Maryland's Colorful Botanical Garden That Could Pass For The English Countryside Is Under An Hour From Baltimore

There's plenty to see and do in Baltimore, Maryland, but Charm City is also perfectly positioned for interesting day trips into the surrounding landscapes. Within an hour's drive, you can reach wooded state parks, quaint towns on the Chesapeake Bay, and a gem of a destination for plant and flower lovers, Ladew Topiary Gardens.

Located in Monkton, about a 45-minute drive north of Baltimore, the botanical gardens were originally the property of Harvey S. Ladew. In 1929, the aristocratic garden enthusiast and fox hunter purchased the land — then called Pleasant Valley Farm — and began transforming it into a creative space to cultivate his interests in topiary and architecture.

Under Ladew's guidance, English- and Italian-style gardens were installed, and the historic Manor House was restored and modernized to resemble one in the English countryside. The botanical gardens opened to the public in 1971, five years before Ladew's death, and today, they're still a fascinating and tranquil place to explore.