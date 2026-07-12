Maryland's Colorful Botanical Garden That Could Pass For The English Countryside Is Under An Hour From Baltimore
There's plenty to see and do in Baltimore, Maryland, but Charm City is also perfectly positioned for interesting day trips into the surrounding landscapes. Within an hour's drive, you can reach wooded state parks, quaint towns on the Chesapeake Bay, and a gem of a destination for plant and flower lovers, Ladew Topiary Gardens.
Located in Monkton, about a 45-minute drive north of Baltimore, the botanical gardens were originally the property of Harvey S. Ladew. In 1929, the aristocratic garden enthusiast and fox hunter purchased the land — then called Pleasant Valley Farm — and began transforming it into a creative space to cultivate his interests in topiary and architecture.
Under Ladew's guidance, English- and Italian-style gardens were installed, and the historic Manor House was restored and modernized to resemble one in the English countryside. The botanical gardens opened to the public in 1971, five years before Ladew's death, and today, they're still a fascinating and tranquil place to explore.
Step into the English-style Ladew Topiary Gardens
Begin by strolling through the colorful 22-acre gardens where you feel like you've stepped into the English countryside. Harvey Ladew spent a significant amount of time in England, and his gardens are modeled after formal English gardens. They feature "garden rooms" with specific themes, some related to floral varieties or planting styles, and others centered around color schemes. These rooms include Rose Garden, Victorian Garden, Water Lily Garden, Herb Garden, Iris Garden, and Sculpture Garden, to name a few. All of the gardens are bright and vibrant, but if you're interested in a space enlivened by a single color, try the Pink, Yellow, or White Gardens.
There are other distinctly English features at the Ladew Topiary Gardens; Ladew discovered topiary while fox hunting in the English countryside. He crafted more than one hundred "living sculptures" inspired by the tradition he saw flourishing in gardens abroad, including a model of a specific sculpture — hounds chasing a fox — that he first saw in England.
The Manor House, too, is reminiscent of England. The building, part of the property Ladew purchased, was originally a rustic 1700s farmhouse. But the new owner tapped well-known architects and interior decorators to help turn it into a refined English country-style manor with an elegant library and fantastic collection of antiques. Love European-inspired gardens? Don't miss Longwood Gardens, America's largest botanical garden, with over 1,000 acres of nature and a gorgeous Italian Water Garden.
Plan a day trip to botanical gardens from Baltimore
While walking around the grounds, you'll also see a picturesque central pool called the Great Bowl, croquet court, as well as the lovely Butterfly House. Open seasonally, the house is where visitors can learn about a native butterfly habitat from a knowledgeable docent. (Tickets are required, but they're included with the admission price.) Take a break during your visit at the Ladew Café, which serves breakfast and lunch overlooking the greenery, and also prepares gourmet picnic baskets for two.
Ladew Topiary Gardens is open from early April to late October. Closed on Wednesdays, it's open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on other weekdays, and to 5 p.m. on weekends. On Tuesdays in the summer, the gardens stay open until 8 p.m. as part of "Twilight Tuesday." There's an admission fee for all visitors, apart from members and children younger than 2 years, with discounts for seniors and those 18 and under.
Looking for more getaways within an hour's drive of Baltimore? Check out Sandy Point State Park, a bayfront refuge with beaches, fishing, and nature trails. Or escape to the lesser-known town of Edgewood, Maryland, a Chesapeake Bay community with quaint local eats and outdoor fun.