Northern Michigan's Outdoor Haven Is A City With A Lakeside State Park, Camping, And A Walkable Downtown

The Great Lakes State is a wonderful balance of deep wilderness, pristine bodies of fresh water, all the lake activities that come with them, and charming towns with historic streets, local restaurants, and a northern Midwest vibe. In many ways, Cadillac checks all of those boxes and is a quintessential Michigan town. Established by loggers in the mid-19th century, the town was originally called Clam Lake before taking the name Cadillac after the 17th-century French explorer Antoine Laumet de La Mothe Cadillac, who founded the city of Detroit.

Cadillac is located three hours north of the Motor City, and the town is laid out around the 1,150-acre Lake Cadillac, which connects to the large Lake Mitchell via the Clam Lake Canal (pictured above). Each lake has beaches, public access points, and high-quality fishing, while a quaint state park is tucked on the isthmus between them, offering fishing piers, hiking trails, and camping alongside the historic channel that links the two lakes. Beyond the lakes, nearby protected areas like the Huron-Manistee National Forest offer an abundance of year-round fun in deep, undisturbed wilderness.

As a town of just over 10,000 residents, downtown Cadillac has its own charm and plenty of visit-worthy locales. The walkable and historic streets are lined with shops for unique gifts, highly-rated local restaurants, and a beautiful lakeside park. Cadillac is an ideal destination for a summer vacation of days on the water, casual bikes along the lakeshore, and an evening meal at a cozy restaurant terrace.