Texas' Charming 'City Between The Lakes' Is A Fast-Growing Dallas Suburb With A Walkable, Historic Downtown
Dallas is one of Texas' most populous cities, and it seems to only be getting bigger. As more folks put down roots in town, the greater metropolitan area keeps expanding, with new subdivisions cropping up seemingly overnight. But not all of the surrounding suburbs are newcomers. Some have been around for a while. Wylie definitely has some storied roots, evidenced by the many historic buildings that still line the walkable downtown district today. The city was established along a railroad line in the late 1800s, becoming a busy agricultural hub after the turn of the century.
The community has boomed even more since then, now serving as home to over 65,000 people. That's an increase of more than 230% since 2000. Wylie has also ranked among the fastest-growing communities in recent decades.
It's easy to see why so many people are flocking to Wylie, given its prime location. Dubbed the "City Between the Lakes," the place has water views galore, flanked by two of the region's most popular reservoirs. The Collin County suburb is also only about 20 miles northeast of downtown Dallas as the crow flies, and roughly 40 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). As one resident shared in a Niche review: "It has all the conveniences of a big city with a charming small town feel."
Make a splash around Wylie, Texas
Wedged right between two reservoirs, there's definitely plenty of lake fun to be had around Wylie. Lake Ray Hubbard — one of the largest bodies of water in North Texas — stretches across roughly 22,000 acres just south of town. Lavon Lake, which straddles Wylie to the north, spans almost 21,400 acres. Both reservoirs make great spots for boating and paddling, and you can find ramps and launch points around each lake.
There are a handful of public parks around Lake Ray Hubbard, all just outside of Wylie's city limits. Lavon Lake also has more than a dozen scenic green spaces to explore, many of which are located right in town. East Fork Park sits on the southern end of Lavon Lake on the north side of the Dallas suburb. The recreation area has a campground that could easily rival any of the best lake camping spots in Texas, with 50 RV-friendly campsites equipped with water and electric hookups, as well as a dozen dedicated spots for pitching a tent.
Enjoy a picnic overlooking the waters at Avalon Park, right next door. This local patch of wilds has several covered picnic tables set on the banks, along with a swimming beach area, a boat ramp, and a dock. Park hours vary, with some only open seasonally, so check online for current availability before heading over. Some recreation areas also charge an entry fee, so be sure to have some shekels handy.
Explore the heart of Wylie, Texas
After spending some time on the lakefront, peruse the cute shops and boutiques in Wylie's historic city center, which makes a great addition to our list of America's most charming and walkable downtowns. The little district is centered around Ballard Avenue and is easy to explore on foot. It extends several city blocks from State Highway 78 up to Brown Street, stretching right beside the town's old train tracks.
Download or print a map online to take a self-guided walking tour of Wylie's historic downtown streets, which are lined with stately red-brick buildings and residences dating back to the city's early days. Enjoy a glass of red or white at Landon Winery, a corner lot that once housed a furniture store and funeral parlor in the early 1900s. Pop into the popular Ballard Street Cafe and Grill to tuck into some Southern comfort-food staples or browse the clothing boutiques across the street.
Be sure to stop by the Welcome Center on Ballard Avenue to see the historic Thomas and Mattie Brown House, an ornate Victorian home built in 1905. The place could rank among the best free museums in America as it doesn't charge an entrance fee at the time of writing. The museum features rotating exhibits on the region's history, along with period furnishings inside the old home.