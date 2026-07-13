The 'Ruby Of The Rockies' Is Colorado's Once-Thriving Mining Town That Now Charms With Quaint Stays And Cute Shops

There are old mining towns found in Colorado, a Western state rich in coal and other natural resources, that present visitors with destinations blending heritage and enduring charm. One example is Redstone, located off Highway 133 on the Crystal River. Nestled in the Elk Mountains, this village is also known as the Redstone Historic District and the "Ruby of the Rockies." The New York Times coined the latter nickname, which refers to the awe-inspiring red rock cliffs framing its landscapes. The news publication even once declared it "the most beautiful town in Colorado." Natural beauty aside, Redstone is defined by its mining legacy, and today, it provides an idyllic rural getaway complete with picturesque accommodations and shops.

Redstone dates back to the late 1800s and was originally established to house the employees of the then bustling coal mines owned by John Cleveland Osgood (the New York native and millionaire who founded the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company). Although this industry went bust in Redstone in 1909, traces of its heyday remain to this day. Case in point, visitors will find the Redstone Coke Oven Historic District, facilities once used to heat coal to produce carbon, along Highway 133. Now a local attraction, reviewers on Google say that this is a must-see not only for its cultural significance but for its scenery.

"The red cliffs, fresh mountain air, and history create a peaceful, almost mystical vibe," penned a user on the platform. Following your time at the Redstone Coke Oven Historic District, you can shop and dine in town. This landmark is situated across the street from Redstone Boulevard, home to many of the village's local businesses.