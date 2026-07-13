5 Indian Restaurant Rules American Tourists Break Within The First 10 Minutes

If you hail from a big city, like New York or Los Angeles, you probably have access to a wide range of international culinary options at your fingertips. You may feel confident in your supreme knowledge of diverse cuisines and dining conventions, including those at your regular Indian restaurant, including knowing your parathas from your chapatis, your korma curry from your kofta curry, and your gulab jamun from your jalebi. U.S.-based Indian eateries, such as Gymkhana, one of London's top Michelin-star restaurants that opened on the Las Vegas Strip, cater to a Western audience — and are thus more likely to forgive your many cultural faux-pas. Dining in India will be an entirely different ballgame, and you should familiarize yourself with the do's and don'ts of restaurant etiquette before flying over.

As India is an almost unbelievably massive nation, it's not accurate to assume that the culture will be the same wherever you go. The most populated country in the world, with around 1.48 billion people who call it home (via Worldometer), India contains over 2,000 ethnic groups, each with their own religious beliefs, cultural practices, and social traditions. However, there are certain norms, particularly for dining, that are similar across this heterogeneous and pluralistic nation.

With that in mind, let's go through the following five Indian restaurant "rules" that American tourists break — often within the first few minutes. Being aware of them can help ensure that you don't stand out like a sore thumb (or at least not more than you already do as a foreigner). For this story, Islands reviewed a variety of articles, online forums, and guides on dining etiquette. As well, the author's own personal experience traveling through and living in various parts of India was incorporated into the article.