This Secret, Soulful Indian Beach Town Has Sunsets As Golden As The Beaches Paired With Exceptional Food

For many travelers, musicians, and tech gurus, a visit to India coincides with tremendous inspiration and personal transformation. While many first-time visitors to the country stay north, Kerala's golden beaches in southern India are another top-notch destination for your first trip to the country — and they're far less chaotic than the major cities. If you're looking for that perfect combination of sun, beaches, tasty Indian cuisine, and an environment for personal growth, the stunning beach city of Varkala in the southwestern state of Kerala should be at the top of your India bucket list.

Like Ubud in Bali, Indonesia, Varkala's history is etched in Hindu myth and legend. One story centers on a dream by a Pandayan king, who was visited by Lord Brahma and told to build a temple for redemption; this ancient temple, Janardhana Temple, still stands today in South Varkala and is a popular destination for pilgrims. In another legend, a group of pilgrims confessed to Saint Narada, a Hindu sage, that they had sinned. He tossed his valakam – a bark loincloth — and the place where it landed was called Varkala.

While Kuta, Ubud, and Canggu in Bali are crowded, masses of tourists have not yet reached Kerala or its capital, Thiruvananthapuram, commonly called Trivandrum. The quiet region, however, is no backwater; Kerala is one of the most developed states in the country and is, perhaps surprisingly, led by the local Communist Party. Socially, the state leads in education and English proficiency. However, its public transportation infrastructure lags.