Nestled Against Lake Huron Is A Peninsula Ontario Town Full Of Parks, Trails, And Scenic Cliffs

Like many of Canada's provinces, Ontario is massive. There is so much to see and do that even thinking about it can be dizzying. From the hustle and buzz of Toronto, to the lakes and boreal forests of its remote north, Ontario seemingly offers it all. If you're looking for a happy medium, consider the town of Wiarton, where you can experience the thrill of raw nature combined with the warmth found in small communities all throughout the Great White North.

Situated on the Bruce Peninsula — a patch of land that sticks out like a finger into Lake Huron and Georgian Bay from the province's more populated southern stretch — this community of around 2,300 residents is known for its vibrant downtown, farmers' and artisan markets, and the beautiful nature that surrounds it. This includes Colpoy's Bay, a fjord-like inlet on Georgian Bay framed by the dramatic cliffs of the Niagara Escarpment. All of this makes Wiarton an ideal getaway that's just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), though you'll certainly feel as if you're much farther from the big city.

Wiarton is also Canada's answer to Punxsutawney, New York. While the latter has a groundhog named "Punxsutawney Phil" who predicts the arrival of spring each February, the Canadian rodent goes by "Wiarton Willie" and fulfills the same role in a festival named after him. This tradition has been going on since 1956, and though it started as a joke, it has grown into a beloved annual event in town.