6 Colorful Cities That Are Just A Day Trip Away From Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids sits at a pole position in Western Michigan. The city sets the "colorful" bar pretty high, with award-winning gardens and scattered street art. That means day trip cities from here must meet a certain threshold. That's why we set out to discover colorful Michigan cities for a day trip from Grand Rapids — all within a two-hour one-way drive. That gives time to explore the destination without feeling rushed.
The cities on our list were vetted for bright, bold options that each offer something different. These technicolor towns will brighten up your day trip with things like a visual feast of murals, color-soaked lighthouses, and vibrant blossoms. Stay on after dark and experience glowing neon horseback rides and dancing fountains draped in color. And just to be sure we weren't the only ones who appreciated these destinations, we looked at Google and Tripadvisor reviews to ensure the kaleidoscope of colors impresses the masses.
Explore bright blooms, Big Red, and Dutch culture amplified in Holland
Head about 30 miles southwest of Grand Rapid to find Holland, Michigan, a quaint town bursting with scenic beauty and Dutch charm. The Tulip Time Festival in May blossoms with more than five million tulips creating an artist's palette of colors. Visit the Windmill Island Gardens for year-round blooms. Stroll the shoreline to see the iconic wood lighthouse, Big Red. Painted a deep red color, it's the most photographed lighthouse in Michigan. The town's Dutch heritage comes to life in the charming architecture of its downtown shops and restaurants painted in bold colors.
Savor art sculptures and sunsets in Saugatuck
Saugatuck, a storybook harbor city on Michigan's Art Coast offers golden dunes and charming galleries, just 40 minutes from Grand Rapids. Grab a quick "Smile! You're in Saugatuck" selfie at the nearly neon colored waterfront mural. Scout standout sculptures like Big Temptation, outlined in thick black framing bright patterns, and Seurat in Saugatuck, a mural with softer hues that somehow stands out while blending with the landscape. Head to Oval Beach to catch a colorful sunset over Lake Michigan — visitors rave about it, with one Tripadvisor reviewer musing they basked in a "sublime sunset."
Find all 75 bright murals in Jackson
Those with a soft spot for murals should take the 90-minute day trip to Jackson, Michigan's fun city outside Detroit, with a lively local arts scene. The Bright Walls project of Jackson has covered buildings with 75 creative murals around downtown. Hit the Irish Hills on a scenic drive through rolling hills with hues of green that shift to warmer tones for fall foliage. After dark, The Cascades light show takes over the falls, with an impressive experience about which one Google reviewer noted: "Pictures don't do it justice."
Go fly a colorful kite in Grand Haven
Drive 40 minutes west of Grand Rapids to Grand Haven, where the Grand River meets Lake Michigan. The cherry red lighthouse and fog house pop against the blue Lake Michigan landscape. Fall colors frame the beachfront in autumn, and spring brings the Kite Festival, where colors dance in the sky above the sand. Get the golden hour glow during iconic sunsets, and cap off the visit at the free Grand Haven Musical Fountain. One Tripadvisor reviewer said it's "a beautiful spectacle of water, lights, and music."
Get glowing to Allegan
About 40 minutes southeast of Grand Rapids, day trippers find Allegan, Michigan, a cozy escape with a walkable downtown and riverfront views. Allegan's growing collection of murals showcase its Fruit Belt location. Inspired? Stop by the seasonal Farmer's Market with bright flowers and ripe, rich-hued fruits and veggies. Stay after dark for the Iron Bridge LED display. Keep the glow vibe going at Rise & Ride Ranch by taking a horseback ride lit up in neon colors. The highly rated ride prompted one Google reviewer to proclaim it "absolutely magical!"
Think outside the cereal box in Battle Creek
Battle Creek, an under-the-radar Michigan city with unique parks, festivals, and food, might be the "Cereal Capital of the World," but what really makes it snap, crackle, and pop are its visual adventures. Take the 75-minute drive from Grand Rapids to see the Color the Creek murals painted over downtown buildings. Over at Leila Arboretum, the Fantasy Forest and Kaleidoscope Gardens bring sculptures and installations reminiscent of walking in dream — "A beautiful nature experience mixed with an artistic blend," said one Google reviewer.