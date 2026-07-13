This Riverfront Tennessee City Park Has An Antique Restored Carousel And Unique Interactive Splash Pad
The Tennessee River serves as the backdrop for Chattanooga's fun-filled Coolidge Park. Located just beyond Chattanooga's city center, the 11-acre park boasts an antique carousel, splash fountain, and one of the world's longest pedestrian bridges. On its open lawns, you might see picnickers stretching out on the grass and children kicking soccer balls. Paths wind under bountiful trees, lined with benches to relax in the shade. Time your visit for the right day, and you might also get to experience one of the park's free concerts or festivals.
Though Chattanooga is America's first "National Park City," Coolidge Park proves that its local green spaces are up to par, too. The park's location on the Tennessee River is one of its highlight features, and visitors frequently praise the scenery. From the riverfront paths, you can watch kayakers pass beneath the Walnut Street Bridge. The truss pedestrian bridge spans 2,376 feet, making it one of the world's longest — unfortunately, the bridge is closed for renovations, as of this writing. The park has a full day's worth of activities to enjoy, and there is plenty to discover in the surrounding Northshore neighborhood.
Family-friendly attractions give Coolidge Park its character
If the Tennessee River lends Coolidge Park its gorgeous scenery, the antique carousel supplies its personality. Whether you're traveling with kids or simply appreciate a touch of nostalgia, the Ellis Carousel is one of the park's most special attractions, housed in an elegant glass pavilion. The carousel dates back to 1894, according to NOOGAtoday, and was made by a Pennsylvania-based company. After it fell into disrepair, a local Chattanooga wood carver named Bud Ellis sought to restore it. Over 12 years, Ellis and his team revived the 52 hand-carved wooden animals you see on the carousel today, including horses, a tiger, and a giraffe. The carousel still spins riders daily for a tiny fee of $1 per person.
Right next to the carousel, Coolidge Park's splash fountain keeps the wildlife theme going. The fountain features large stone animal sculptures that spout water into the center, along with dozens of synchronized jets. It's a popular destination for families in the summer, allowing the kids to cool off in the water while parents watch from the tiered seating area.
More activities and events in Coolidge Park
Beyond the carousel and play fountain, Coolidge Park packs in a variety of ways to spend an afternoon. The more active visitors can climb up one of the limestone pillars of the Walnut Street Bridge. The Walnut Wall, as it's called, offers rock climbing through Outdoor Chattanooga, a division of Chattanooga's Department of Parks and Outdoors, at no cost. All the equipment is provided, and you don't even need to register in advance; just show up during a scheduled session. Paddling enthusiasts can head to L2 Outside, a highly-rated kayak and canoe rental service located near the park's riverfront. A launch point for paddlers is located under the adjacent Market Street Bridge.
Further proving that Chattanooga is a perfect summer destination for music lovers, Coolidge Park serves as a venue for various outdoor concerts, festivals, markets, and seasonal events. It hosts the yearly "Pops on the River" celebration, with a vendor market, live music, and a fireworks display to preface the Fourth of July. It's also the site of a summertime Family Fun Day organized by Outdoor Chattanooga, with activities ranging from archery to scavenger hunts. From downtown Chattanooga, you can get to Coolidge Park in about 20 minutes on the city's free electric shuttle bus. Afterwards, you might spend some time just across from the park in the Bluff View Art District to experience Chattanooga's flourishing arts scene.