation requires a special permit.

The fact that the Wind River Range is hard to get to is exactly why it has remained unspoiled. The easiest way to access the mountains is via the town of Pinedale, which sits some 75 miles south of Jackson. From there, it's a drive down long dirt tracks to the trailheads, some of which are 50 miles from the town, so make sure to have a full tank of gas, at least one spare tire, and plenty of supplies. The mountains are home to more than 600 miles of hiking trails, and dispersed camping is allowed, which means you can just pick a perfect spot and set up your tent (just make sure to leave no trace). Some backcountry areas require permits, so be sure to check with the Bridger-Teton National Forest office before setting out.

There are also a few established campgrounds in the Winds. The towns of Lander, Riverton, Dubois, and Shoshoni all have full-hookup RV sites, cabins, and yurts for those not looking to rough it, and there are also a number of BLM sites in the area that allow for more primitive camping. For more of Wyoming's untamed magic, check out this underrated area for hikes, gorges, and canyons.