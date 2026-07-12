Minutes From Downtown Philly Is A Popular Park For Scenic River Views, Tasty Eats, And Laid-Back Vibes

There are worse ways to spend a sunny summer afternoon in Philadelphia than swinging in a hammock overlooking the Delaware River. If that sounds like just the thing you need, there's some good news for you: chilling in a hammock is one of the many ways you can unwind at Spruce Street Harbor Park, a new-ish spot to enjoy in a city known for its place in American history.

Less than a 20-minute bus or subway ride from Center City, the park is an easy riverside escape you can enjoy without leaving downtown completely behind. It has the classically Philly charm of blending old and new, and is a relatively modern addition to the repurposed Penn's Landing waterfront, opened in 2014, according to the Constitutional Walking Tour of Philadelphia. Among its distinctive features, you'll find barges turned into garden beds and shipping containers converted into food-and-drink stands.

Since its initial run in 2014, Spruce Street Harbor Park has grown from a temporary beer garden to a lively waterfront park with an ice cream shop, live music, and yes, a plethora of hammocks. The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DRWC) reported that the park welcomed 400,000 visitors in the summer of 2024, and it boasts high scores from reviewers on both Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, many of whom cite the park's easygoing character as a big part of its draw. "You have many places to sit and chill. The views of Ben Franklin [Bridge] are amazing," one reviewer wrote on Google Maps. Visitors can relax at their own pace among the park's string lights, greenery, and free hammocks and Adirondack chairs by the water.