America's Most Charming And Walkable Downtowns For An Unforgettable Vacation
The United States isn't always seen as a walkable destination. Sure, when you compare it to other places around the world, it's certainly more car-centric and sprawling, but there are towns and cities across the country that offer not only walkability, but also endless charm.
If you're looking to spend your vacation wandering along historic streets, sampling local dining, and stumbling upon museums, waterfront views, and hidden courtyards without ever needing to move your car, then these cities are for you. Whether you're drawn to coastal villages, historic districts, artsy river towns, or even a Bavarian-inspired mountain escape, these downtowns make for a truly unforgettable escape.
To select these walkable downtowns, we evaluated their unique history, scenery, cultural attractions, and dining options, using a combination of personal experience, local tourism boards, and Google Reviews to inform our recommendations. We intentionally selected cities across the country, ensuring a mix of small towns and larger cities. Hotels were selected based on Google Reviews, considering ratings, review count, and overall value for money. Each hotel has all the makings for a memorable stay, whether it's through luxurious amenities or historic ambiance.
Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
There are few places more charming than this storybook village on California's central coast. With roots as an art colony, Carmel-by-the-Sea's downtown village is filled with quaint courtyards and alleyways. It covers just a single square mile, meaning it's easily explored on foot (and leave the heels at home — one of the town's quirkier traditions requires that heel-wearers get a permit).
Time in Carmel-by-the-Sea is best spent popping into art galleries, sampling local wine (Cypress Grove Winery is one highly-rated choice), and relaxing on the sandy shores of Carmel Beach, which borders the village. Don't miss exploring more of the surrounding nature, with Point Lobos State Natural Reserve just a 10-minute drive away.
Foodies will appreciate the farm-to-table California cuisine of Stationæry, which serves brunch items like potato pancakes topped with Dungeness crab, as well as a dinner menu focused on seasonal ingredients. In a town as historic and picturesque as Carmel-by-the-Sea, you need an accommodation to match. The Hotel Carmel fits the bill, with its prime location near downtown and the beach, cottage architecture, and onsite bar, Brophy's Tavern, which serves craft cocktails, beer, and pub fare.
Ybor City, Tampa, Florida
Florida's "Cigar City" is a cultural melting pot packed with charm, from its cobblestone streets and historic buildings to the chickens that roam freely around the Tampa neighborhood. Founded largely by immigrants hailing from Cuba, Spain, Italy, and more (who largely came to work in the cigar factories around the turn of the century), Ybor City's multicultural heritage is still felt as you walk around this National Historic Landmark District, where you'll see cigar lounges, lively bars (including the pirate-themed Gaspar's Grotto), and restaurants.
If you like history, it's well worth visiting the neighborhood's sole remaining cigar factory, J.C. Newman Cigar Company, where cigars are produced just as they were a century ago. Don't miss visiting institutions like Columbia Restaurant, the oldest eatery in Florida and the world's largest Spanish restaurant, which has been serving Cuban and Spanish food since 1905. Stay in the heart of Ybor City at Hotel Haya, which features a Cuban-style cafe. The hotel also has Flor Fina, a greenery-filled restaurant and lounge where you can sip cocktails and enjoy cuisine inspired by Latin America, the Mediterranean, and the Gulf Coast. The hotel is only a few years old, but part of the structure was once Tampa's first Spanish restaurant.
Annapolis, Maryland
Tucked between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., along the Chesapeake Bay, Annapolis was once frequented by famous figures such as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and others. It even briefly served as the country's capital in 1783. Today, Annapolis's walkable downtown, centered on Main Street and leading toward the Annapolis Harbor, is filled with dining, culture, and waterfront views. It is undoubtedly one of America's prettiest cities. For a look into local history, tour the Maryland State House, the oldest continuously used legislative house in the country. If you're looking to get out on the water, sailing cruises also operate out of Annapolis for an unforgettable Maryland adventure.
Steps from the state house is local institution Chick and Ruth's Deli, which has been around since 1965 and is known for its all-day breakfast, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Maryland's signature dish, jumbo lump crab cake. For more historic sightseeing, the highly-rated William Paca House and Garden offers a look back into the 18th century. The Georgian-style mansion once belonged to Maryland governor and signer of the Declaration of Independence, William Paca, and also features a peaceful, two-acre garden. Adult admission, which includes a guided house tour, is $12.
Don't miss wandering through Annapolis' downtown Arts District, either, where you'll find plenty more dining, along with local galleries and live music venues. On the first Sunday of each month from May through November, the neighborhood even fills with vendors selling art and other goods. Stay at one of the Historic Inns of Annapolis, which encompasses three different charming properties dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries.
Williamsburg, Virginia
Step into the 1700s in Colonial Williamsburg, a living museum of historic buildings, horse-drawn carriages, and cobblestone streets. The neighborhood functions as Williamsburg's downtown and is free to explore (including its numerous shops and eateries). However, purchasing a ticket will allow you to enter spaces like the Governor's Palace, built in 1722, historic trade demonstrations (think an apothecary or blacksmith shop), and staged performances. At the time of writing, single-day adult tickets cost $37.50. You can also dine at places like King's Arms Tavern, an authentic 18th-century restaurant serving historic dishes, or acclaimed eateries like the Fat Canary, a AAA Four Diamond-awarded restaurant serving upscale American cuisine.
Speaking from experience, the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg (both the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum and the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum are housed within one space, and are free to visit) are always worth a visit for their extensive collections of art and antiques from the 17th century onward.
Adjacent to Colonial Williamsburg and also within the downtown core, you'll find Merchants Square, which features over 40 shops and dining establishments. Although not as historic as some of the other places in Williamsburg, it's known as one of the country's first planned shopping districts, dating back to the 1920s. Be sure to pop into Wythe Candy and Gourmet Shop for a sweet treat — the local institution has been around for over five decades. For an unforgettable stay, the Williamsburg Inn is the city's most luxurious (and historic) choice. Established in 1937 and designed by John D. Rockefeller Jr., the hotel features Regency-style architecture, a garden terrace, on-site dining, and two tickets for the length of stay at Colonial Williamsburg's attractions.
Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona
With over 50 art galleries, cultural institutions, and dining, Old Town Scottsdale has all the makings of a relaxed — and unforgettable — vacation. Just one square mile, the neighborhood is easily explored on foot and is divided by nine districts, from an Arts District to the Historic Old Town and one of the Southwest's largest shopping destinations, Scottsdale Fashion Square. For local history, don't miss the Western Spirit Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate. You'll find exhibits dedicated to various Western cultures, from Native American tribes to cowboys. Scottsdale is also one of the most peaceful cities in America, thanks to its abundance of spas, and you'll find a handful concentrated in its downtown. The VH Spa, located within Hotel Valley Ho, offers a range of treatments and massages, along with two pools and a fitness center.
The Frybread Lounge is Old Town's only Native American restaurant — having been there myself, I highly recommend the Native Frybread taco, fluffy frybread topped with bison and tepary chili beans. Citizen Public House, meanwhile, is another local favorite and serves dishes like coffee-rubbed short ribs and chile-brined chicken with tomatillo salsa. For something wildly popular and romantic, check out the Scott Resort and Spa that offers Caribbean-inspired dining, pools tucked within leafy gardens, and a prime location right in the midst of Old Town Scottsdale.
Chicago, Illinois
Unlike some of the other recommendations in this guide, Chicago is a major, booming city. But its walkable downtown is just as delightful, from its grand architecture to its green spaces (over 600 parks across the city) and waterfront scenery.
Notably, it's also where you'll find some of Chicago's most iconic tourist attractions, like Millennium Park (home to the iconic "the Bean" sculpture) and just two minutes away by foot, the 1897-era Chicago Cultural Center, which houses an array of exhibitions and events, as well as two dramatic stained–glass domes. Within downtown Chicago's Theatre District are also five different Broadway In Chicago theaters, hosting a range of plays and musicals, including pre-Broadway productions. At Lyric Opera House, meanwhile, you can enjoy a Joffrey Ballet production, along with opera performances.
Tucked along shops and eateries, The Drake is one of downtown Chicago's most elegant stays. It offers several dining options, from the waterfront breakfast restaurant Cafe on Oak, to Coq d'Or, which opened in 1933 after the repeal of Prohibition and features live music on Fridays and Saturdays. At Palm Court, you can enjoy afternoon tea, once enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana when they stayed at The Drake.
Leavenworth, Washington
You probably didn't know you could explore a German mountain town right in the U.S. But that's exactly what you'll find in Leavenworth, a 2,600-person town in Washington. With its Bavarian-style architecture framed by the Cascade Mountains, it's hard to get more picturesque than Leavenworth's pedestrian-friendly downtown. München Haus is one Leavenworth staple for Bavarian cuisine. The restaurant serves an array of charbroiled Bavarian sausages, pretzels, and more, alongside a beer menu, local wines, and an outdoor space. Behind the same owners of München Haus, you'll find locally-crafted beer at Icicle Brewing Company, just a five-minute walk away. Helmed by a fifth-generation hop farmer, the highly-rated brewery has racked up countless awards since opening in 2011.
Unsurprisingly, the town is a great place to celebrate Oktoberfest, which runs for three weekends and is filled with music, dancing, and of course, lots of beer. Christmastime is also especially enchanting, as the town becomes decked out in lights. Regardless of when you visit, you can always find some holiday magic in downtown at Kris Kringle, a Christmas shop selling festive ornaments, decor, and other home goods. Just steps away is also one of the town's quirkiest must-sees, the Nutcracker Museum, which houses one of the world's largest nutcracker collections.
Beyond just exploring downtown, Leavenworth is home to numerous trails and rivers, ideal for hiking and water sports. At the 4.8-rated Hotel Pension Anna, you will find traditional Bavarian farmhouse style and lots of character — from antique furniture and alpine rugs, to a complimentary breakfast of fresh baked goods and German cheeses and meats.
New Hope, Pennsylvania
New Hope is an artsy river town just across Pennsylvania's border. It's beloved for a vibrant downtown lined with galleries, shops, and dining. Don't miss out on experiencing a taste of its underrated arts and culture scene, which showcases places like the Bucks County Playhouse, housed within an 18th-century grist mill. Founded in 1939, the theater has become one of the East Coast's most acclaimed theaters.
You'll also find plenty of galleries sprinkled throughout New Hope's downtown, including New Hope Arts, a nonprofit that showcases local artists' work. For dining with historic ambiance, head to The Salt House, located in a 1751 stone building, which serves dishes like oysters, grilled octopus, and Nantucket sea scallops. Stella is another gem, serving house-made ravioli, Iberico pork collar, and prime ribeye, alongside river views in a barn-like setting.
The quaint town is made even more picturesque by the 58-mile Delaware Canal Towpath, which leads from downtown through wooded scenery. The path is also dotted with landmarks, such as South Main Street's 1832 Locktender's House, which features exhibits and artifacts dedicated to the canal's history, when locks (essentially elevators for boats) were used to transfer goods like coal and lumber. While here, be sure to cross a small, walkable bridge to Lambertville, New Jersey, known as the "antiques capital of New Jersey." For historic ambiance, stay at the top-rated Olivia's Bridge Street Inn, which dates back to 1817.
Beaufort, South Carolina
Brimming with history and romance, Beaufort, South Carolina, doesn't get the same attention as other Lowcountry escapes like Charleston or Savannah. But with its Spanish moss, historic homes, and coastal appeal, Beaufort is not to be missed. Founded in 1711, its entire downtown is a designated historic district — while there, be sure to stop by the Beaufort History Museum to learn about the city's past, with exhibits detailing everything from Native American culture to the Reconstruction period, up to today. Admission is $8 for adults. You'll also find a strong literary heritage, as the town was once home to author Pat Conroy (head to the Pat Conroy Literary Center to learn about his legacy). Downtown has a number of bookshops, including the locally owned NeverMore Books, which features collectible fiction and more.
While in downtown, stop by local favorite Herban Market, which serves an array of breakfast items, sandwiches, and baked goods. Beyond downtown, Beaufort is home to places like Hunting Island State Park, known for its 5 miles of untouched beaches and a 19th-century lighthouse. Thanks to Beaufort's waterfront setting, it's also a top spot for activities like kayaking. At The Beaufort Inn, which has been welcoming guests for over a century (and its buildings date back to the 1800s), opt for a private room or even your own cottage — the cozy hotel includes complimentary beach passes to the nearby state park.
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Nestled in the Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs is a unique and funky city known for its Victorian-style buildings, vibrant artist community, and wealth of dining and shopping packed into its 2-mile, walkable downtown. Grotto Wood-Fired Grill and Wine Cave offers visitors a one-of-a-kind experience, with meals like bacon-wrapped quail breast and smoked prime short rib, all served in a unique cave-like dining space. For unique shopping, lovers of the occult should pop into Enchanted Soul, where you can browse herbs, crystals, candles, and other metaphysical supplies, while The Ladybug Emporium is an eclectic gift shop housing all sorts of clothing, jewelry, and souvenir items.
For an even more memorable trip, be sure to explore some of Eureka Springs' surrounding nature — the town is tucked amid springs, waterfall-laden hiking trails, and a number of lakes. Eureka Springs also has deep roots as a spa town. Nowadays, the Palace Hotel and Bathhouse is the town's last original bathhouse, dating back to 1901. The 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa is perhaps one of the town's emblematic accommodations thanks to its storied history (including paranormal activity — check out the hotel's lineup of ghost tours), grand architecture, and surrounding landscapes.
Newport, Rhode Island
This seaside town is one of New England's most idyllic, thanks to its cobblestone streets, local shops, and waterfront dining. And with its coastal beauty and opulent Gilded-era mansions, Newport fuses undeniable French vibes with New England charm. For souvenirs, head to Aardvark Antiques, which has been around since 1969. The shop houses an impressive collection of artwork, furniture, and other decorative items from around the world. Shore Soap Co., meanwhile, offers a range of handcrafted body care products inspired by the sea.
With a reputation for seafood, you can hardly go wrong dining in Newport, but the waterfront Mooring Seafood Kitchen and Bar is one of downtown's highest-rated eateries, garnering a 4.6 on Google with over 4,500 reviews. Its menu includes a raw bar, lobster rolls (served either cold or warm with butter), and plenty of other fresh seafood dishes. And from Thames Street, one of downtown's focal points, it's only a mile to Cliff Walk, a 3.5-mile coastal pathway leading toward Newport's famous historic mansions. While a jail doesn't immediately sound like the coziest accommodation option, the Jailhouse Inn is exactly that — the former jail and police station, built in 1772, includes a continental breakfast, fresh-baked afternoon cookies, and a prime location near Newport's downtown and waterfront.