Just Outside Little Rock Is A Fast-Growing City With Local Eats, A Historic Downtown, And Cute Shops
Little Rock, Arkansas — the state capital and by far its most populous city — was first settled in the early 1800s and has experienced steady growth ever since. Now home to an artsy riverfront neighborhood with historic charm and bold murals, the city's outlying suburbs have evolved and expanded too. Benton, Arkansas, is one such town. Nestled on the banks of the Saline River and only about 25 miles from Little Rock, Benton was settled in the mid-1800s and served as a home base for employees of Reynolds Metals and Alcoa, Inc., based in nearby Bauxite.
Today, Benton is home to nearly 40,000 people, a dramatic shift from the approximately 3,000 who called the area home in 1920. In fact, the World Population Review even included the suburb in its 2026 list of fastest-growing U.S. cities.
Although quite a bit has changed in Benton over the last century, the town has taken great care to preserve its unique charm. The Benton Commercial Historic District is still home to small brick storefronts and restaurants, which look much the same as they did over a century ago. Some buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a reminder of a time when trains, rather than cars, carried commuters to Little Rock.
The National Register of Historic Places in Benton
The majority of Benton's restaurants and shops are still concentrated in its historic downtown, where you'll also find some of the city's earliest buildings, including the Benton Masonic Lodge, the Ashby Building, and the still-operating Saline County Courthouse, which served as a filming location for the 1973 movie "White Lightning."
Some historic sites have been repurposed: The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Building, for instance, is now the Saline County History and Heritage Society. You can also check out a collection of Indigenous artifacts and learn more about the region's storied past at the Gann Museum, the 1893-built former office of Dr. Dewell Gann, Sr., on Market Street. However, keep in mind that the museum is only open Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so plan accordingly. "Loved it!! I've lived in this county for 45+ years and thought I knew all there was to know about the history, but I was wrong," reads one review on Google.
Of course, there's also the Royal Theatre, which opened its doors as a movie house in 1920, and currently operates as a community theater. "The nostalgia in this old building is alive and well. Great location in downtown Benton — easy to find and easy, free parking," writes one former patron on Tripadvisor. Although Benton certainly isn't Arkansas' oldest city — that honor is reserved for Batesville, a riverside gem often called the "Christmas Capital" for its unmatched festivity — it has similarly preserved its old-timey charm.
Shopping and dining downtown
After a morning hopping between historic buildings, you'll likely work up an appetite. Benton's downtown is home to everything from tacos to sushi, all within walking distance of one another. If you're traveling from a distance, make sure to make a reservation well in advance at Rober on West South Street, one of the city's buzziest eateries. The menu here includes braised short ribs and even pasta flights, so you can sample several different flavors on the same plate. "You would NEVER think of a place like this in small Saline County. Yet, here it is," reads one review on Google.
Burger Shack, meanwhile, is a go-to for more casual meals and just a short walk on Market Street. Here, you'll be greeted with classic black-and-white checkered floors and burgers that come with sides like fried okra and Cajun fries. Benton residents can still leisurely walk up and down the brick-lined streets between little stores, much as they would have a century ago. Retro Rose Records adds to the cute, nostalgic aesthetic of the town, which also has a florist, a small pet store, and several boutique outfitters all within a block.
Those hoping to spend the night in the area can find unique bed and breakfasts closer to Little Rock, where those flying to and from can take advantage of Clinton National Airport for domestic flights. Or, you can extend your trip to include Arkansas' largest resort, where historic elegance meets classic charm in Hot Springs, only about 30 minutes away.