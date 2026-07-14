Between Charlotte And Greensboro Is A North Carolina Gem With Main Street Charm And Nearby Lake Fun

There are multiple ways to explore the outdoors near Landis, including at Crowders Mountain State Park, which is a secret rock climber's haven. However, there is also a quiet lake just five minutes north of town that has trails, water sports, and disc golf. The 27-square-acre lake stretches east to west, and it has a 2.4-mile trail running along its southern shore that will help you get the lay of the land. Previous hikers have enjoyed the quiet of the trail, but some report that it's susceptible to water damage and blockages. Make sure to check conditions before you head out.

If you'd rather spend your time on the water, then it's possible to kayak, paddle, and fish on Lake Corriher. You can rent kayaks or pay a launch fee to bring your own. With a fishing pass and North Carolina fishing license, you can also try your hand at catching the lake's bass, crappie, and bluegill. It's possible to buy gear at the lake, and there are also fishing guides available in nearby towns. Disc golf is another way to pass a few hours at Lake Corriher, as there is an 18-hole course set over a relatively small area. Past golfers have said these space restraints are enjoyable, as you have to figure out the right technique. They also enjoyed the plentiful shade on the course.