Quebec's Oldest National Park Is A Sprawling, Gorgeous Mountain Gem With Hundreds Of Lakes And Sandy Shores

Canada's spectacular natural scenery was carved and nourished by the planet over a span of time calculated in numbers that contain multiple commas. Its collection of government-protected parks, established to help maintain that scenery, hasn't been around quite that long, but still, 100 or so years is nothing to sneeze at. The National Park of Mont-Tremblant is the oldest in Quebec (the country's largest province), established in 1895. Per the park's official website, it was "the first park created in Quebec, the third in Canada, and the sixth in North America." It has gained worldwide acclaim for its 400 lakes and streams, alongside lush forests of maples and yellow birch that wrap around the southern Laurentian Mountains.

With an area of 583 square miles and over 50 miles of trails, Mont-Tremblant has plenty of mountainous terrain to explore. The Diable Sector is a highly recommended place to start your adventure. From the end of May through October, embark on the thrilling Via Ferrata du Diable that takes you up over 650 feet along the rocky sides of La Vache Noire (The Black Cow) mountain, or stroll along the easy Devil's Falls Trail to reach a 15-foot waterfall. In the Algonquin Anishinabeg territory, you can take a moderate 5.4-mile hike along the Roche Loop, the Coulée, and the Corniche, which is the park's top-rated route on AllTrails. Enjoy stunning views of the deciduous- and boreal-lined Laurentians, as well as lakes nestled within a glacial valley created by the Diable River. During the fall, hikers can enjoy colorful foliage.

While hiking is popular during summer, Mont-Tremblant's mountains are still full of activity during winter. From mid-December to mid-March, you can enjoy 34 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails or more than 50 miles of wild, Nordic ski routes. Snowshoeing through the barren forests is also available, along with a snow slide for kids outside the park's discovery center. Just a 20-minute drive from the park is Tremblant, one of the best East Coast ski resorts, bursting with charm.