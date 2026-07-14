'The Mint Capital Of Michigan' Is A Vibrant Midwest City With A Historic Downtown And Charming Orchards

Once you venture beyond the downtown area of Saint Johns, the town's predominant landscape is farmland. Mint fields among them farm about 5,000 acres of mint (accounting for the whole county) each year, according to the St. Johns Area Chamber of Commerce. You can tour a mint patch at Andy T's Farm – open from April through December – which offers lots of seasonal activities, from hayrides to a petting farm.

While mint may be Saint Johns' signature crop, orchards add another layer to the area's agricultural depth, with crisp fall harvests and farm stands. Uncle John's Cider Mill is one popular orchard with rave reviews for its family-friendly activities. In the fall, you can hop on a tractor ride through its orchards or navigate a corn maze. Adults can stop by its taproom to try out the house-made hard ciders and wines. Another orchard — with its market almost neighboring Uncle John's — is Phillips Orchards & Cider Mill. It also gets good reviews, particularly for its market full of apple products (the cider slushies are a favorite).

Time your visit to Saint Johns in the second weekend of August for its Mint Festival, where markets, music, basketball, and a grand parade fill the City Park and County Fairgrounds in celebration of the town's mint legacy. In the past, local mint cultivators have participated in the festival. You could easily make a short trip into town from Lansing, Michigan's city full of Victorian-style homes, in about a 30-minute drive. Saint Johns is also a doable, colorful day trip option from Grand Rapids, a little over an hour away. Grand Rapids might be a more convenient base for travelers coming from farther afield thanks to its Gerald R. Ford International Airport.