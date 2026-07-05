6 Colorful Cities That Are Just A Day Trip Away From Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids sits at a pole position in Western Michigan. The city sets the "colorful" bar pretty high, with award-winning gardens and scattered street art. That means day trip cities from here must meet a certain threshold. That's why we set out to discover colorful Michigan cities for a day trip from Grand Rapids — all within a two-hour one-way drive. That gives time to explore the destination without feeling rushed.

The cities on our list were vetted for bright, bold options that each offer something different. These technicolor towns will brighten up your day trip with things like a visual feast of murals, color-soaked lighthouses, and vibrant blossoms. Stay on after dark and experience glowing neon horseback rides and dancing fountains draped in color. And just to be sure we weren't the only ones who appreciated these destinations, we looked at Google and Tripadvisor reviews to ensure the kaleidoscope of colors impresses the masses.