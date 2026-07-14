'The Mint Capital Of Michigan' Is A Vibrant Midwest City With A Historic Downtown And Charming Orchards
Every memorable Midwestern small town has its signature. For some, it's a local landmark or museum, but for Saint Johns, Michigan, it's a legacy of mint farming. About a half-hour drive outside of Lansing, the town sits in the midst of one of the most prolific mint-growing regions in the world, according to the St. John's Mint Festival heritage page. Hence, the town is known as Michigan's "mint capital," with active mint cultivators and local businesses that lean into the heritage.
Apart from its mint ties, Saint Johns has a fair amount going on for a town of under 8,000 people. The town is laid out in a fairly compact grid, so it's easy to walk around its downtown stops, from cafés and shops to local parks. Its downtown strip is packed with independent businesses, whether you want to stop in a watering hole for a casual meal or pick up locally made gifts. Many of the buildings around downtown date to the late 1800s and early 1900s, with a couple of significant architectural landmarks. Just beyond the downtown grid are orchards that make for a laid-back afternoon activity. Plus, Saint Johns hosts a summertime Mint Festival, where you can enjoy craft shows, live music, and a parade.
Walk down Saint Johns' historic main street
A simple stroll through Saint Johns' downtown shows why Michigan does small-town magic best. The downtown strip, centered around North Clinton Avenue, is rife with historic architecture and shops – a panoply of brick facades and decorative cornices. It's bookended by the Clinton County District Courthouse, an imposing structure that looks down the avenue. Though not as old as other buildings downtown — rebuilt in 2000 — the courthouse has an elegant cupola that holds the original clockworks and bell from its 1872 predecessor. Just across from the courthouse is an Italianate building listed on the National Register of Historic Places called the Sugar Bowl, which dates to the late 1800s. According to its registration form, the building once served as an ice cream parlor, and has remained largely untouched after closing in 1970.
Walk north along Clinton Avenue from the courthouse, and you'll find several cafés, gift shops, and galleries. Global Coffee Co. is a well-reviewed option for a morning pick-me-up, with a selection of donuts reviewers frequently praise. Main Street Cafe also has strong reviews and offers more options for a bigger meal, with sandwiches, salads, and burgers. For a minty treat paying homage to the town's famed industry, you could stop by The Minty Mitten, a gift shop that sells locally made mint scent sprays, candles, and snacks. They also stock Hanover Chocolates, a Michigan-based chocolate maker that uses Saint Johns-grown mint in its products. Meanwhile, Swany's Turks Tavern is a downtown staple with a lively bar. It's a casual beers-and-burgers spot many visitors love for its welcoming atmosphere.
Saint Johns' mint fields and apple orchards
Once you venture beyond the downtown area of Saint Johns, the town's predominant landscape is farmland. Mint fields among them farm about 5,000 acres of mint (accounting for the whole county) each year, according to the St. Johns Area Chamber of Commerce. You can tour a mint patch at Andy T's Farm – open from April through December – which offers lots of seasonal activities, from hayrides to a petting farm.
While mint may be Saint Johns' signature crop, orchards add another layer to the area's agricultural depth, with crisp fall harvests and farm stands. Uncle John's Cider Mill is one popular orchard with rave reviews for its family-friendly activities. In the fall, you can hop on a tractor ride through its orchards or navigate a corn maze. Adults can stop by its taproom to try out the house-made hard ciders and wines. Another orchard — with its market almost neighboring Uncle John's — is Phillips Orchards & Cider Mill. It also gets good reviews, particularly for its market full of apple products (the cider slushies are a favorite).
Time your visit to Saint Johns in the second weekend of August for its Mint Festival, where markets, music, basketball, and a grand parade fill the City Park and County Fairgrounds in celebration of the town's mint legacy. In the past, local mint cultivators have participated in the festival. You could easily make a short trip into town from Lansing, Michigan's city full of Victorian-style homes, in about a 30-minute drive. Saint Johns is also a doable, colorful day trip option from Grand Rapids, a little over an hour away. Grand Rapids might be a more convenient base for travelers coming from farther afield thanks to its Gerald R. Ford International Airport.