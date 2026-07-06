The 9 Best Free Things To Do In And Around Cincinnati

Over the last decade, Cincinnati, Ohio, has earned a reputation as an affordable vacation destination for travelers in the know. From over 70 neighborhood green spaces to ballparks overlooking the Ohio River and brews of all types, the "Queen City" has a lot to offer.

It's also an excellent city for a no-spend day out. While some activities require a none-too-shabby investment, there are plenty of attractions and things to do that don't cost a penny. The following recommendations are based on the first-hand experiences of visitors on community forums like Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google Maps, as well as research conducted by USA Today, the City of Cincinnati, and regional tourism partners like Visit Cincy.

Most of our recommendations can be found in and around Downtown Cincinnati, which allows visitors to walk or take advantage of the public transportation system. However, we define "around Cincinnati" as anything within 30 minutes of downtown.