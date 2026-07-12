This Midwest State Is Known For Having The Best And Safest Drivers In America

"Drivers around here are the worst!" It doesn't matter where you live; the moment you utter these words, people nod in agreement. They recount horror stories about fatal accidents and near-misses, drivers who ran red lights and action-movie speeding. After a harrowing drive into work, we all insist that our community is the craziest and most dangerous place to drive.

Except for Michigan. This Midwestern state has little reason to complain, as Michigan drivers were recently named the safest in the United States. Two separate studies came to the same conclusion: The finance company LendingTree used data from the first nine months of 2025, and the digital insurance agent Insurify analyzed the number of crashes in 2024. In each case, Michiganders were demonstrably safer than drivers in any other state; they recorded only 10 collisions per 1,000 drivers in a single year, and only 1.9 "speeding-related incidents" per 1,000 drivers. This was a point of pride for the Great Lakes State, as the reports blew up in local and national media. If you're nervous about driving or just want a carefree destination to motor around, Michigan is your best choice, statistically speaking. Need help planning a Michigan vacation? Here are Michigan's 10 best road trips that promise unmatched adventure and beauty.

Great news for Michigan, bad news for states with less impressive drivers. The same studies found that New Jersey and California saw three times as many crashes. Even little Rhode Island scored poorly; this eastern state is notorious for having the most "chaotic" drivers in America.