Hidden In Alberta's Rockies Is A 'Mountain Playground' Park With Trails And Camping In Unmatched Scenery
Is there anything more striking than mountain vistas that stretch seemingly forever? Add the snow-capped peaks of Canada to that setting, and you have yourself a core memory. While Jasper National Park, the largest in the Rocky Mountains, is usually the one stealing the spotlight, there's another hidden gem with just as incredible sights — Peter Lougheed Provincial Park. Covering 74,880 acres of pristine nature, this park is one of the best-kept secrets in the country. From alpine meadows and crystal-clear lakes to green valleys and hiking adventures, every moment feels like you're stepping into a landscape painting.
Designated as a provincial park in 1977, this mountainous haven was initially called Kananaskis, then renamed Peter Lougheed in honor of the premier of Alberta. The park is situated near the Great Divide, which separates the east and west-flowing waters of North America. Due to the alpine climate of the region, Peter Lougheed Provincial Park is home to a unique variety of vegetation, such as Engelmann spruce, lodgepole pine, bog birch, and balsam fir. This lush sprawl, combined with the imposing Canadian Rockies and abundant wildlife, results in marvelous backdrops that you need to see to believe.
Since Alberta is the country's sunniest province, summertime is the best season for visiting Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, especially if you're looking to hike and camp. This isn't to say that the winter season is closed to the public — the colder months are ideal for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the remarkable highlands. Book your flights to Calgary International Airport, rent a car, and drive for an hour and 45 minutes. Or, make the underrated town of Canmore — with its jagged peaks and tranquil waters — your launching pad since it's only an hour away from the park.
Camping at Peter Lougheed Provincial Park
Peter Lougheed Provincial Park has both traditional and backcountry camping, be it a reservable site or on a first-come, first-served basis. Boulton Creek is the most popular choice, boasting more than 160 RV and tent sites. This campground — open from May to October — is equipped with fire pits, showers, food storage, water, electricity, sewage disposal, and more. Canyon Campground, located north of Lower Kananaskis Lake, has similar facilities, with 50 tent and RV sites ranging from large to smaller spots. Campers are provided with amenities like tap water, food storage, and a playground.
Those who wish to wake up to lake views can set up camp at Interlakes Campground. With 48 unserviced sites available, campers are a stone's throw from boating, canoeing, and fishing opportunities. Tent and RV campers can also find shelter at Elkwood Campground, positioned south of Kananaskis Lakes Trail. Featuring 130 sites, water hookups, fire pits, showers, and a playground, this retreat is in close proximity to the Upper and Lower Kananaskis Lakes. Meanwhile, seniors and people with disabilities can spend their mountain getaway at William Watson Lodge, offering 22 comfortable, accessible cabins for needs-based accommodation.
Backcountry camping exposes you to the untamed wilderness of Peter Lougheed Provincial Park. Aster Lake Backcountry Campground is one that only experienced hikers should opt for, since the only way to get here is through a 6.7-mile unpaved path. There are only vault toilets and secure food storage containers here, and you can't light a fire. Another idyllic area is the Three Isle Backcountry Campground, which has 16 primitive sites dispersed above the lake and along its shore.
Outdoor activities at Peter Lougheed Provincial Park
For every trail you trek in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, you get to see a whole new side of its beauty. Many hiking enthusiasts tackle the challenging Sarrail Ridge via Rawson Lake Trail. The 7.1-mile journey is a steep climb to the ridge and snakes through verdant meadows as the mountains follow you every step of the way. Make sure to have proper gear with you, like sturdy shoes, extra layers, and even hiking poles. The vistas at the top are absolutely unreal — both Kananaskis Lakes unfold before you. Be sure to check for trail closures, as it can sometimes close for bear activity. The Edworthy Falls via Elbow Lake Trail is somewhat easier, although it's 6.1 miles long and quite steep. Highlights of this hike are the thriving valley, expansive lake, and cascading waterfall panoramas.
Cycling along Highwood Pass is a bucket list activity for many outdoor lovers. As the highest paved road in Canada, this 34-mile route is best explored in early June. While cruising down the highway, keep your eyes peeled for bears. Other wildlife encounters in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park include moose, white-tailed deer, coyotes, bighorn sheep, elk, and golden-mantled ground squirrels.
Anglers can head to Chester Lake within the park to catch fresh trout. If you're not into fishing, take a dip in the water during the warmer months and enjoy being surrounded by the spectacular Rockies. The Kananaskis Lakes are also teeming with rainbow trout — as long as you have a fishing license. More majestic views of the Rocky Mountains await at Banff National Park, just an hour away.