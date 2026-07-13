Texas' Charming 'City Between The Lakes' Is A Fast-Growing Dallas Suburb With A Walkable, Historic Downtown

Dallas is one of Texas' most populous cities, and it seems to only be getting bigger. As more folks put down roots in town, the greater metropolitan area keeps expanding, with new subdivisions cropping up seemingly overnight. But not all of the surrounding suburbs are newcomers. Some have been around for a while. Wylie definitely has some storied roots, evidenced by the many historic buildings that still line the walkable downtown district today. The city was established along a railroad line in the late 1800s, becoming a busy agricultural hub after the turn of the century.

The community has boomed even more since then, now serving as home to over 65,000 people. That's an increase of more than 230% since 2000. Wylie has also ranked among the fastest-growing communities in recent decades.

It's easy to see why so many people are flocking to Wylie, given its prime location. Dubbed the "City Between the Lakes," the place has water views galore, flanked by two of the region's most popular reservoirs. The Collin County suburb is also only about 20 miles northeast of downtown Dallas as the crow flies, and roughly 40 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). As one resident shared in a Niche review: "It has all the conveniences of a big city with a charming small town feel."