Nestled In Cincinnati Is Ohio's Hilly Nature Preserve With Wildlife, Scenic River Views, And Trails
Cincinnati has done an admirable job of redeveloping its Ohio River riverbanks into parks, paths, and pedestrian-friendly areas, and if you want to see an actual forest with wildlife and hiking trails, there's one within easy driving distance of downtown. Bender Mountain Nature Preserve is 130 acres of restored woodland overlooking the Ohio River, nestled between Bender Road and Hillside Avenue and just 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. It features over three miles of well-maintained hiking trails at a variety of difficulty levels, so you can bring the kids for an easy stroll on a mostly paved path or opt for a strenuous trek up the ridge for scenic river views.
The preserve is jointly owned by Delhi Township and maintained by the Western Wildlife Corridor, a group of staff and volunteers who work to restore and preserve green spaces along the Ohio River between Cincinnati and the Indiana border. They occasionally hold free educational events and guided hikes, and Bender Mountain is always free to explore on your own. This pocket of woodland is home to hundreds of species of plants and animals, many that are so small you won't notice them, and it is one of the best spots for finding wildflowers in the spring.
The trails in the park are all a mile or less, but can be combined in different ways to make a longer hike with a variety of views. The Ridge Trail provides views of the iconic Ohio River from the highest point in the park and has several benches along the strenuous-but-rewarding route to stop and rest. The Bender Valley Trail follows Rapid Run Creek before climbing to meet the Ridge Trail near the historic Darby-Lee Cemetery. The Eagle Scout Trail and the Paw Paw Trail are both short but steep paths that connect to other trails to make a loop possible. Be prepared for elevation!
Know before you go to Bender Mountain Nature Preserve
This is a hiking-only park. No mountain bikes, horses, or motorized vehicles are allowed on the trails at Bender Mountain. Leashed dogs are welcome, but follow "BARK" rules when visiting the park with your dog, which includes picking up pet waste. Foraging, hunting, camping, and fires are strictly forbidden. Take as many photos as you want, but leave the wildflowers and mushrooms untouched.
There are two parking areas for accessing Bender Mountain's hiking trail system. The main parking area is a gravel lot on the side of Bender Road to start the Bender Valley Trail or Eagle Scout Trail. There aren't any roadside signs indicating it's for the preserve, but there is a large trail map at the trailhead on the edge of the vegetation, so you'll know if you're in the right place. The second parking option is actually just room for three or four vehicles at the end of Delhi Road near the Sisters of Charity Monastery. The roadway ends with a guardrail barricade and turns into the preserve's easiest, Sisters' Hill hiking trail.
Beware of the weather before starting a hike. From the Bender Road parking lot, you have to cross Rapid Run Creek to access the trails, and there is no bridge. On an average day, you can cross without getting your feet wet, but take caution if heavy rain is in the forecast. The creek can rise rapidly and become unsafe to cross. Even on a drizzly day, the trails can become slick and dangerous, especially in steep sections. Wear gear appropriate for the weather, and reschedule your hike for another day if conditions deteriorate. And if your hiking plans get rained out, there are several other fun, free things to do in Cincinnati that are indoors.