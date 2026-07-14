Nestled In Cincinnati Is Ohio's Hilly Nature Preserve With Wildlife, Scenic River Views, And Trails

Cincinnati has done an admirable job of redeveloping its Ohio River riverbanks into parks, paths, and pedestrian-friendly areas, and if you want to see an actual forest with wildlife and hiking trails, there's one within easy driving distance of downtown. Bender Mountain Nature Preserve is 130 acres of restored woodland overlooking the Ohio River, nestled between Bender Road and Hillside Avenue and just 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. It features over three miles of well-maintained hiking trails at a variety of difficulty levels, so you can bring the kids for an easy stroll on a mostly paved path or opt for a strenuous trek up the ridge for scenic river views.

The preserve is jointly owned by Delhi Township and maintained by the Western Wildlife Corridor, a group of staff and volunteers who work to restore and preserve green spaces along the Ohio River between Cincinnati and the Indiana border. They occasionally hold free educational events and guided hikes, and Bender Mountain is always free to explore on your own. This pocket of woodland is home to hundreds of species of plants and animals, many that are so small you won't notice them, and it is one of the best spots for finding wildflowers in the spring.

The trails in the park are all a mile or less, but can be combined in different ways to make a longer hike with a variety of views. The Ridge Trail provides views of the iconic Ohio River from the highest point in the park and has several benches along the strenuous-but-rewarding route to stop and rest. The Bender Valley Trail follows Rapid Run Creek before climbing to meet the Ridge Trail near the historic Darby-Lee Cemetery. The Eagle Scout Trail and the Paw Paw Trail are both short but steep paths that connect to other trails to make a loop possible. Be prepared for elevation!