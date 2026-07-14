Between Charlotte And Greensboro Is A North Carolina Gem With Main Street Charm And Nearby Lake Fun
Stumbling upon a little slice of history is always exciting when you're on vacation, and — if you're heading to North Carolina soon — there's plenty of history to stumble upon. From revolutionary battles to Cherokee heritage and the Wright Brothers' aviation advancements, there's a lot to soak up in the Tar Heel State. For an off-the-beaten-path glimpse into North Carolina's story, take a detour to Landis, a small town between Charlotte and Greensboro that has historic 20th century charm, a main street for shopping and eating, and a nearby lake to cool off from the southern heat.
To get to Landis, you can travel from Charlotte, which is a 40-minute drive away. It's technically possible to do this journey via public transport, though it will take significantly longer. You could also make the hour's drive from Greensboro. There is a major airport in Charlotte that receives flights from across the U.S. and abroad. 2026 is a great time to be flying through Charlotte, as the airport is undergoing big lounge upgrades.
Meander down Landis' Main Street for good shops and tasty eats
In addition to its history, North Carolina is worth visiting for its shopping, as it's home to one of America's 10 best outdoor malls. Even though Landis' Main Street doesn't match the size of North Hills in Raleigh, it does have a lot of shops set on a street with 20th century architecture. Start with walking by the old jail, post office, and railroad depot to get a sense of the town's history. If you enjoy seeing the railroad depot, you can then take a walk to Chuck's Trains and Hobbies Depot, which has a massive stock of classic and modern train models, along with games, candy, and science kits. Next door to Chuck's is the Darling Arts Studio and Gallery, for the creatively inclined. This locally owned studio stocks handmade ceramics for purchase, or you could try your hand at the fine arts. From pottery to painting, the studio is a place to try a new artform or master your craft.
There are also multiple restaurants in Landis' center. The Landis Dairy Bar on Main Street is well-reviewed on Google and serves up casual fare, including pancakes, waffles, burgers, hot dogs, and — of course — ice cream. Mexican cuisine is also popular in Landis, with two restaurants bringing tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and aguas frescas to North Carolina. Tacoboy Taqueria is on Main Street, and Fusion Mexican Grill is about 10 minutes outside of town.
Get into the great outdoors at Lake Corriher in Landis, North Carolina
There are multiple ways to explore the outdoors near Landis, including at Crowders Mountain State Park, which is a secret rock climber's haven. However, there is also a quiet lake just five minutes north of town that has trails, water sports, and disc golf. The 27-square-acre lake stretches east to west, and it has a 2.4-mile trail running along its southern shore that will help you get the lay of the land. Previous hikers have enjoyed the quiet of the trail, but some report that it's susceptible to water damage and blockages. Make sure to check conditions before you head out.
If you'd rather spend your time on the water, then it's possible to kayak, paddle, and fish on Lake Corriher. You can rent kayaks or pay a launch fee to bring your own. With a fishing pass and North Carolina fishing license, you can also try your hand at catching the lake's bass, crappie, and bluegill. It's possible to buy gear at the lake, and there are also fishing guides available in nearby towns. Disc golf is another way to pass a few hours at Lake Corriher, as there is an 18-hole course set over a relatively small area. Past golfers have said these space restraints are enjoyable, as you have to figure out the right technique. They also enjoyed the plentiful shade on the course.