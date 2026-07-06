The 9 Best Free Things To Do In And Around Cincinnati
Over the last decade, Cincinnati, Ohio, has earned a reputation as an affordable vacation destination for travelers in the know. From over 70 neighborhood green spaces to ballparks overlooking the Ohio River and brews of all types, the "Queen City" has a lot to offer.
It's also an excellent city for a no-spend day out. While some activities require a none-too-shabby investment, there are plenty of attractions and things to do that don't cost a penny. The following recommendations are based on the first-hand experiences of visitors on community forums like Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google Maps, as well as research conducted by USA Today, the City of Cincinnati, and regional tourism partners like Visit Cincy.
Most of our recommendations can be found in and around Downtown Cincinnati, which allows visitors to walk or take advantage of the public transportation system. However, we define "around Cincinnati" as anything within 30 minutes of downtown.
Get your culture fix at the Cincinnati Art Museum
Nestled in sprawling Eden Park, the Cincinnati Art Museum offers free admission to its extensive collections, including works by Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, and Mary Cassatt. In 2026, USA Today ranked it the third-best art museum in the U.S., citing the "over 73,000 works from every part of the globe, including permanent collections of African, Asian, European, American, and Indigenous American art."
As a bonus, parking is also free. The museum stays open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays, allowing visitors to stop by after work, and offers rotating themed tours three times per week.
Stroll through Findlay Market
A perennial favorite among locals on r/Cincinnati, Findlay Market is Ohio's oldest public market, founded in 1852. Visitors can snack on banana bourbon pudding from Makers Bakers or pick up Blue Oven's popular English muffins and goodies from over 50 stalls, but you don't have to buy anything to enjoy the lively atmosphere.
The market is open every day of the week except Monday, and hosts free seasonal activities, such as the Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, the Winter Market, and the Fall Food Fest.
Soak up waterfront views at family-friendly Smale Riverfront Park
Smale Riverfront Park's 45 acres provide plenty of space overlooking the Ohio River and John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge to unwind. Visitors particularly enjoy the shaded swing chairs, which are large enough for two or three people and face the water.
You'll also find an elaborate playground with a rock climbing wall, rope bridges, a log climbing gym, a splash pad, and huge slides. Between June and August, the park hosts Smale Fun Day, a monthly event where families can enjoy free activities like bouncy houses, a petting zoo, and live music. To top it off, there's free ice cream.
Admire the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge
From Smale Riverfront Park, visitors can easily access the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, a baby-blue landmark connecting Ohio and Kentucky. Opened in 1867, it's a Cincinnati architectural icon, spanning 1,075 feet over the Ohio River.
From the railing, pedestrians can take in views of the Cincinnati skyline or experience the satisfaction of walking between two states, crossing from Ohio into Kentucky. To save money on parking, locals recommend taking the free Connector Streetcar to The Banks stop, across from Smale Riverfront Park.
Dig for fossils at Trammel Fossil Park
Approximately 25 minutes outside downtown Cincinnati, Trammel Fossil Park is a hidden gem for paleontology enthusiasts. Not only is entry free, but visitors can search for fossils and keep what they dig up.
Spread over 10 acres, the fossil field dates back to the Ordovician Period, some 440 million years ago, and displays signage that helps visitors identify their finds. The best time to visit is after rain, when water washes away the sediment, revealing ancient treasures. For more fossil hunting and trails, you'll need to visit Ohio's peaceful Hueston Woods State Park.
Let your inner child free at Everybody's Treehouse
For anyone whose childhood dream involved making a home in a gnarled oak or stately maple, Everybody's Treehouse is a nostalgic hideaway. Built into 12 trees in Mt. Airy Forest, it features winding, wooden ramps and is the only fully accessible treehouse in Ohio.
Here visitors can explore and soak up the serenity in Cincinnati's largest (and completely free) park, less than 15 minutes from downtown. The City of Cincinnati notes that the treehouse will be closed until late summer or early fall 2026 for renovations, but it's still exciting to admire the structure from the forest floor.
Browse the art at 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati
Combining art and lodging, 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati makes the claim that "radical access to contemporary art is our modus operandi." The rooms might not be free, but the public can access the exhibits in the lobby and in the gallery free of charge.
From complex shadow and LED light sculptures to contemporary artworks that question group versus individual identity, you never know what you might find. And, for the night owls seeking a low-cost adventure, the exhibits are open 24 hours a day.
Take a self-guided mural walk in Over-the-Rhine
For art lovers, the streets of Cincinnati might just take the crown for the most spectacular street art in America. Colorful creations can be found throughout the city, but the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood offers an especially rich collection of murals.
Starting from Washington Park, urban explorers can embark on an art tour that showcases the work of both emerging and established artists, painted across historic buildings, shopfronts, and apartment buildings. As the artscape is ever-changing, use the interactive map provided by MASA to find hidden treasures.
Explore 285,000-square-feet of retail space at Jungle Jim's International Market
Topping bucket lists across the Midwest, Jungle Jim's International Market turns shopping into a safari. About 30 minutes outside the city, this massive store is part grocery store, part oddities encounter, and entirely one-of-a-kind. You'll find a lion dressed as Elvis and a singing Campbell's soup can.
"There was no grand plan at the onset, so the store's layout feels a bit cobbled together. This quirkiness is just part of Jungle Jim's charm and whimsy," per Food & Wine. Jungle Jim's offers over 180,000 products, but you don't have to buy anything to see what it's all about.