Between Jasper And Banff Is Canada's Ethereal Waterfall Park With Rocky Mountain Hiking And Fewer Crowds

The scenery of the Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area is mentioned numerous times in reviews across the internet. One reviewer on Google put it simply: "Beautiful double falls, this place is unforgettable!" This ethereal waterfall park is within view of several scenic Rocky Mountain peaks, like Hangman Peak to the west and Largehorn Peak to the north, making it quite photogenic. The views here are reminiscent of the unmatched scenery of Jasper National Park, close by to the north.

The easiest method of viewing Crescent Falls is from a platform accessed by a quick trail near the parking lot, though the platform includes stairs and is therefore not wheelchair accessible. For slightly more adventurous and up-close viewing, a trail starts at the Bighorn Canyon Lookout, just east of the Crescent Falls parking area, which follows the ridgeline, providing varied views of the gorge and the falls.

To extend your time amid this scenery, there's a primitive camping area along the road west of the parking area that is unpowered and without potable water. The trade-off is a serene, remote camping experience accompanied by the sound of the waterfall. A camper on Google advised that it'is a "Perfect overnight spot to car camp with my dogs. No cell service but there is a small wifi hub you can go to if you need to make a phone call." Make sure to book your spot early!