Hidden In Alberta's Rockies Is A 'Mountain Playground' Park With Trails And Camping In Unmatched Scenery

Is there anything more striking than mountain vistas that stretch seemingly forever? Add the snow-capped peaks of Canada to that setting, and you have yourself a core memory. While Jasper National Park, the largest in the Rocky Mountains, is usually the one stealing the spotlight, there's another hidden gem with just as incredible sights — Peter Lougheed Provincial Park. Covering 74,880 acres of pristine nature, this park is one of the best-kept secrets in the country. From alpine meadows and crystal-clear lakes to green valleys and hiking adventures, every moment feels like you're stepping into a landscape painting.

Designated as a provincial park in 1977, this mountainous haven was initially called Kananaskis, then renamed Peter Lougheed in honor of the premier of Alberta. The park is situated near the Great Divide, which separates the east and west-flowing waters of North America. Due to the alpine climate of the region, Peter Lougheed Provincial Park is home to a unique variety of vegetation, such as Engelmann spruce, lodgepole pine, bog birch, and balsam fir. This lush sprawl, combined with the imposing Canadian Rockies and abundant wildlife, results in marvelous backdrops that you need to see to believe.

Since Alberta is the country's sunniest province, summertime is the best season for visiting Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, especially if you're looking to hike and camp. This isn't to say that the winter season is closed to the public — the colder months are ideal for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the remarkable highlands. Book your flights to Calgary International Airport, rent a car, and drive for an hour and 45 minutes. Or, make the underrated town of Canmore — with its jagged peaks and tranquil waters — your launching pad since it's only an hour away from the park.