5 Flop Songs From The '50s That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist

No matter the season, it's always a good time to get behind the wheel and take on America's most iconic road trips, hitting the road from state to state, coast to coast, or wherever the feeling takes you. And we all know a road trip is not complete without a driving playlist. Perhaps you, like me, tend to theme your playlists? On a trip around Scotland last summer, we had nine hours of songs by Scottish acts and artists — and yes, "500 Miles" snuck on there.

Maybe your driving playlists are themed to decades. If so, the hits or the flops from the '80s are a must. And by "flop," we mean a song that didn't do well in its own time and/or on first release, which is all the more reason to show it some love now. Here we have chosen "flop" songs from the '50s that deserve to be on your next road trip playlist for a good sing-along as the miles fly by. We can't quite believe these tracks didn't do well on first release, as they're such iconic tracks in the rock 'n' roll canon now, so it's never too late to love a good thing. Let's hit the road.