Outside Cincinnati Is Ohio's Underrated State Park For Lake Fun, Rolling Hills, And Scenic Trails
Cincinnati is one of America's most underrated cities, with a food scene and cultural amenities that rival those of some of the country's more well-known destinations. Equally impressive are the region's natural attractions, which beautifully feature the rolling hills that make up the area's topography, with a prime example being Stonelick Lake State Park. Located just east of the city in Clermont County, this state park is among Ohio's hidden gems, offering city-dwellers a chance to escape the urban grind and reconnect with nature.
The park originated in 1948, when the state of Ohio purchased the land around a newly constructed dam. That dam was completed two years later, creating Stonelick Lake, and the park surrounding it was initially established as a wildlife area. However, over time, the park evolved into a traditional state park open to all visitors. The park offers amenities ranging from disc golf and scenic nature hikes to a variety of activities on the lake itself.
Stonelick Lake offers picturesque paddling and prime fishing spots
The park's centerpiece is Stonelick Lake, which has long been a popular destination for visitors, especially during the warm summer months. For paddlers and boaters, a boat ramp on the lake's northwestern side offers easy access to the water. With 200 acres of water, Stonelick Lake provides plenty of room for both paddlers and boaters to enjoy the lake and its lush, wooded shoreline. If you don't have a canoe or kayak, rentals are available at the park during the summer. The lake is also one of the region's prime fishing spots, and a designated area is set aside for anglers.
The Stonelick Lake Fishing Area sits on the western edge of the lake, and it's a favorite spot for both avid and casual anglers. The fishing pier is located near the park's campground, and the lake is stocked with fish species such as bluegill and catfish, while sport anglers will also find Rainbow Trout and other trophy species here. On the lake's southern edge is a 500-foot beach for swimming and sunbathing. Keep in mind that swimming is only permitted in designated areas, and visitors should use caution, as there are no lifeguards present on the beach.
You'll find several scenic nature trails at Stonelick Lake
Though not as extensive as the scenic trail at Ohio's iconic Hocking Hills, Stonelick Lake has over seven miles of trails that crisscross the park's hilly terrain. The largest is the Blue Heron, a moderate, 3.4-mile trail that starts at the park's Edenton Lot and follows the northern edge of the lake. Along the way, you'll pass a primitive group camp area and the lake's boat ramp.
On the lake's southern edge is the Beechtree Trail, a 1.6-mile nature hike that is more secluded than the Blue Heron. Because of its remoteness, this trail is great for spotting the park's wildlife. The Beechtree connects to the Southwoods Trail, a shorter hike that leads to the park's main campground, and connects to the Red Fox Trail, a 1.7-mile loop that circles up to the lake and back. The final trail is the Lakeview, which follows the lake and is geared more towards leisurely walkers. Other recreational amenities within the park include an 18-hole disc golf course, an archery range, and a campground with over 100 sites. As with all of Ohio's state parks, entrance to Stonelick Lake State Park is free.
If you want to experience another underrated gem within Ohio's state park system, consider visiting Pike Lake State Park, centered around its namesake lake and offering both swimming and hiking opportunities. Alternatively, if you want to visit a park that only locals know about, check out Wolf Run State Park east of Columbus.