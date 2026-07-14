Between Chattanooga And Atlanta Is A Georgia Park Beauty For Wildlife Watching, Camping, And Scenic Trails
Outdoor recreation is rarely far in America's Southern states, where national forests and wildlife areas encircle many major cities. You can find one of these magnificent wildlife areas about 85 miles northwest of Atlanta (about a one-hour and 45-minute drive) and 50 miles southeast of Chattanooga (about a one-hour drive). John's Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in LaFayette, Georgia is enormous, spanning more than 23,000 acres used for hunting, hiking, horse riding, camping, fishing, and wildlife spotting.
John's Mountain WMA is a true beauty of the Georgia Appalachians. Owned and managed mostly by the US Forest Service, its wildlife and natural scenery are well-maintained and protected for visitors to enjoy. Even hunting is kept sustainable through the fostering of healthy populations of deer and turkey. Additionally, the Forest Legacy Program generally helps conserve forest lands for fish and wildlife habitat, recreation, and timber resources.
As its name suggests, this WMA centers on John's Mountain, a 1,683-foot-high peak. But while it's the most prominent part of this natural playground, it's also just the beginning. In the dense forests surrounding the mountain, you can find numerous trails to creeks, fishing ponds, campgrounds, and even waterfalls.
Different types of stays at and near John's Mountain WMA
There's one main campground, The Pocket Campground, within the wildlife area, as well as some just outside. The 26-site Pocket Campground was once two thriving farming communities and home to a conservation group that looked after the region's nature. Every campsite has paved parking, a tent pad, a picnic table, a lantern post, and a fire ring with a grill. Although you have toilets and water, there aren't any showers, so consider something like a portable camp shower. There is a small tributary alongside the campground, which is great for cooling off, and Johns Creek is also nearby for trout fishing.
Those who prefer camping with more luxury can stay 30 minutes from John's Mountain WMA at Rolling Ridge Stays & Flower Farm. The most rustic option at Rolling Ridge Stays & Flower Farm is a pre-set A-frame tent with a s'more kit, stove, deck, and a wall that swings open so you can stare out at a pond from your queen bed. You can alternatively stay in a cabin with a see-through roof or a greenhouse-styled cabin with a kitchen, fire pit, and views through almost every wall.
While glamping is comfier, setting up camp in the actual managed wildlife area brings you closer to nature. The John's Mountain area is renowned for its animal spotting opportunities. Along with deer and turkey sightings, you can often hear and see birds like owls and whippoorwills. People have additionally shared videos of bears roaming the forests on Facebook. Just be careful if you're visiting here during hyperphagia season, when it's more important than ever to be bear-aware. When visiting John's Mountain Wildlife Management Area, you can also lodge under an hour away in Dalton, where Appalachian foothills meet artistic flair.
Hiking through John's Mountain WMA's beautiful nature
One of the most popular activities here is hiking, and John's Mountain WMA knows its audience, offering various scenic trails. The 1.9-mile Keown Falls Trail is one of the most popular on AllTrails. Although you can do this loop route in either direction, hikers recommend going counterclockwise if you want an easier trek. While the rocky cascade, Keown Falls, is the main event, you also get great views of mountains and forested valleys along the way.
During this trail, you'll encounter the turnoff for the John's Mountain Loop. You can combine the Keown Falls route with John's Mountain using the Pinhoti Trail. You'll end up walking about 5 miles in total, but the Georgia Appalachian scenery rewards your extra effort. The best views await at the John's Mountain Overlook. On clear days, you can see forested valleys and undulating mountain ridges all the way to the horizon. It's also possible to drive to the overlook along a gravel road if you aren't up for hiking.