Between Jasper And Banff Is Canada's Ethereal Waterfall Park With Rocky Mountain Hiking And Fewer Crowds
Canada's lush natural landscapes, full of thick forests and rushing waterfalls, are famous worldwide. And there's a waterfall between Jasper and Banff that's remote while being simple to get to. The Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area is just over a three-hour drive southwest of Edmonton International Airport (YEG), making it an easy destination for truly scenic views. Locals drive 2½ hours north from Banff or 2¾ hours south from Jasper, and once here, visitors can watch the 89-foot falls pour over the cliffs in multiple tiers.
These falls were created by the flow of the Bighorn River over a great many years, which gave them their previous name, Bighorn Falls. They don't get as much attention as waterfall giants like Niagara Falls, or even local spectacles not that far off. But a Google reviewer said they're a "great option for those who want to see an easy-to-access waterfall without the crowds of the Banff/Lake Louise/Kananaskis areas." Fewer people means a far more enjoyable visit, without having to squeeze your way in for a good view.
An otherworldly expanse of waterfalls and forests
The scenery of the Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area is mentioned numerous times in reviews across the internet. One reviewer on Google put it simply: "Beautiful double falls, this place is unforgettable!" This ethereal waterfall park is within view of several scenic Rocky Mountain peaks, like Hangman Peak to the west and Largehorn Peak to the north, making it quite photogenic. The views here are reminiscent of the unmatched scenery of Jasper National Park, close by to the north.
The easiest method of viewing Crescent Falls is from a platform accessed by a quick trail near the parking lot, though the platform includes stairs and is therefore not wheelchair accessible. For slightly more adventurous and up-close viewing, a trail starts at the Bighorn Canyon Lookout, just east of the Crescent Falls parking area, which follows the ridgeline, providing varied views of the gorge and the falls.
To extend your time amid this scenery, there's a primitive camping area along the road west of the parking area that is unpowered and without potable water. The trade-off is a serene, remote camping experience accompanied by the sound of the waterfall. A camper on Google advised that it'is a "Perfect overnight spot to car camp with my dogs. No cell service but there is a small wifi hub you can go to if you need to make a phone call." Make sure to book your spot early!
Hike the Rocky Mountains near rushing waters
The Rocky Mountains have some of the world's most beautiful hikes, and have inspired songs by the likes of John Denver and Gordon Lightfoot. The peaks that stretch from New Mexico to northern British Columbia have trails with views of mountains that have been appreciated by First Nations people for millennia. Now, they're enjoyed by millions of hikers every year.
You can see Rocky Mountain views on the trails at the Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area, especially on the Bighorn Canyon and Meadows Trail. This 7.1-mile loop will lead through the forests and meadows at the top of the gorge, and then have you following and crossing the Bighorn River as you head back to the beginning. For a winter challenge, the Wet Willie Ice Climb is for experienced climbers, with a snowy trail leading to a waterfall ascent.
The same waterfall, known as Isaac Falls, can be reached in warmer months by a short, unchallenging 1.6-mile hike that starts at the Crescent Falls Parking lot. Many more hikes through these mountains are available nearby at the iconic glacial Lake Louise, only two hours to the south.