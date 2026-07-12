The East Coast's Most Gorgeous High-Elevation Lakes That Aren't In The Adirondacks

Speak of the East Coast, and the Adirondacks never fail to make an appearance. Blame it on the range's heady combination of rugged wilderness and untamed backcountry. Or those winding trails that lead to historic fire towers or waterfalls. Or perhaps how the region is jam-packed with more than 3,000 lakes. For fans of sweeping lake views, nothing beats an Adirondack lake.

Or does it? Zoom out beyond the New York region, and a handful of equally stunning lakes emerge — and not only do they match the Adirondacks' reservoirs in beauty, but they also surpass many of them in elevation. Expect gorgeous mountain-lake combos that make it worth the climb, from a lake surrounded by the rugged peaks of New Hampshire's White Mountains to one tucked just off North Carolina's scenic Blue Ridge Byway. While the Adirondacks' popular Lake George sits at just 320 feet above sea level, these seven East Coast lakes clear those heights easily — and then some.