The East Coast's Most Gorgeous High-Elevation Lakes That Aren't In The Adirondacks
Speak of the East Coast, and the Adirondacks never fail to make an appearance. Blame it on the range's heady combination of rugged wilderness and untamed backcountry. Or those winding trails that lead to historic fire towers or waterfalls. Or perhaps how the region is jam-packed with more than 3,000 lakes. For fans of sweeping lake views, nothing beats an Adirondack lake.
Or does it? Zoom out beyond the New York region, and a handful of equally stunning lakes emerge — and not only do they match the Adirondacks' reservoirs in beauty, but they also surpass many of them in elevation. Expect gorgeous mountain-lake combos that make it worth the climb, from a lake surrounded by the rugged peaks of New Hampshire's White Mountains to one tucked just off North Carolina's scenic Blue Ridge Byway. While the Adirondacks' popular Lake George sits at just 320 feet above sea level, these seven East Coast lakes clear those heights easily — and then some.
Price Lake, North Carolina
At heights of 3,000 to 4,000 feet above sea level, visiting Price Lake, North Carolina, gets you not just a lovely lake getaway, but all the surrounding landscapes that come with the Julian Price Memorial Park it's located at — a sprawling 4,200-acre park formerly owned by the eponymous insurance executive, and bestowed to the National Park Service after his death. Count on canoe paddles, fishing trips, and hikes at this high-elevation lake — a worthy detour while you're driving the Blue Ridge Parkway, a favorite fall drive for its misty foliage and charming mountain towns.
Nantahala Lake, North Carolina
It claims the title as the second-highest lake east of the Mississippi River at 3,012 feet above sea level, but Nantahala Lake is more than its elevation. The man-made lake has become a one-stop shop for all kinds of outdoor enthusiasts, whether to indulge in fishing escapades, boating, kayaking, or swimming. Boasting crystal-clear waters, it is one of the cleanest and clearest lakes in North Carolina. Cradled within the lush embrace of the Nantahala National Forest, lake visits naturally extend to forest hikes, biking, and camping in nature.
Chimney Pond, Maine
We didn't mistake this entry on this list — Chimney Pond is very much a lake, albeit a small one, as the Maine Geological Survey clearly states. Technically a tarn — a lake formed from melting mountainside glaciers — Chimney Pond faces the south peaks of Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park, sitting at over 2,900 feet above sea level. Multiple hiking trails take off from the lake; be sure to register before climbing. However, resist the urge to dip into the clear waters: Swimming is prohibited here.
Lake Willoughby, Vermont
Situated 1,171 feet above sea level, Vermont's Lake Willoughby is as picturesque as they come: Imagine clear waters hemmed in by the surrounding Mount Pisgah and Mount Hor, earning the ethereal glacial lake the nickname "Lucerne of America." Designated a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service, the 328-foot-deep glacier-carved lake is more than just a pretty sight — it's an entire agenda. Depending on the season, add paddling, swimming, fishing, hiking, and camping to the list of things to do in and around the lake.
Lakes of the Clouds, New Hampshire
The best payoff of a grueling hike up the White Mountains in New Hampshire's Mount Washington State Park is stumbling upon Lakes of the Clouds, where travelers are rewarded with not one, but several of the highest lakes in New Hampshire. Sitting at roughly 5,000 feet, the lakes are set dramatically between Mount Monroe and Mount Washington, with one surrounded by rocks and another seemingly dropping off the mountainside like an infinity pool. Catch your breath at the nearby Appalachian Mountain Club Lakes of the Clouds Hut, a base for nearby hiking trails.
Lonesome Lake, New Hampshire
Though not as high as Lakes of the Clouds, Lonesome Lake's elevation — 2,730 feet above sea level — is nothing to scoff at. The glacial lake appears against the backdrop of the Franconia Ridge, mirroring the landscape on its surface — a picturesque natural tableau that inspired bouts of writing with a side of fishing for New York author William C. Prime, who set up a cabin by the lake in 1876. Tempting as it is to wade in, New England Swimming Holes advises against it, citing it "better as a destination hike than a swim."
Deep Creek Lake, Maryland
From its 2,462-foot perch, Deep Creek Lake in Maryland's Garrett County is fodder for the adventurer, its 65-mile shoreline packed with a variety of year-round activities ranging from boating to fishing and, in the winter, snowmobiling. It's a freshwater lake, so swimming is on the table, though expect colder temperatures at this elevation. Initially created in 1925 as a hydroelectric project, the lake is state-owned and open to all, with the Deep Creek Lake State Park along its shores.