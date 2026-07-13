This Riverfront Tennessee City Park Has An Antique Restored Carousel And Unique Interactive Splash Pad

The Tennessee River serves as the backdrop for Chattanooga's fun-filled Coolidge Park. Located just beyond Chattanooga's city center, the 11-acre park boasts an antique carousel, splash fountain, and one of the world's longest pedestrian bridges. On its open lawns, you might see picnickers stretching out on the grass and children kicking soccer balls. Paths wind under bountiful trees, lined with benches to relax in the shade. Time your visit for the right day, and you might also get to experience one of the park's free concerts or festivals.

Though Chattanooga is America's first "National Park City," Coolidge Park proves that its local green spaces are up to par, too. The park's location on the Tennessee River is one of its highlight features, and visitors frequently praise the scenery. From the riverfront paths, you can watch kayakers pass beneath the Walnut Street Bridge. The truss pedestrian bridge spans 2,376 feet, making it one of the world's longest — unfortunately, the bridge is closed for renovations, as of this writing. The park has a full day's worth of activities to enjoy, and there is plenty to discover in the surrounding Northshore neighborhood.