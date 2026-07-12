Just Outside Little Rock Is A Fast-Growing City With Local Eats, A Historic Downtown, And Cute Shops

Little Rock, Arkansas — the state capital and by far its most populous city — was first settled in the early 1800s and has experienced steady growth ever since. Now home to an artsy riverfront neighborhood with historic charm and bold murals, the city's outlying suburbs have evolved and expanded too. Benton, Arkansas, is one such town. Nestled on the banks of the Saline River and only about 25 miles from Little Rock, Benton was settled in the mid-1800s and served as a home base for employees of Reynolds Metals and Alcoa, Inc., based in nearby Bauxite.

Today, Benton is home to nearly 40,000 people, a dramatic shift from the approximately 3,000 who called the area home in 1920. In fact, the World Population Review even included the suburb in its 2026 list of fastest-growing U.S. cities.

Although quite a bit has changed in Benton over the last century, the town has taken great care to preserve its unique charm. The Benton Commercial Historic District is still home to small brick storefronts and restaurants, which look much the same as they did over a century ago. Some buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a reminder of a time when trains, rather than cars, carried commuters to Little Rock.