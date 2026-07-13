The World's 'Best Destination For People Who Get Bored On Beach Holidays' Is A Mediterranean Island Paradise

Some people can happily spend a week rotating between lying on a beach towel and cooling off in the water, with not much else to think about. Others start to look for a little more action after the first day. If you're a traveler who falls into the latter category, you likely seek out destinations that offer more range when planning a vacation — think hiking trails through shifting habitats, historic sites, or at least more scenery to bounce between from time to time. The cruise line Sail Croatia even created a study to find the "Best Destinations for People Who Get Bored on Beach Holidays." The top spot in its analysis is Sardinia.

As an Italian island sitting in the middle of the Mediterranean, Sardinia is full of Blue Flag-awarded beaches, mountains, and ancient ruins. The Sail Croatia study ranked Sardinia alongside popular beach destinations worldwide based on seven factors: number of beaches, dining, water activities, day trip options, historical sites, adventure sports, and nature or wildlife tours. Sardinia placed particularly high for its sheer number of beaches, historic attractions, and food. Its broader evaluation reflects more variety for travelers who like to spice up their beach trips with unique outings and landscapes. One trip in Sardinia can combine lazy beach mornings in turquoise coves with afternoons exploring ancient ruins, topped off by seafood platters with a coastal view.