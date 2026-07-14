Between Chattanooga And Atlanta Is A Georgia Park Beauty For Wildlife Watching, Camping, And Scenic Trails

Outdoor recreation is rarely far in America's Southern states, where national forests and wildlife areas encircle many major cities. You can find one of these magnificent wildlife areas about 85 miles northwest of Atlanta (about a one-hour and 45-minute drive) and 50 miles southeast of Chattanooga (about a one-hour drive). John's Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in LaFayette, Georgia is enormous, spanning more than 23,000 acres used for hunting, hiking, horse riding, camping, fishing, and wildlife spotting.

John's Mountain WMA is a true beauty of the Georgia Appalachians. Owned and managed mostly by the US Forest Service, its wildlife and natural scenery are well-maintained and protected for visitors to enjoy. Even hunting is kept sustainable through the fostering of healthy populations of deer and turkey. Additionally, the Forest Legacy Program generally helps conserve forest lands for fish and wildlife habitat, recreation, and timber resources.

As its name suggests, this WMA centers on John's Mountain, a 1,683-foot-high peak. But while it's the most prominent part of this natural playground, it's also just the beginning. In the dense forests surrounding the mountain, you can find numerous trails to creeks, fishing ponds, campgrounds, and even waterfalls.