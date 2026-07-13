Outside Cincinnati Is Ohio's Underrated State Park For Lake Fun, Rolling Hills, And Scenic Trails

The park's centerpiece is Stonelick Lake, which has long been a popular destination for visitors, especially during the warm summer months. For paddlers and boaters, a boat ramp on the lake's northwestern side offers easy access to the water. With 200 acres of water, Stonelick Lake provides plenty of room for both paddlers and boaters to enjoy the lake and its lush, wooded shoreline. If you don't have a canoe or kayak, rentals are available at the park during the summer. The lake is also one of the region's prime fishing spots, and a designated area is set aside for anglers.

The Stonelick Lake Fishing Area sits on the western edge of the lake, and it's a favorite spot for both avid and casual anglers. The fishing pier is located near the park's campground, and the lake is stocked with fish species such as bluegill and catfish, while sport anglers will also find Rainbow Trout and other trophy species here. On the lake's southern edge is a 500-foot beach for swimming and sunbathing. Keep in mind that swimming is only permitted in designated areas, and visitors should use caution, as there are no lifeguards present on the beach.