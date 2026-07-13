The 'Ruby Of The Rockies' Is Colorado's Once-Thriving Mining Town That Now Charms With Quaint Stays And Cute Shops
There are old mining towns found in Colorado, a Western state rich in coal and other natural resources, that present visitors with destinations blending heritage and enduring charm. One example is Redstone, located off Highway 133 on the Crystal River. Nestled in the Elk Mountains, this village is also known as the Redstone Historic District and the "Ruby of the Rockies." The New York Times coined the latter nickname, which refers to the awe-inspiring red rock cliffs framing its landscapes. The news publication even once declared it "the most beautiful town in Colorado." Natural beauty aside, Redstone is defined by its mining legacy, and today, it provides an idyllic rural getaway complete with picturesque accommodations and shops.
Redstone dates back to the late 1800s and was originally established to house the employees of the then bustling coal mines owned by John Cleveland Osgood (the New York native and millionaire who founded the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company). Although this industry went bust in Redstone in 1909, traces of its heyday remain to this day. Case in point, visitors will find the Redstone Coke Oven Historic District, facilities once used to heat coal to produce carbon, along Highway 133. Now a local attraction, reviewers on Google say that this is a must-see not only for its cultural significance but for its scenery.
"The red cliffs, fresh mountain air, and history create a peaceful, almost mystical vibe," penned a user on the platform. Following your time at the Redstone Coke Oven Historic District, you can shop and dine in town. This landmark is situated across the street from Redstone Boulevard, home to many of the village's local businesses.
Explore Redstone Boulevard's adorable offerings
Redstone is about an hour away from Aspen, America's most expensive travel destination, and, according to Colorado Public Radio, only has a population of 163. The area's Redstone Boulevard section serves as the town's central hub. It's on this verdant thoroughfare — featuring views of the village's red cliffs — that you'll find businesses like Redstone General Store. This establishment traces its roots to 1893. Along with groceries, this bright red cottage with an old-timey ambiance offers locally made gifts, such as handcrafted candles and mugs. More treasures can be found at Joy & Wylde, a boutique reminiscent of a riverside cabin.
The shelves and displays, packed with jewelry, glassware, and other items, are artfully decorated with flowers and natural accents. "Between the quality, the people, and the charm, this is a spot you'll want to return to again and again," reads a review on Google. Plus, Joy and Wylde houses Redstone Art Gallery, exhibiting nature-inspired paintings (also for sale) by local artists. Shop, admire the pieces, and grab a drink at Wylde Café; users on Google say that there is a patio that overlooks the Crystal River, offering a spectacular waterfront vista.
Redstone Trading Station is a charming yellow house that sells antiques, with a parked red classic Ford pickup welcoming visitors. "This store is fantastic! Lots of local and fun items," states a review from Google. Likewise, Redstone Trading Station is only a short walk from Propaganda Pie, one of the only places to eat in town. The restaurant is known for its Detroit-style pizza, which, weather permitting, can be enjoyed on picnic tables along the Crystal River.
Redstone's cozy lodging options
There is much more to experience in the "Ruby of the Rockies." The warmer months are ideal for outdoor adventures like horseback riding and hiking (notably, the East Creek Trail, best suited for seasoned trekkers, which has its access point just off Redstone Boulevard). Additionally, visitors can journey to nearby destinations like Carbondale, a slower-paced town with healing hot springs, and Marble, a hamlet with waterfalls and wild trails. If you're a history enthusiast, the Redstone Castle, John Cleveland Osgood's stately former residence, typically offers tours in the spring and summer. There's winter fun to be had, too, including ice skating at Ron's Ice Rink. In short, you might need a few days to explore Redstone and the surrounding area.
Cozy cottages, like this Historic Gamekeeper's Carriage House, are available on Airbnb. However, the town's most renowned lodging option is arguably the Redstone Inn, built in 1902 by Osgood. With its rustic-style ambiance and Southwestern-inspired rooms, many reviewers on Google describe it as quaint. One individual wrote, "The historic venue felt like we stepped into a fairy tale," and it's not hard to see why. This Tudor Revival structure is set against a backdrop of magnificent pine trees, and guests can soak up the view from the outdoor pool.
You could also book a stay at Redstone Cliffs Lodge, offering suites with a cabin-like aesthetic that capture the area's mountain town vibes. While some reviewers on Google describe it as outdated, others say they can't get enough of its location on the banks of the Crystal River. As of this writing, nightly rates at the Redstone Inn and Redstone Cliffs Lodge start at under $200. Take note that while both establishments provide wi-fi, Redstone is a dead zone, allowing visitors to truly immerse themselves in the village's rural surroundings.