This Midwest State Is Known For Having The Best And Safest Drivers In America
"Drivers around here are the worst!" It doesn't matter where you live; the moment you utter these words, people nod in agreement. They recount horror stories about fatal accidents and near-misses, drivers who ran red lights and action-movie speeding. After a harrowing drive into work, we all insist that our community is the craziest and most dangerous place to drive.
Except for Michigan. This Midwestern state has little reason to complain, as Michigan drivers were recently named the safest in the United States. Two separate studies came to the same conclusion: The finance company LendingTree used data from the first nine months of 2025, and the digital insurance agent Insurify analyzed the number of crashes in 2024. In each case, Michiganders were demonstrably safer than drivers in any other state; they recorded only 10 collisions per 1,000 drivers in a single year, and only 1.9 "speeding-related incidents" per 1,000 drivers. This was a point of pride for the Great Lakes State, as the reports blew up in local and national media. If you're nervous about driving or just want a carefree destination to motor around, Michigan is your best choice, statistically speaking. Need help planning a Michigan vacation? Here are Michigan's 10 best road trips that promise unmatched adventure and beauty.
Great news for Michigan, bad news for states with less impressive drivers. The same studies found that New Jersey and California saw three times as many crashes. Even little Rhode Island scored poorly; this eastern state is notorious for having the most "chaotic" drivers in America.
Michigan's automotive heritage (and how to enjoy driving there)
For local drivers, Michigan comes with a number of benefits. This is one of the flatter states in the U.S., and major roads tend to be long and straight. About 94% of the state's land area is considered rural, so there are many miles you can drive without passing anyone, much less risk a fender-bender. Michigan is also widely considered the birthplace of the American automobile; Detroit's widely known nickname is "Motor City," and the car-manufacturing hub became a model for urban freeway construction.
Yet Michigan's safety record might also come as a surprise. Local road conditions are pretty average compared with other states, and potholes tear pavement apart every spring. Speed limits are fairly generous, with maximum highway speeds of 75 miles per hour. The LendingTree study also noted that Michigan scores less well for driving under the influence, with 1.6 DUIs per 1,000 drivers. Michigan may be the safest in the country, but it's not perfect, and drivers should still take the usual precautions.
Visitors can take advantage of 1,500 miles of scenic byways. Most of these roadways outline the edges of the state's "mitten" shape or skirt the shores of Lakes Huron and Michigan. While the state is widely known for its farmland and forests, Michigan's majestic lake road trip visits waterfalls, scenic hikes, and crystal-clear waters to swim in. So if you're in search of an epic road trip, give this Midwestern state another look.