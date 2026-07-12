Minutes From Downtown Philly Is A Popular Park For Scenic River Views, Tasty Eats, And Laid-Back Vibes
There are worse ways to spend a sunny summer afternoon in Philadelphia than swinging in a hammock overlooking the Delaware River. If that sounds like just the thing you need, there's some good news for you: chilling in a hammock is one of the many ways you can unwind at Spruce Street Harbor Park, a new-ish spot to enjoy in a city known for its place in American history.
Less than a 20-minute bus or subway ride from Center City, the park is an easy riverside escape you can enjoy without leaving downtown completely behind. It has the classically Philly charm of blending old and new, and is a relatively modern addition to the repurposed Penn's Landing waterfront, opened in 2014, according to the Constitutional Walking Tour of Philadelphia. Among its distinctive features, you'll find barges turned into garden beds and shipping containers converted into food-and-drink stands.
Since its initial run in 2014, Spruce Street Harbor Park has grown from a temporary beer garden to a lively waterfront park with an ice cream shop, live music, and yes, a plethora of hammocks. The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DRWC) reported that the park welcomed 400,000 visitors in the summer of 2024, and it boasts high scores from reviewers on both Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, many of whom cite the park's easygoing character as a big part of its draw. "You have many places to sit and chill. The views of Ben Franklin [Bridge] are amazing," one reviewer wrote on Google Maps. Visitors can relax at their own pace among the park's string lights, greenery, and free hammocks and Adirondack chairs by the water.
Food and drinks served in Spruce Street Harbor Park
If sitting in a riverside park close to downtown isn't reason enough to make a stop at Spruce Street Harbor Park, there's plenty more to consider. One perk is the food and drink options. The park is home to a location of Chickie's & Pete's, an established food joint in Philadelphia known for its signature Crabfries, crinkle-cut and spiced and served with a cheese sauce for dipping, which won it the Best French Fries award in 2024 from Metro Philly's Best. Its menu also has lots of seafood options and, of course, cheesesteaks, the dish the city made famous (and has lots of other great options to try). For something sweet, you can stop at the park's Frozen Delights ice cream parlor to grab a scoop or a dish of water ice — if you're hungrier than that, the same spot is also hosting a Brazilian barbecue pop-up that serves up street food like coxinhas (fried dough balls with chicken) and pão de queijo (cheese bread).
Hammocks are a bit of a theme throughout the park, as one of the main bars here is called The Lazy Hammock Bar. It serves cocktails and beers, plus the bar has a stage that hosts live music throughout the summer, with a free concert series occurring each Thursday. Stop by between Sunday and Wednesday to check out the bar's happy hour. The DRWC also notes that there are "floating barge bars" at the park, so you can grab a drink at one of these spots, and sit by the river and sip as ships glide by.
Ways to spend a leisurely afternoon at Spruce Street Harbor Park
After filling up on Philly favorites or a sweet treat, visitors can settle into Spruce Street Harbor Park's more leisurely side. You might sink into one of the aforementioned hammocks, available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the day. ("There are tons of hammocks so on a weekday it wasn't hard to find an open one," a Google Maps reviewer shared, with the caveat that you might be harder-pressed on weekends.) If all the hammocks are taken, there are plenty of spots provided for simply sitting back, including riverside Adirondack chairs and "net lounges" that hang over the water.
From a chosen seat, you can watch tugboats and cargo ships float by on the Delaware River. The park's Penn's Landing location was one of Philly's main hubs for maritime commerce in the 1700s, and today it still has a working marina and some moored historic ships. If you're feeling active, you can even go in the water — or at least on it — via paddleboat. Chiliboats and Swan Boats (fitting up to five) are both available to rent, per the DRWC.
Visitors making a list of the best free things to do in Philadelphia can add Spruce Street Harbor to their list, too, since the park has no cost to enter, use its hammocks, or stroll along the riverfront (though you'll have to pay separately for boat rentals and snacks). The park is usually open from May through September, reachable by either a short subway or bus ride down Market Street from Center City, or even quicker by foot if you're headed that way to check out Independence Hall or the Liberty Bell. In fact, the park might be the perfect way to kick back and relax after a day spent in Old City exploring its historic cobbled streets and leafy parks.